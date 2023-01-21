All the best Prime Day deals on Amazon
By BDG Commerce Updated: July 12, 2023 Originally Published: Jan. 21, 2023
Prime Day 2023 is fast approaching, with the two-day sales event set to end tonight. If you missed out on shopping Amazon’s day-one deals, there’s still time to score some great finds. Whether you’re looking for the latest tech gear, skin care staples, or everyday apparel, you’ll find deep discounts on many of the retailer’s best-selling products. But with so many deals going live at once, it can be a chore to find the ones that are actually worth adding to your cart. That’s why the Mic editors are rounding up the most enticing bargains right here. Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. 60% off this anti-fatigue mat that’s extra supportive
This 1/2-inch thick anti-fatigue mat is made of durable, soft PVC material, which adds cushioning and support while you stand to help make your lower back, feet, and joints more comfortable. Perfect whether you're working in the kitchen, doing tons of laundry, or typing away at a standing desk, this mat has beveled edges and a nonslip bottom to stay in place. It's water-resistant, easy to clean, and available in seven colors and six sizes.
50% off this mini smart security camera from Blink
The Blink Mini smart security camera is one of the most popular indoor security systems on the market. With 250,000 Amazon reviews and counting, this small, wireless camera is an extremely popular option for anyone looking to keep a better eye on their home (or pets) while away. You can set up alerts to your smartphone whenever the camera picks up motion in your space, and view your home live, and even use the two-way audio feature. It's no surprise this best-seller has a stunning, 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon.
58% off the Amazon Fire TV stick with an Alexa voice remote
If you don't have an Amazon Fire TV stick, now's the time to buy. With a 4.7-star rating and over 389,000 reviews, this streaming stick turns any TV into a smart TV with easy access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and all of your other favorite services. The remote has handy Alexa-capable voice controls, too, which makes searching for your favorite shows as easy as it gets.
41% off this compact power strip with 8 outlets
This compact power strip features eight outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, making it a go-to for your tech-charging needs. Plus, the flattened cord is 5 feet long, making it easy to charge your devices from a distance. Not to mention, it has 4.8 stars and over 3,000 reviews. Click the coupon for an extra 10% off.
30% off a 16-piece nonstick cookware set
Upgrade your kitchen with this 16-piece cookware set from GreenLife that features soft-grip handles and a ceramic nonstick coating that is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Each piece is dishwasher-safe and rivet-free for easier cleaning. The pans feature wobble-free reinforced bases for even heating and the set is available in 14 colors in the listing ranging from neutrals like black and cream to pops of color including yellow and blue. The set includes three frying pans in varying sizes, two saucepans with lids, a stock pot with lid, a sauté pan with lid, a stainless steel steamer, and four kitchen utensils.
31% off these Apple AirPods wireless earbuds with a charging case
These Apple AirPods offer Bluetooth connectivity and superior 24-hour battery life, plus they come with a lightning charging case. The highly popular wireless earbuds have a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 539,000 reviews.
58% off this lightweight T-shirt bra with no-slip straps
This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.
40% off this supportive memory foam pillows
An ultimate fan favorite, these Beckham Hotel Collection pillows combine lightweight down alternative with supportive memory foam — resulting in a pillow that keeps you comfortable all night. Available in a set of two, these pillows have breathable cotton covers, and they're OEKO-TEX certified (which means they meet high standards for using safe materials). The popular set has a staggering 180,000 fans on Amazon, and now's your chance to get it at a discount.
30% off this hair treatment that minimizes unwanted frizz
Help your hair defeat humidity with this unique anti-frizz spray. It actually waterproofs your hair so it repels moisture rather than absorbing it, which can help reduce frizz. Apply to damp hair and blow-dry to activate — it doubles as a heat protectant and lasts through up to three shampoos. Over 40,000 fans rated this lightweight, paraben-free spray a perfect five stars.
20% off this fan-favorite volumizing mascara
Reviewers are obsessed with this under-$5 volumizing mascara and right now it's even cheaper than usual. Having garnered over 200,000 five-star reviews gushing about the lengthening, volumizing, smudge-proof formula, this is one of the best-selling mascaras on Amazon and now is a great time to stock up on it.
53% off this waterproof liquid eyeliner from stila
A basic black eyeliner is a makeup essential — and this waterproof formula from stila is a best-seller for a reason. Its tapered brush makes it easy to get precise lines and the formula is designed not to budge even when wearing it for long periods of time. Snag it on sale while this unbeatable price lasts.
