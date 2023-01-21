All the best early Prime Day deals on Amazon
Amazon just announced that Prime Day 2023 will be Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 but you don’t have to wait till then to score a great bargain. The site has already started to slash prices on wildly popular products. To help you surface these sneaky deals, our Amazon editors have curated the best deals happening right now, including a highly rated air purifier that’s nearly 50% off.
48% off this air purifier with a medical-grade HEPA filter
This air purifier is great for rooms large and small alike; it can cleanse the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters work to filter out over 99% of room pollutants including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has a light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real-time, a handy feature that helped this purifier gain a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.
58% off this supportive anti-fatigue mat
This anti-fatigue mat from will help keep you comfortable while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.
63% Off These Makeup Sponges With A Ton Of 5-Star Reviews
This set of five multipurpose sponges can be used for all your makeup application needs — cream or powder foundation, concealer, blush, and more. A precision tip reaches the corners of the eyes, while the rounded side works well for cheeks and necks. The flat bottom is ideal for chins, foreheads, and contouring. Over 8,000 five-star reviews come from shoppers who call these brushes “very durable” and “THE BEST beauty blenders”.
60% off this cool-mist humidifier
If you're dealing with dry air, this 1-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.
46% off this set of cozy satin pillowcases
Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 gorgeous colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.
47% Off This Space-Saving Drying Rack That Folds Up
This dish-drying rack is perfect for kitchens short on space. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, it rests over your sink compartment and can be folded up when not in use. The stainless steel blends in with most sinks, and it’ll save so much counter space that’s precious in smaller kitchens. Choose from various sizes to accommodate your sink.
32% Off This Heavy-Duty Shower Curtain Liner
A shower curtain liner is one of those bathroom essentials that feels, frankly, mundane — but when it gets all mildewy and water-stained, it quickly becomes a bummer to see while showering. This liner is designed to help prevent that by being constructed with extra-thick PEVA plastic that’s also made to be resistant to soap scum. It comes in three shade options — clear, frosted, and white — and the liner comes in two different thicknesses depending on your needs.
20% off this face scrub made with turmeric and manuka honey
Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without any greasy residue.
19% Off A Portable Steamer So You Don’t Have To Iron
Whether you’re traveling or just don’t want to break out the iron, remove wrinkles from your clothes with minimal effort using this hand-held steamer. With a nine-foot power cord and its lightweight, portable shape, this steamer is easy to tote around or pack in a carry-on. Use it on most fabrics, from chiffon to silk, cotton to linen, it holds enough water for up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming.
25% Off This Top-Selling Surge Protector & Outlet Extender
This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five outlets and three USB ports and one USB-C port. It also functions as a surge protector. This is the number-one best-selling surge protector on Amazon and has racked up an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 6,800 reviews.
60% off this plush, 2-piece bath mat set
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
21% Off These Washable, Colorful Refrigerator Liners
This set of nine refrigerator liners brightens your fridge as it helps keep shelves clean. Washable, water-proof and anti-skid, these liners can also be used as placemats or drawer liners. So much easier than pulling out cumbersome shelves individually to clean, all these liners need is a wipe down every once in a while.
32% Off These Food Containers That Come In Different Sizes
This set of seven plastic containers is the sort of set that makes a kitchen counter or pantry look so put-together. With an assortment of sizes for pasta, snacks, sugar, and other dry goods, these containers are made from BPA-free plastic and come with airtight storage lids. A useful bonus: You’ll get 24 reusable labels so you can keep track of each food item’s freshness.
24% Off This Vitamin C Serum With 12,000+ Five-Star Ratings
This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid off it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.
48% Off This Lip Balm With Three Types Of Collagen
It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”
33% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit That Helps Your Dryer Work Better
With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your dryer vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard to reach areas."
33% Off A Wall Charger That Can Charge Nine Devices At Once
Outlet space is so often at a premium, but with this 9-in-1 USB wall charger, you’ll be more than equipped. Five outlets and four USB ports charge up to nine devices, and it also has a surge protector and overheating protection. If you’re at your desk or on the couch, you’ll be able to charge your phone, iPad, Kindle, etc. all in one place. With a high 4.8-star rating, reviewers say it “makes life so much easier!” and helps “eliminate all those cords laying everywhere”.
36% off this mega-pack of mosquito-repelling patches
These DEET-free, citronella-based mosquito repellent stickers are a great way to keep the bugs away without having to deal with any sticky sprays. The 78 stickers included in the pack can be adhered to clothing, patio furniture, strollers, and more. Shoppers report the little stickers are "easy to use" and "effective." Score them now before the deal ends.
42% off these clever workout shorts with a hidden pocket
Taking standard gym shorts up a notch, these have a skirt-like outer layer and spandex shorty-shorts underneath. They're high-waisted with a drawstring closure for a customizable fit, and — best of all — there's a pocket to hold your phone.
25% off these popular smart plugs from Kasa
These smart plugs will let you effortlessly control your home electronics by voice command through your Alexa, Echo, or Google Home device. Using the app, you can even control your lights while you're not at home, which is convenient during vacations and weekends off. Setup is pretty straightforward, even if you're not too tech-savvy, which is one of the many reasons why these plugs have over 66,000 five-star reviews.
17% Off This Highly-Rated Cordless Water Flosser
Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.
42% off the eufy by Anker robot vacuum
With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.
38% off this versatile set of resistance bands
Add some variation and a boosted challenge to your workouts by incorporating these bestselling resistance bands. Each band has a different level of resistance ranging from extra light to extra heavy. This pack of five is available in three color assortments and comes with a carrying bag.
35% off this shade umbrella that clips onto beach chairs, strollers, & more
You'll love how portable, lightweight, and easy to set up this shade umbrella from Sport-Brella is. It clamps right onto your beach chair or stroller and is fully adjustable so you'll have shade from every angle. According to reviewers, this umbrella does exactly what it's designed to do, providing 50-plus protection from the sun.
43% off this 6-pack of absorbent cotton dish towels
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
45% off this chiffon cardigan that comes in stylish florals
This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.
25% off this 5-pack of comfy, seamless thongs
Stretchy and breathable, this set of thongs is designed for maximum comfort — and, of course, no visible panty lines. The crotch is lined with sheer cotton while the body is infused with soft nylon mesh to ensure they keep their shape while maintaining an airy feel.
33% off this trendy mini belt bag with thousands of fans
Not only does this belt bag have more than 8,000 perfect five-star ratings, but it's drawn tons of comparisons to the popular Lulu Everywhere Bag with its clean lines and supreme versatility. The strap is adjustable, so you can wear it crossbody or as a true fanny pack.