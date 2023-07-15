The Best Prime Day Deals Still On Sale
But they won’t last long.
While Prime Day 2023 has ended, there’s some good news: There are still some popular, heavily discounted beauty, home, and tech products in stock. The not-so-great news? These deals won’t last forever. So BDG editors have scoured the site to make sure you get the best deals before they sell out. Add the useful things you need and the genius things you never knew you needed, right to your cart. This is your last chance for these Prime Day deals, so shop fast.
50% off the Amazon Fire TV stick with an Alexa voice remote
If you don't have an Amazon Fire TV stick, now's the time to buy. With a 4.7-star rating and over 389,000 reviews, this streaming stick turns any TV into a smart TV with easy access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and all of your other favorite services. The remote has handy Alexa-capable voice controls, too, which makes searching for your favorite shows as easy as it gets.
65% off this 3-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables
Replace your fraying cords with this three-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables. The cables are 6 feet long and highly rated on Amazon, with a 4.4-star overall rating. They support high-speed power delivery and data transfer and can charge an iPhone 12 up to 50% within just 30 minutes.
58% off this lightweight T-shirt bra with no-slip straps
This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.
25% off these chocolate-cherry superfood truffles with zero sugar
These sugar-free superfood truffle cups feature premium vegan dark chocolate and a creamy of almond butter, cashew butter, and cinnamon. Each individually wrapped cup contains up to 3 grams of fiber and is free of soy, dairy, palm oil, added sugars, and sugar alcohols. Brownie batter and cherry flavors are also available within the listing, as well as a variety pack.
39% off this USB outlet extender with surge protection
Make your outlets far more functional with this extender, which has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after 41,000 reviews. It has five AC outlets spread across three sides, so your plugs don't overlap one another, as well as three USB-A ports and one USB-C port. Despite its nine charging slots, this charger has overload protection and over-heating protection to help keep your electronics and home safe.
65% off this 12-pack of double-side rug grippers
To prevent your rugs from slipping and curling at the corners, pick up this 12-pack of carpet stickers. The self-adhesive grippers attach to the corners of rugs and prevent sliding without leaving sticky residue on your floors, and they're washable and reusable.
35% off this exfoliating facial scrub with turmeric
This scrub is formulated with organic cinnamon, turmeric, raw manuka honey, and chamomile extract, to hydrate and exfoliate your skin. And while it works powerfully and quickly to get rid of dead skin, dirt, and oils, it's also safe for all skin types. This beauty staple is a fan favorite, with a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 2,500 Amazon reviews.
50% off this 18-pack of fine-tip marker pens
Level up your journaling, calendar-planning, note-taking, and more with this big set of colorful, fine tip marker pens. Great for writing, drawing, and coloring, these pens use water-based ink for a smooth feel and minimal bleed-through. They feel comfortable in hand and boast a very impressive 4.7-star rating after over 93,000 reviews.
59% off this cult-favorite cream with snail mucin
Amazon beauty enthusiasts rave about this lightweight gel-cream, which has earned a glowing 4.5 stars after more than 20,000 ratings. It relies on Korean skincare all-star ingredients like snail mucin along with hyaluronic acid to soothe and moisturize even the most sensitive skin. Stock up while it's on sale, and find out why dozens of reviewers call it their "holy grail."
20% off this sparking water that’ll soon become your favorite beverage
A soda alternative that's naturally sweetened from maple water and contains electrolytes, prebiotics, and antioxidants — yes, it's about to become your new favorite sparkling drink. The ultra-hydrating, plant-based beverage is perfect for daily sipping or post-workout, and fans especially love the refreshing blackberry lemon flavor. Plus, it's a smart choice for the environment since it helps preserve natural forests and their habitat.
60% off this mid-impact sports bra from Under Armour
This Under Armour sports bra delivers both support and comfort thanks to its thick crossover straps in the back and a wide elastic band at the bottom. It features removable cups that won't shift or move during your workout, extra coverage in the front, and a smooth, breathable fabric that dries quickly.