50% off this 18-pack of fine-tip marker pens
Level up your journaling, calendar-planning, note-taking, and more with this big set of colorful, fine tip marker pens. Great for writing, drawing, and coloring, these pens use water-based ink for a smooth feel and minimal bleed-through. They feel comfortable in hand and boast a very impressive 4.7-star rating after over 93,000 reviews.
71% off this 2-pack of Lightning cables for iPhone
You can never have enough lightning cables, so now's the time to stock up. With a 6-foot cord and a strong construction that can be unplugged, plugged in, and bent over 15,000 times, these chargers are great go-tos. If you don't believe the specs, maybe you'll believe the 4.5-star rating.
72% off this 12-pack of double-side rug grippers
To prevent your rugs from slipping and curling at the corners, pick up this 12-pack of carpet stickers. The self-adhesive grippers attach to the corners of rugs and prevent sliding without leaving sticky residue on your floors, and they're washable and reusable.
55% off this exfoliating facial scrub with turmeric
This scrub is formulated with organic cinnamon, turmeric, raw manuka honey, and chamomile extract, to hydrate and exfoliate your skin. And while it works powerfully and quickly to get rid of dead skin, dirt, and oils, it's also safe for all skin types. This beauty staple is a fan favorite, with a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 2,500 Amazon reviews.
30% off this eucalyptus-infused comforter
The Sheets & Giggles eucalyptus comforter is a must-consider for anyone who’s in the market for bedding that’s temperature-regulating, soft, and eco-friendly. The breathable, all-season comforter has a sateen weave and quilted stitching that keeps the fill in place. For peace of mind, the eucalyptus is grown without insecticides, and uses 96% less water and 30% less energy to produce than cotton. To boot, unlike petrochemical-based products, eucalyptus doesn’t emit VOCs or microplastics. One Amazon reviewer raved, “Super soft, just the right weight and temperature,” and another, “It's much more cooling while still being substantial, and the material is silky smooth.”
56% off this crossbody bag with an extra roomy pocket
On sale in multiple colors, this bag can be worn around the waist or as a crossbody. The strap is adjustable, while the interior is roomy enough to fit an iPhone 13 — and it has organizational pockets inside and a zipper compartment on the back.
25% off these chocolate-cherry superfood truffles with zero sugar
These sugar-free superfood truffle cups feature premium vegan dark chocolate and a creamy center that tastes like cherries with a hint of coconut. Each individually wrapped cup contains up to 3 grams of satisfying fiber and is free of soy, dairy, palm oil, added sugars, and sugar alcohols. Brownie batter and snickerdoodle flavors are also available within the listing, as well as a variety pack.
50% off these stackable fabric bins that are perfect for storage
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
35% off this 22-piece set of Crest 3D Whitestrips
Forever a best-seller, the Crest Whitestrips whitening kit comes with 22 sets of strips (each with one for your bottom and one for your top teeth), and work so easily you'll wonder why you never used them before. In just 22 days of use, you'll see dramatic results, according to reviewers. It's no surprise these have a 4.6-star overall rating after 77,000 reviews.
30% off a set of eucalyptus-infused sheets
Sheets & Giggles uses eucalyptus lyocell in a sateen weave to create this luxuriously soft, temperature-regulating sheet set. Cool to the touch, moisture-wicking, and breathable, it features extra-deep pockets and a 360-degree elastic band. The set is biodegradable and sustainably made and comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. It's available in seven sizes and 11 colors and prints in the listing to match any bedroom.
67% off this supportive Playtex bra with a wire-free design
Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.
30% off a 14-piece cookware set
This 14-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set is diamond-infused, making for a virtually indestructible cooking surface. In fact, it promises to last ten times longer than traditional nonstick. The PFOA-free pans are oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and conveniently dishwasher-safe, too. In addition to a fleet of frying pans and sauce pans, you also get a handy three-piece set of nylon utensils and a stainless steel strainer. Whether you're looking to outfit a new kitchen or upgrade your existing one, now is the perfect time to nab this massively marked down set.
46% off these trendy high-waisted biker shorts
Perfect for working out and lounging, these best-selling biker shorts are made with four-way stretch fabric and a generous amount of spandex for moderate compression. The high-waisted shorts also have two deep side pockets for essentials as well as a hidden waistband pocket for your key or cash.
54% off this plush, 2-piece bath mat set
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
54% off the eufy by Anker robot vacuum
With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.
30% off this moisture-wicking eucalyptus duvet cover
This ridiculously soft duvet cover is made using eucalyptus fibers in a sateen weave, so it's moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and breathable for year-round use. Reviewers rave about how luxuriously silky the material is and how much they appreciate the brand's sustainable approach. It features four corner ties and hidden buttons to keep your duvet in place and it's available in two sizes and four colors within the listing.
