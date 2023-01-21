All the best early Prime Day deals on Amazon
These sales are so good they’re going to sell out fast.
By BDG Commerce Updated: July 8, 2023 Originally Published: Jan. 21, 2023
Amazon just announced that Prime Day 2023 will be Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 — but you don’t have to wait till then to score a great bargain. The site has already started to slash prices on wildly popular products. To help you surface these sneaky deals, our Amazon editors have curated the best deals happening right now, including a highly rated air purifier that’s nearly 50% off.
46% off this set of cozy satin pillowcases
Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 gorgeous colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.
50% off this cool-mist humidifier
If you're dealing with dry air, this 1-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.
55% off this supportive anti-fatigue mat
This anti-fatigue mat from will help keep you comfortable while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.
60% off this professional-quality hair dryer
This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.
39% off this air purifier with a medical-grade HEPA filter
This air purifier is great for rooms large and small alike; it can cleanse the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters work to filter out over 99% of room pollutants including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has a light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real-time, a handy feature that helped this purifier gain a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.
29% off this air purifier that works quietly & efficiently
This powerhouse purifier can clean the air in a 722 square-foot room in just 60 minutes, and is built with BLUEAIR's "HEPASilent" technology so it operates so quietly that you'll forget it's there. It has three modes you can choose between, quiet mode, everyday mode, and boost mode, so you can pick the perfect one for your space and needs. With over 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings and a 4.6-star overall rating, this purifier is one of the most well-loved models on the market. Reviewers say it works well for allergies, wildfire smoke, and other outdoor air pollutants, making quick work of purifying your space. One fan raves, "I have TWO because they are TOO good to not have." And while many of BLUEAIR's smart air purifiers are on sale right now, this one offers so much bang for your buck.
26% off these popular smart plugs from Kasa
These smart plugs will let you effortlessly control your home electronics by voice command through your Alexa, Echo, or Google Home device. Using the app, you can even control your lights while you're not at home, which is convenient during vacations and weekends off. Setup is pretty straightforward, even if you're not too tech-savvy, which is one of the many reasons why these plugs have over 66,000 five-star reviews.
63% off these stackable fabric bins that are perfect for storage
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
33% off this stylish shower caddy that is so easy to install
Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.
27% off this lip balm with 3 types of collagen
It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”
49% off this air purifier that’s great for homes & offices
Designed for medium to large rooms (up to 800 square feet) in the home or office, this powerful air purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. Its sleek design and quiet fans let it slip seamlessly into nearly any situation with ease.
30% off this face scrub made with turmeric and manuka honey
Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without any greasy residue.
33% off this dryer vent cleaner kit that helps your dryer work better
With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your dryer vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard to reach areas."
47% off this space-saving drying rack that folds up
This dish-drying rack is perfect for kitchens short on space. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, it rests over your sink compartment and can be folded up when not in use. The stainless steel blends in with most sinks, and it’ll save so much counter space that’s precious in smaller kitchens. Choose from various sizes to accommodate your sink.
40% off this fan-favorite set of nonstick silicone baking mats
These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a nonstick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.
40% off this highly-rated cordless water flosser
Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.
24% off this vitamin C serum with 12,000+ 5-star ratings
This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid off it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.
32% off this heavy-duty shower curtain liner
A shower curtain liner is one of those bathroom essentials that feels, frankly, mundane — but when it gets all mildewy and water-stained, it quickly becomes a bummer to see while showering. This liner is designed to help prevent that by being constructed with extra-thick PEVA plastic that’s also made to be resistant to soap scum. It comes in three shade options — clear, frosted, and white — and the liner comes in two different thicknesses depending on your needs.
19% off a portable steamer so you don’t have to iron
Whether you’re traveling or just don’t want to break out the iron, remove wrinkles from your clothes with minimal effort using this hand-held steamer. With a nine-foot power cord and its lightweight, portable shape, this steamer is easy to tote around or pack in a carry-on. Use it on most fabrics, from chiffon to silk, cotton to linen, it holds enough water for up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming.