20% off a 12-pack of hydrating maple water that comes in eco-friendly boxes
Move over coconut water. Drink Simple's Maple Water is equally hydrating but with half the sugar. Created by two triathletes, this hardworking, plant-powered drink contains maple sap for a drinkable dose of electrolytes, antioxidants, and prebiotics. With just a hint of maple flavor and no added sugars, this is sure to be your new favorite way to meet your daily hydration goals. One shopper reported, "Anything that gets me to drink water is a positive."
50% off this seamless bra that’s lightly lined for support
"Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, with fans calling it the "most comfortable bra" and noting that it causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."
48% off these classic clogs from Crocs
Crocs are back in a big way. This pair of classic unisex black Crocs is as comfy as it is practical. These clogs are waterproof, have Crocs' classic ventilation so your feet don't overheat, and feel great even after a long day of work. It's no surprise this sensible (and cool) footwear has more than 500,000 Amazon reviews and an overall rating of 4.8 stars.
20% this teeth-whitening gel you just add to your toothpase
Brighten your smile with ease using this whitening gel that you simply add to your toothpaste when you brush each night — no trays, strips, or trips to the dentist necessary. Noticeable results can be seen in just seven days and it can be used for 30 days for even more dramatic whitening. The clinically tested gel penetrates the pores in your enamel to lift stains, making your teeth up to eight shades whiter.
20% off these Apple AirPods Pro
Apple's AirPods are beloved among the tech savvy, and these wireless earbuds offer an even more comfortable experience, better audio quality (including active noise cancellation), and a better battery life when compared to earlier models. Snag them while the sale lasts.
38% off this deep-pocket sheet set from Mellanni
This four-piece sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, and it's made of a double-brushed microfiber material that's both supremely soft and breathable. The fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep and has a 360-degree elastic to keep it in place. The set is both wrinkle and shrink-resistant and comes in 40 colors.
45% off the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 electric toothbrush
This powerful electric toothbrush has earned an overall 4.7-star rating after thousands of reviewers weighed in, and it features three modes — cleaning, whitening, and gum care modes — to deliver a full-mouth clean. It has a built-in pressure sensor to help protect your enamel and a two-minute timer that'll buzz every 30 seconds so you know when it's time to move to the next quadrant. Plus, it comes with two extra brush heads, a charger, and a travel case.
37% off this 3-pack of dermaplaning razors from Schick
With nearly 182,000 Amazon reviews, this three-pack of face razors is a fan-favorite beauty product. The razors painlessly remove any unwanted facial hair with just one swipe. This best-selling pack boasts an incredible, 4.6-star overall rating in part because the tool is so simple yet so effective. Snag them at a discount while the sale lasts.
60% off this mid-impact sports bra from Under Armour
This Under Armour sports bra delivers both support and comfort thanks to its thick crossover straps in the back and a wide elastic band at the bottom. It features removable cups that won't shift or move during your workout, extra coverage in the front, and a smooth, breathable fabric that dries quickly.
35% off the 14-ounce YETI Rambler
With over 11,000 ratings and 4.7 stars overall, the YETI rambler mug is definitely a fan favorite on Amazon. It's double-wall insulated to keep drinks hot or cold for hours and features a magnetic sliding lid for easy opening and closing. The mug is also dishwasher-safe for quick cleaning.
25% these keto-friendly protein bars
If a peanut butter and chocolate chip bar that has a whopping 10 grams of protein sounds too good to be true, check out this BLISS bar. With a recipe that includes superfoods like reishi, pumpkin seed protein, and cacao, these bars forgo added sugars, fillers, and natural and artificial flavors. They are also free of gluten, soy, and dairy and are entirely plant-based. The listing also contains other flavors including strawberry shortcake, dark chocolate brownie, and cinnamon cookie dough.
30% off this face scrub made with turmeric and manuka honey
Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without any greasy residue.
24% off this vitamin C serum with 12,000+ 5-star ratings
This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid off it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.
39% off this air purifier with a medical-grade HEPA filter
This air purifier is great for rooms large and small alike; it can cleanse the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters work to filter out over 99% of room pollutants including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has a light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real-time, a handy feature that helped this purifier gain a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.
43% off these whitening strips that are formulated for sensitive teeth
These teeth whitening strips are a great way to brighten up your smile. Each box contains 42 strips, for 21 individual treatments. All you need to do is use them for 30 minutes, and you'll soon see a difference. They're also great to use if you have sensitive teeth since they don't include any harsh bleaches that other whitening products often contain. Don't forget to click the coupon box for an even better discount.