25% off this top-selling surge protector & outlet extender
This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five outlets and three USB ports and one USB-C port. It also functions as a surge protector. This is the number-one best-selling surge protector on Amazon and has racked up an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 6,800 reviews.
54% off this plush, 2-piece bath mat set
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
21% off these washable, colorful refrigerator liners
This set of nine refrigerator liners brightens your fridge as it helps keep shelves clean. Washable, water-proof and anti-skid, these liners can also be used as placemats or drawer liners. So much easier than pulling out cumbersome shelves individually to clean, all these liners need is a wipe down every once in a while.
32% off these food containers that come in different sizes
This set of seven plastic containers is the sort of set that makes a kitchen counter or pantry look so put-together. With an assortment of sizes for pasta, snacks, sugar, and other dry goods, these containers are made from BPA-free plastic and come with airtight storage lids. A useful bonus: You’ll get 24 reusable labels so you can keep track of each food item’s freshness.
20% off this sparking water that’ll soon become your favorite beverage
A soda alternative that's naturally sweetened from maple water and contains electrolytes, prebiotics, and antioxidants — yes, it's about to become your new favorite sparkling drink. The ultra-hydrating, plant-based beverage is perfect for daily sipping or post-workout, and fans especially love the refreshing blackberry lemon flavor. Plus, it's a smart choice for the environment since it helps preserve natural forests and their habitat.
33% off a wall charger that can charge 9 devices at once
Outlet space is so often at a premium, but with this 9-in-1 USB wall charger, you’ll be more than equipped. Five outlets and four USB ports charge up to nine devices, and it also has a surge protector and overheating protection. If you’re at your desk or on the couch, you’ll be able to charge your phone, iPad, Kindle, etc. all in one place. With a high 4.8-star rating, reviewers say it “makes life so much easier!” and helps “eliminate all those cords laying everywhere”.
21% off this mega-pack of mosquito-repelling patches
These DEET-free, citronella-based mosquito repellent stickers are a great way to keep the bugs away without having to deal with any sticky sprays. The 78 stickers included in the pack can be adhered to clothing, patio furniture, strollers, and more. Shoppers report the little stickers are "easy to use" and "effective." Score them now before the deal ends.
54% off the eufy by Anker robot vacuum
With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.
35% off this shade umbrella that clips onto beach chairs, strollers, & more
You'll love how portable, lightweight, and easy to set up this shade umbrella from Sport-Brella is. It clamps right onto your beach chair or stroller and is fully adjustable so you'll have shade from every angle. According to reviewers, this umbrella does exactly what it's designed to do, providing 50-plus protection from the sun.
43% off this 6-pack of absorbent cotton dish towels
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
45% off this chiffon cardigan that comes in stylish florals
This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.
33% off this trendy mini belt bag with thousands of fans
Not only does this belt bag have more than 8,000 perfect five-star ratings, but it's drawn tons of comparisons to the popular Lulu Everywhere Bag with its clean lines and supreme versatility. The strap is adjustable, so you can wear it crossbody or as a true fanny pack.
51% off these comfy sandals that are perfect for poolside wear
These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. They also have a subtle, 1.57-inch heel. These features don't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors.
58% off this lightweight T-shirt bra with no-slip straps
This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.
52% off this portable makeup mirror with LED lights
Great for at-home use or when traveling, this USB-rechargeable folding mirror has 72 bright LEDs to illuminate your face and hair. It has earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating thanks to its three light settings (daylight, white light, and warm light) and its ultra-thin profile when folded.
35% off these hair wax sticks that hydrate and hold hair in place
Say goodbye to unwanted flyaways and hello to smooth, shiny hair with this two-pack of Samnyte hair wax sticks. Made with beeswax, avocado oil, castor oil, and vitamin E, this cult-favorite beauty buy won't just give you a sleek, slicked-back look. It'll also nourish and soften your locks without a greasy finish.
50% off this exfoliating Himalayan salt scrub with collagen
This popular scrub is made with Himalayan salt and infused with collagen to help exfoliate dead skin cells and showcase your natural glow. Great for your face, body, and even feet, it's ideal for all skin types. A little goes a long way, and the formula will leave your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.
46% off this fan-favorite snail mucin serum from COSRX
This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.
40% off this rechargeable handheld fan that you can take anywhere
Stay cool with this handy USB-C rechargeable fan that also serves as a backup flashlight and power bank. Each charge lasts for 21 hours, meaning that it's great to bring with you on commutes or long weekends outdoors. It also folds out to become a table fan. Since it's pocket-sized, you can easily throw it in your bag or keep it in your car until you need it.
66% off this supportive Playtex bra with a wire-free design
Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.
21% off these ribbed-knit bodysuits that are so easy to style
Marry a few trends at once — rib knit, bodysuits, and a square neckline — with this three-pack of best-selling tanks. Made of a soft, thick, and high-quality fabric, these nylon bodysuits also have 10% spandex, so they stretch to comfortably fit your body while giving you a seamless basic to style with jeans, skirts, and trousers.
52% off this seamless bra that’s lightly lined for support
"Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, with fans calling it the "most comfortable bra" and noting that it causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."
25% off these classic makeup-removing wipes from Neutrogena
Available in a set of two, these Neutrogena makeup-removing wipes come with 25 wipes each which means you'll have enough makeup remover to last you almost two months — all for an unbeatable price while the sale lasts.
19% off this hydrating facial cleanser from CeraVe
Suitable for all skin types, the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a go-to cleanser for so many. It contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to hydrate the skin while removing dirt, makeup, and excess oil. Reviewers love it for its soft, lotion-like consistency and the gentle cleanse it provides. This cleanser is also fragrance-free, paraben-free, and non-comedogenic.
44% off this cult-favorite mascara from L'Oréal Paris
For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping.
40% off this blade-free portable neck fan
This portable neck fan is a great accessory to bring with you on vacation. Made to fit around your neck, this fan has three speeds and runs up to 16 hours, depending on which mode you use. With 78 air outlets, it'll feel like you constantly have a cool breeze following you. It has just one button, making it easy to use, and can recharge using its USB-C interface.
45% off these clever salt and pepper grinders that you can use with one hand
Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as they're turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.
42% off this handy set of vacuum-sealing storage bags
Save space in your suitcase or storage bins by storing out-of-season clothing and extra linens in these vacuum compression storage bags from Amazon Basics. These bags have over 44,000 five-star reviews for their ability to reduce the volume of your belongings by up to 80%. They can be used with a vacuum cleaner for efficient, at-home use, but a hand pump is also included so you can use them while traveling.
40% off this air purifier with a HEPA filter and aroma pads for essential oils
This air purifier has a high-grade H13 HEPA filter that absorbs and reduces the allergens and contaminants that can affect your home's air quality. From pet dander to funky smells, this purifier can tackle large areas — up to 1,640 square feet — to keep your air fresh. It maintains a low noise level at under 15 decibels, and you can even add a few drops of essential oil to the aroma pad on the top to infuse the room with a pleasant smell. Choose from three fan speeds, or opt for auto mode and allow the purifier's sensor to determine what levels are needed.
33% off this best-selling cordless vacuum cleaner
This cordless vacuum works as both an upright stick vacuum, as well as a handheld vacuum, covering areas both big and small. It has six LED lights in front to help you locate dust and crumbs under couches, chairs, and beds. With its 180-degree rotation, handling the vacuum is a breeze. It also has a lightweight design, to make it easier to move around.
49% off these high-quality wireless earbuds
These TOZO wireless earbuds are, simply put, a steal considering the quality they offer for the discounted price. Ergonomically designed, these earbuds are incredibly lightweight. Reviewers noted how well they fit their ears, with one writing they "fit in my small ears comfortably" and another adding that they offer "a comfortable and secure fit that doesn't protrude from your ears". With an easy-to-navigate touch control system, these earbuds that sync via Bluetooth have bass-rich speakers and offer 22 hours of playtime with a full charge.