39% off this digital meat thermometer that gives precise readings
Take the guesswork out of cooking meat with this instant read thermometer. It displays the temperature on a bright, easy-to-read digital display — and does it within three seconds, and while being accurate within 1 degree. It has a long stainless steel probe, a "Hold" button to keep the temperature on the display, and measures a range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit.
65% off this 3-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables
Replace your fraying cords with this three-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables. The cables are 6 feet long and highly rated on Amazon, with a 4.4-star overall rating. They support high-speed power delivery and data transfer and can charge an iPhone 12 up to 50% within just 30 minutes.
57% off this set of satin pillowcases
These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have racked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because they don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.
41% off the Apple EarPods with a Lightning connector
These Apple EarPods come with a versatile Lightning connector and easy-to-use volume controls, so you'll reach for them all the time. They also have a unique shape to keep them comfy all day and a built-in mic for calls or video meetings. These classic EarPods also boast 4.6 stars overall and almost 205,000 reviews.
31% off this popular stainless steel insulated mug from Contigo
Beverage in style with this leak- and spill-proof insulated travel mug from Contigo. Dispense your sips with the push of a button, and enjoy drinks that stay cold for up to 12 hours or hot for up to five. With over 117,000 reviews and 4.7 stars, this is a sure bet.
47% off this tried-and-true detangling hair brush
This hair brush is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after over 57,000 reviews. It's a total classic, with flexible bristles that detangle all hair types without causing damage. This brush is also available in over 20 colors to make combing your hair fun.
32% off this 20-pack of under-eye patches
These under-eye patches look fun thanks to mica gold, but they work hard, too. They're infused with powerful skincare ingredients like collagen, castor oil, centella asiatica, and more. When combined, they work to decrease unwanted puffiness and brighten skin.
50% off the Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum
Designed for carpets, stairs, and bare floors, this upright vacuum is beloved for many reasons. It has swivel steering that allows you to tackle hard-to-reach corners, anti-allergen technology that works with a HEPA filter to remove and trap dust, and it comes with two separate attachments. It's really no surprise that after 23,000 reviews, this vacuum has a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon.
44% off this dryer vent cleaning kit
Get that dryer running at max efficiency by cleaning out old, accumulated lint. This dryer cleaning kit comes with a flexible hose attachment that connects to your vacuum as well as a flexible lint brush to get in the crevices. Not only does cleaning your machine help it work better, but it can also help reduce fire risk.
45% off this chiffon cardigan that comes in stylish florals
This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.
37% off this fluffy pillow set
These extra-plush and cooling pillows are such an easy swap for any flat or not-so-comfy pillows on your bed. Underneath the breathable cotton cover, they even have an anti-shift filling that will always stay fluffy. You also get two of them in this luxurious bedding pack.
41% off this 2-pack of smart plugs from Kasa
These smart plugs have a unique and extra-compact shape, so you can stack two of them in the same outlet. They have a power button on the side, or you can control them with an app while you're out. They also come with convenient timer options, and you can even set up schedules for them.
20% off this cute dog collar
Made of pebbled vegan leather with durable hardware, this Nina Woof dog collar is the perfect combination of elegance and function. And it’s PETA-certified for being cruelty free. The adjustable collar comes in two colors and four sizes to fit most dog breeds. And the thick, soft design promises to keep your pup comfortable. It’s easy to see why it has a near perfect 4.8-star overall rating.
55% off this Amazon Fire Stick that’ll have you streaming faster than ever before
The most powerful Fire Stick available, this model is 40% faster than its predecessor, allowing for quicker app loading and smoother navigation. Use it to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes. The remote allows for Alexa-assisted voice searching for your convenience and is compatible with next-gen Wi-Fi 6.
55% off this portable neck fan with 3 speeds
Keep yourself cooler no matter the temps by slipping on this breezy neck fan. It has a rechargeable battery and lasts up to nine hours on a single charge, depending on the speed you choose. The neckband is made with flexible silicone for comfort and ultimate adjustability. With nearly 10,000 reviews this fan earned a 4.3-star overall rating.
50% off this Conair hair dryer with tourmaline ceramic technology
This powerful, cult-favorite hair dryer is at incredible price right now while the sale lasts. With 1,875 watts of power, tourmaline ceramic technology to minimize frizz, and three heat and two speed settings, this blow dryer is a great buy for any hair type. It's no wonder that after 25,000 Amazon reviews, this beauty essential has a 4.6-star overall rating.
30% off this 30-ounce YETI Rambler insulating tumbler
If you're looking for a tumbler that'll keep your drink cold from morning until night, check out this 30-ounce stainless steel tumbler from Yeti. It's dishwasher-safe, available in over 30 colors, and has more than 76,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, scoring an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars. It's also great for hot drinks if it takes you some time to get through your morning coffee.