56% off these popular adidas running shoes
One of the things that set these adidas running shoes aside is the fact that they're made with Primegreen, which is a series of recycled materials. With over 15,000 five-star reviews, customers love the fact that they're lightweight, flexible, and fit just as flawlessly as a pair of slippers. They're available in over 30 colors, all of which will look great with leggings or jeans.
40% off this air purifier that freshens up your air quality in minutes
Made for medium to large rooms, this sleek table-style air purifier can clean a 357 square-foot room in about 13 minutes, or a room up to 1,713 square feet in an hour, according to the brand. It removes up to 99.97% of airborne particles including smoke and smog, viruses, and pet dander, and is even designed to capture dust particles before they settle. It connects to an app that tracks your air quality in real time, and automatically adjusts to maintain optimal purification conditions.
25% off of this rechargeable electric toothbrush
This quip electric toothbrush packs a lot of features into a slim, lightweight profile.
It’s rechargeable and uses sonic vibrations to help you achieve a thorough clean. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and has a companion app for smartphones, where you can see how well you’re brushing and access oral hygiene tips. American Dental Association accepted, the toothbrush has soft bristles that are suitable even for those with sensitive gums, and you can sign up to get replacement heads delivered every three months so you never run out.
43% off this lightweight beach towel that repels sand
If you're heading to the beach, you might want to bring this Turkish beach towel from Bay Laurel with you. Not only is it lightweight and easy to throw in with your luggage, but it also dries quickly and repels sand, meaning there'll be less in your car on the way home from the beach. Available in 40 beach-worthy prints, it even comes with its own bag that you can store it in during or after your trip.
31% off this convenient set of stackable kitchen organizers
Perfect to store items above or below your sink, this pack of two organizers is a great way to sort anything you want, from kitchen detergents to vitamins. Each organizer has a convenient pull-out drawer for even more storage. Assembly only takes minutes, and no tools are required. With a stackable design, you can even raise the height of your organizers, maximizing your space even more.
20% off these claw clips that are especially great for thick hair
Perfect for hair of all types, these large hair claw clips are a great, fashion-forward way to take control of your 'do. The clips open at nearly 180 degrees, and work on both wet and dry hair. With an impressive 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon and over 7,000 glowing five-star reviews, these cute clips are an everyday essential to many shoppers.
40% off these deodorizing dishwasher cleaning tablets
A dirty dishwasher isn't doing you — or your dishes — any favors. Make deep-cleaning and deodorizing a breeze with this 24-pack of dishwasher cleaner tablets. The citric acid descaling formula helps remove grime, grease, and hard water along with leaving a refreshing lemon scent. Pop one in once or twice a month.
63% off this all-purpose spray bottle that has over 76,000 5-star reviews
The gentle, continuous, even mist that comes from this spray bottle is more satisfying than it should be. Whether you're using it for hairstyling or household projects like ironing, cleaning, or watering plants, the brand says 98% of the liquid inside will be dispensed, wasting nary a drop. Also satisfying.
42% off this fan-favorite volume-building mascara from L’Oreal
With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.
77% off these popular & innovative makeup applicators
This set of six triangular makeup puffs can be used wet or dry to apply foundation, BB cream, sunscreen, pressed or loose powder, or even eye shadow. Their unique shape allows you to precisely apply makeup and they have earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon. Several multi-packs in different colors are available in the listing.
65% off this cozy tank dress that’s perfect for warm weather
It's no surprise this comfy dress has racked up over 6,400 five-star reviews on Amazon; it features a lightweight rayon-polyester blend and comes in a wide range of pretty patterns including florals, watercolor-inspired swirls, and paisley. It's just as great as a cover-up at the beach as it is paired with wedge sandals for a night out.
55% off this Amazon Fire Stick that’ll have you streaming faster than ever before
The most powerful Fire Stick available, this model is 40% faster than its predecessor, allowing for quicker app loading and smoother navigation. Use it to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes. The remote allows for Alexa-assisted voice searching for your convenience and is compatible with next-gen Wi-Fi 6.
50% off these classic denim shorts from Levi’s
In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 24,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."