75% off this battery-powered nose & ear trimmer
Trim straggler ear and nose hairs painlessly using this battery-operated trimmer. With high quality, dual-edge stainless steel blades it makes precise, smooth, and quick work of the job. Waterproof and washable, it works in the shower and is easy to clean.
33% off this 22-piece nonstick ceramic cookware set with everything you need
Featuring a diamond-infused ceramic nonstick coating that is safe to use with metal utensils, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, this 22-piece GreenPan cookware set is as durable as it is complete. Every piece is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium and the pots and pans work on all stovetops, including induction. The set comes with a wide variety of pots and pans in varying sizes, as well as pan protectors in three sizes for easier storage.
52% off the Revlon One Step Volumizer
This best-selling hot air brush dries and styles your hair at the same time while reducing frizz and damage. A 2.4-inch ceramic titanium barrel helps the brush glide smoothly through strands, while four heat settings (low, medium, high, and cool) deliver customized styling options.
62% off this set of dual-sided sponges that are machine washable
These heavy-duty sponges from SCRUBIT are like two tools in one — one side has a durable scrubber for tough jobs and the other is a soft microfiber that acts as a dishcloth. They're built to last, and even better, can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer when they need a refresh.
44% off this cult-favorite mascara from L'Oréal Paris
For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping.
26% off this stylish shower caddy that is so easy to install
Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.
31% off a set of 3 active-rich face serums
This three-piece serum set takes the guesswork out of developing an effective skin care regimen. Included are three active-rich serums that everyone can (and likely will) benefit from: a hydrating serum with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, perfect for plumping up your skin and prepping it for makeup; a brightening serum with vitamin C and ferulic acid to promote a brighter, more even complexion over time; and a retinol serum to use a few times a week to maintain smooth skin and clear pores.
31% off this brightening vitamin C serum with ferulic acid
A good vitamin C serum is a powerful ingredient to have in your skincare collection — it can brighten dull skin and balance out uneven texture. With this 15% Vitamin CE Ferulic Acid serum, you get luxury brand quality at a more affordable price point, with 15% pure vitamin C, 0.5% ferulic acid, and vitamin E protecting your skin from environment damage. The formula also smoothes fine lines, soothes inflammation, and possesses antioxidant properties as the vitamin C helps neutralize the damage caused by UV rays and air pollution.
55% off this power strip surge protector with an extra-long cord
This surge protector and outlet extender can turn one single outlet into three, and is built with ports for two standard USB cords and one USB-C cord. At 5 feet in length, this works as an extension cord also. And with a power button that works as both a power switch and an overload switch, this is super easy to use. This has a glowing, 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon after nearly 3,000 reviews.
40% off these high-waisted shapewear shorts
Shapewear can be expensive, so keeping your eyes out for deals is a good way to get the most value. These best-selling shapewear shorts can help smooth lines under your clothes. This pair comes in five colors, sizes small to 4X, and over 50,000 Amazon shoppers have added it to their carts.
35% off this Amazon Kindle with a glare-free screen
Read in comfort with the most compact and lightest Kindle yet. A sharp, high-resolution display delivers crisp text and images, and the display is designed to be paper-like and glare-free. A single charge can last up to six weeks and 16 gigs of storage mean you can store thousands of books.
27% off this lip balm with 3 types of collagen
It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”
40% off this highly rated cordless water flosser
Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.
49% off this air purifier that’s great for homes & offices
Designed for medium to large rooms (up to 800 square feet) in the home or office, this powerful air purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. Its sleek design and quiet fans let it slip seamlessly into nearly any situation with ease.
40% off this fan-favorite set of nonstick silicone baking mats
These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a nonstick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.
21% off these washable, colorful refrigerator liners
This set of nine refrigerator liners brightens your fridge as it helps keep shelves clean. Washable, water-proof and anti-skid, these liners can also be used as placemats or drawer liners. So much easier than pulling out cumbersome shelves individually to clean, all these liners need is a wipe down every once in a while.
20% off this sparking water that’ll soon become your favorite beverage
A soda alternative that's naturally sweetened from maple water and contains electrolytes, prebiotics, and antioxidants — yes, it's about to become your new favorite sparkling drink. The ultra-hydrating, plant-based beverage is perfect for daily sipping or post-workout, and fans especially love the refreshing blackberry lemon flavor. Plus, it's a smart choice for the environment since it helps preserve natural forests and their habitat.
33% off this SPF 50 sunscreen spray from Sun Bum
Not only does this SPF 50 sunscreen come in a super convenient spray bottle, but it also moisturizes your skin every time you mist on the protective formula. This Reef Act-compliant SPF also comes with a summery scent and vitamin E to make it feel luxurious.
45% off the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum
Make keeping tidy so much easier with the assistance of this Roomba robot vacuum. You can schedule it to clean via its app or your voice assistant (like Alexa or Google Home). Multi-surface brushes grab dirt and dust from hard floors and carpets automatically, while edges and corners are taken care of with an edge-sweeping brush.
33% off a wall charger that can charge 9 devices at once
Outlet space is so often at a premium, but with this 9-in-1 USB wall charger, you’ll be more than equipped. Five outlets and four USB ports charge up to nine devices, and it also has a surge protector and overheating protection. If you’re at your desk or on the couch, you’ll be able to charge your phone, iPad, Kindle, etc. all in one place. With a high 4.8-star rating, reviewers say it “makes life so much easier!” and helps “eliminate all those cords laying everywhere”.
51% off these comfy sandals that are perfect for poolside wear
These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. They also have a subtle, 1.57-inch heel. These features don't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors.
50% off the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
This 10.1-inch tablet boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life, has 32 or 64 gigabytes of storage (your choice), and comes with built-in Alexa technology. Stream your favorite TV shows and movies, make video calls, or connect it to a Bluetooth keyboard and use it as a pseudo laptop. This best-selling tablet has a 4.6-star overall rating after over 113,000 Amazon reviews.
21% off this mega-pack of mosquito-repelling patches
These DEET-free, citronella-based mosquito repellent stickers are a great way to keep the bugs away without having to deal with any sticky sprays. The 78 stickers included in the pack can be adhered to clothing, patio furniture, strollers, and more. Shoppers report the little stickers are "easy to use" and "effective." Score them now before the deal ends.
24% off this 9th generation iPad
If you're in the market for a new tablet, now is a great time to get the Apple iPad at a discount. It's backed by a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 118,00 Amazon reviews and boasts speedy performance, gorgeous graphics, and all-day battery life.
11% off this 4-pack of Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag is an essential if you find yourself losing your things frequently. This smart tracker easily sits in keychains, wallets, or luggage, so you can keep an eye on your belongings wherever you are (or track them down if you are forgetful). This set of four offers tremendous value, even more so now that it's on sale. After more than 70,000 Amazon reviews, this set has earned a 4.8-star overall rating.
42% off this shade umbrella that clips onto beach chairs, strollers, & more
You'll love how portable, lightweight, and easy to set up this shade umbrella from Sport-Brella is. It clamps right onto your beach chair or stroller and is fully adjustable so you'll have shade from every angle. According to reviewers, this umbrella does exactly what it's designed to do, providing 50-plus protection from the sun.
31% off this 6-pack of absorbent cotton dish towels
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
35% off these hair wax sticks that hydrate and hold hair in place
Say goodbye to unwanted flyaways and hello to smooth, shiny hair with this two-pack of Samnyte hair wax sticks. Made with beeswax, avocado oil, castor oil, and vitamin E, this cult-favorite beauty buy won't just give you a sleek, slicked-back look. It'll also nourish and soften your locks without a greasy finish.
42% off this fan-favorite snail mucin serum from COSRX
This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.
57% off this expandable suitcase with 360-degree wheels
Upgrading your luggage during a big sale is always a smart idea. And this 20-inch carry-on suitcase from Rockland is a great investment. It's expandable, has four spinner wheels, a retractable handle, and a durable (yet lightweight) ABS hardside exterior that holds up super well. It also comes in 13 different colors, and has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon after 8,000 reviews.
59% off this cult-favorite cream with snail mucin
Amazon beauty enthusiasts rave about this lightweight gel-cream, which has earned a glowing 4.5 stars after more than 20,000 ratings. It relies on Korean skincare all-star ingredients like snail mucin along with hyaluronic acid to soothe and moisturize even the most sensitive skin. Stock up while it's on sale, and find out why dozens of reviewers call it their "holy grail."
40% off this air purifier with a HEPA filter and aroma pads for essential oils
This air purifier has a high-grade H13 HEPA filter that absorbs and reduces the allergens and contaminants that can affect your home's air quality. From pet dander to funky smells, this purifier can tackle large areas — up to 1,640 square feet — to keep your air fresh. It maintains a low noise level at under 15 decibels, and you can even add a few drops of essential oil to the aroma pad on the top to infuse the room with a pleasant smell. Choose from three fan speeds, or opt for auto mode and allow the purifier's sensor to determine what levels are needed.
50% off the Blink video doorbell
Make your entry more convenient — and futuristic — with this video doorbell from Blink. It alerts you when anyone presses the button or motion is detected, and lets you answer your door from anywhere using your phone. It has two-way audio and can be connected to Alexa.
42% off this fan-favorite volume-building mascara from L’Oreal
With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.
36% off this cool-mist humidifier
If you're dealing with dry air, this 1-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.
29% off this air purifier that works quietly & efficiently
This powerhouse purifier can clean the air in a 722 square-foot room in just 60 minutes, and is built with BLUEAIR's "HEPASilent" technology so it operates so quietly that you'll forget it's there. It has three modes you can choose between, quiet mode, everyday mode, and boost mode, so you can pick the perfect one for your space and needs. With over 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings and a 4.6-star overall rating, this purifier is one of the most well-loved models on the market. Reviewers say it works well for allergies, wildfire smoke, and other outdoor air pollutants, making quick work of purifying your space. One fan raves, "I have TWO because they are TOO good to not have." And while many of BLUEAIR's smart air purifiers are on sale right now, this one offers so much bang for your buck.
50% off these classic denim shorts from Levi’s
In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 24,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."
30% off this Gillette Fusion5 razor that comes with 4 blade refills
This razor comes with a unique design that will actually sweep away extra shaving cream if you apply a bit too much. It also comes with a precise trimmer on top, extra-gentle features, and four refill heads, so this ergonomic razor is the only shaving tool you'll need. Plus, it has 4.7 stars and almost 32,000 reviews.
46% off this USB outlet extender with surge protection
Make your outlets far more functional with this extender, which has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after 41,000 reviews. It has five AC outlets spread across three sides, so your plugs don't overlap one another, as well as three USB-A ports and one USB-C port. Despite its nine charging slots, this charger has overload protection and over-heating protection to help keep your electronics and home safe.
19% off this 2-pack of extra-long USB-C to Lightning cables
Power up your Apple products with this two-pack of wall charger blocks and Lightning cables. Each one is MFi-certified, and the cables are extra-long too — one is 6 feet and the other is 10 feet — so you can use your devices anywhere.
45% off this 4-pack of braided micro-USB cables for Android
With over 11,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating, this set of micro-USB cables is a popular pick for charging your Android phone, tablet, or Kindle. Each one has a long, 6-foot braided nylon cord with a reinforced neck for durability and plugs into outlets or adapters via USB 2.0.
47% off this 50-pack of KN95 face masks
You can never have enough masks around. This value pack of 50 disposable KN95 masks makes it easy to have one around whenever you need it. The three-ply design feels lightweight despite offering great protection. It's a great deal any day, but while the sale lasts you can get it super discounted.
38% off this insulated stainless steel water bottle with 3 different lids
This insulated stainless steel water bottle comes with three different styles of lids and has earned a 4.8-star overall rating after over 130,000 reviews. It keeps cold drinks cold for two hours or hot for up to 12, and it's available in 28 colors (and several other sizes).
30% off this lash-enhancing serum from Grande Cosmetics
A cult-favorite beauty product, this lash-enhancing serum is formulated with amino acids and hyaluronic acid to strengthen and hydrate your lashes for more length and thickness. And reviewers have raved that this formula works quickly. Some noted that they saw results in as few as two weeks.
30% off this lip mask from LANEIGE
Beauty experts and shoppers alike are obsessed with LANEIGE's cult-favorite lip sleeping mask — just check out the 25,000-plus five-star Amazon ratings. With its sherbet-like texture and delicious fruity scent, it pampers your lips using a blend of antioxidant-rich fruit extracts and botanically derived butters so you wake up with a smoother, softer pout after applying a thin layer before going to bed. Of course, you can use this in lieu of lip balm during the day, too.
30% off the Apple Watch Series 8
Loaded with useful features, the Apple Watch Series 8 does more than keep you connected. In addition to getting calls, texts, and apps on its easy-to-read screen, it boasts advanced health tech including the ability to take an ECG and sense fluctuations in body temperature. Crack-resistant and swim-proof, it can go everywhere you do.
32% off this multi-use concealer from Maybelline New York
This moisturizing concealer has a precise sponge on top that makes it super gentle to apply. Simply twist the easy-to-use top anytime you want to apply or layer on a bit more of this brightening formula. It also lasts for up to 12 hours and boasts 4.4 stars overall after almost 188,000 reviews.
37% off this workout waist band that helps support your core
Great for adding to your workouts, this waist trimmer helps boost your core temperature, increase circulation, and support your lower back and abdominals while breaking a sweat. It's made out of a soft, neoprene material with a hook and loop closure and has a nonslip design to help keep it in place.
20% off this nourishing hair repair treatment from Olaplex
This hair strengthening and repairing treatment is a cult-favorite, with over 118,000 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star overall rating. Ideal for damaged hair, the nourishing formula is designed to make hair softer, shinier, and more resilient. It's also free of silicones. Use it one to three times a week as needed.
30% off the Gillette Venus ComfortGlide razor
This ergonomic razor comes with four refill blades, and they all have a super soothing design. Each one is lined with a gentle white tea-scented gel, so they'll feel more luxurious than your usual go-to's. This easy-to-use razor also boasts 4.6 stars and over 15,000 reviews.
42% off this portable personal fan with a flashlight and power bank
Cool down with ease using this unique three-in-one handheld mini fan. The fan has two speeds, and also works as a flashlight and power bank. It's foldable so it can be stashed in a pocket or tote bag, and after nearly 43,000 reviews it boasts a cool 4.6-star rating.
51% off these wireless Bluetooth earbuds with a charging case
These wireless Bluetooth earbuds are an amazing deal any day — let alone when they're on sale. Not only are they highly water resistant, with an IPX8 rating, but they also have touch control built in to their design. To pause or play your music, simply tap your ear. The battery life is an unbeatable 10 hours, boosted to 45 hours when you have a fully charged case. And more than 250,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and it's earned a 4.4-star overall rating.
48% off this set of 5 resistance bands
Each band in this five-pack has a different level of resistance that you can choose from, depending on your workout. The levels range from X-Light to X-Heavy, and they're all constructed with natural, lightweight rubber. Plus, the pack includes a carrying case so you can easily bring it with you when you exercise. These bands have earned a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating after 118,000 Amazon reviews.
40% off the Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffeemaker
This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is perfect for small spaces because it's just 5 inches wide. It's super easy to operate, too — fill your mug with water, pour it into the reservoir, add in your go-to K-Cup, press the button, and you'll have coffee in no time. Be sure to check the coupon box to save extra on this morning essential.
46% off the this bento box set with utensils
This sleek, microwave-safe bento box set makes lunchtime away from home so much easier. Not only does it come with four wooden utensils and two sauce jars with lids, it also features multiple storage compartments for packing all your favorite mains and sides. This popular lunchbox is made of wood and silicone for a durable, leakproof set that's easy to clean. It's available in three sizes and more than 20 colors, so you're sure to find one that works with your routine.
60% off this comfy seat cushion made with dense memory foam
A best-seller on Amazon with a 4.4-star rating and over 101,000 reviews, this seat cushion offers a ton of support at your desk, in the car, or wherever you may find yourself. Made of 2.75-inch thick, dense memory foam, this cushion supports your spine. Best of all, this cushion has a breathable and moisture-wicking design to keep you as comfortable as possible.
25% off of this rechargeable electric toothbrush
This quip electric toothbrush packs a lot of features into a slim, lightweight profile.
It’s rechargeable and uses sonic vibrations to help you achieve a thorough clean. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and has a companion app for smartphones, where you can see how well you’re brushing and access oral hygiene tips. American Dental Association accepted, the toothbrush has soft bristles that are suitable even for those with sensitive gums, and you can sign up to get replacement heads delivered every three months so you never run out.
35% off this handheld fabric shaver that will revive your pilly clothes
If you've never owned a good fabric shaver, they can be a complete game changer for clothes prone to lint and pilling. This best-selling lint remover has two speeds and replaceable stainless steel blades. Simply turn it on and run it over the areas of your fabric with pills on it. It'll restore your favorite sweater or pill-ridden couch to its former glory. With over 97,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating, this is well worth the buy any day. Even better since its on sale.
20% off a cordless water flosser
This USB-rechargeable water flosser from quip has two pressure modes, along with a 360-degree floss tip that ensures no spot is out of reach. It has an incredibly compact, lightweight design, and you can easily control the amount of water flow based on your needs. One fan called it “compact but powerful," and you can snag it for a major discount while this deal lasts.
20% off this travel-friendly electric toothbrush
Up your brushing game with this Quip rechargeable electric toothbrush with sonic vibrations that are gentle enough for sensitive teeth. It links up via Bluetooth to an app, and the 2 minute and 30 second timers help keep you on track. Since it can last for up to 3 months on a single charge and comes with a lid, it's a great travel option. No matter where you use it, it's been accepted by the American Dental Association, so you know that you're getting a quality clean.
23% off this ionic hair dryer
This hair dryer weighs less than a pound, but it still has an 1,875-watt motor and negative ion technology to dry hair fast. Each one comes with both a concentrator and a diffuser, and you can get it in three different colors: black, blue, or gray.