25% these keto-friendly protein bars
If a peanut butter and chocolate chip bar that has a whopping 10 grams of protein sounds too good to be true, check out this BLISS bar. With a recipe that includes superfoods like reishi, pumpkin seed protein, and cacao, these bars forgo added sugars, fillers, and natural and artificial flavors. They are also free of gluten, soy, and dairy and are entirely plant-based. The listing also contains other flavors including strawberry shortcake, dark chocolate brownie, and cinnamon cookie dough.
50% off these stackable fabric bins that are perfect for storage
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
47% off this tried-and-true detangling hair brush
This hair brush is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after over 57,000 reviews. It's a total classic, with flexible bristles that detangle all hair types without causing damage. This brush is also available in over 20 colors to make combing your hair fun.
67% off this supportive Playtex bra with a wire-free design
Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.
71% off this 2-pack of Lightning cables for iPhone
You can never have enough lightning cables, so now's the time to stock up. With a 6-foot cord and a strong construction that can be unplugged, plugged in, and bent over 15,000 times, these chargers are great go-tos. If you don't believe the specs, maybe you'll believe the 4.5-star rating.
41% off the Apple EarPods with a Lightning connector
These Apple EarPods come with a versatile Lightning connector and easy-to-use volume controls, so you'll reach for them all the time. They also have a unique shape to keep them comfy all day and a built-in mic for calls or video meetings. These classic EarPods also boast 4.6 stars overall and almost 205,000 reviews.
20% off a 12-pack of hydrating maple water that comes in eco-friendly boxes
Move over coconut water. Drink Simple's Maple Water is equally hydrating but with half the sugar. Created by two triathletes, this hardworking, plant-powered drink contains maple sap for a drinkable dose of electrolytes, antioxidants, and prebiotics. With just a hint of maple flavor and no added sugars, this is sure to be your new favorite way to meet your daily hydration goals. One shopper reported, "Anything that gets me to drink water is a positive."
26% off these trendy high-waisted biker shorts
Perfect for working out and lounging, these best-selling biker shorts are made with four-way stretch fabric and a generous amount of spandex for moderate compression. The high-waisted shorts also have two deep side pockets for essentials as well as a hidden waistband pocket for your key or cash.
33% off this compact power strip with 8 outlets
This compact power strip features eight outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, making it a go-to for your tech-charging needs. Plus, the flattened cord is 5 feet long, making it easy to charge your devices from a distance. Not to mention, it has 4.8 stars and over 3,000 reviews. Click the coupon for an extra 10% off.
60% off this anti-fatigue mat that’s extra supportive
This 1/2-inch thick anti-fatigue mat is made of durable, soft PVC material, which adds cushioning and support while you stand to help make your lower back, feet, and joints more comfortable. Perfect whether you're working in the kitchen, doing tons of laundry, or typing away at a standing desk, this mat has beveled edges and a nonslip bottom to stay in place. It's water-resistant, easy to clean, and available in seven colors and six sizes.
55% off this portable neck fan with 3 speeds
Keep yourself cooler no matter the temps by slipping on this breezy neck fan. It has a rechargeable battery and lasts up to nine hours on a single charge, depending on the speed you choose. The neckband is made with flexible silicone for comfort and ultimate adjustability. With nearly 10,000 reviews this fan earned a 4.3-star overall rating.
54% off this plush, 2-piece bath mat set
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
26% off this 2-pack of smart plugs from Kasa
These smart plugs have a unique and extra-compact shape, so you can stack two of them in the same outlet. They have a power button on the side, or you can control them with an app while you're out. They also come with convenient timer options, and you can even set up schedules for them.
55% off this power strip surge protector with an extra-long cord
This surge protector and outlet extender can turn one single outlet into three, and is built with ports for two standard USB cords and one USB-C cord. At 5 feet in length, this works as an extension cord also. And with a power button that works as both a power switch and an overload switch, this is super easy to use. This has a glowing, 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon after nearly 3,000 reviews.
40% off this highly rated cordless water flosser
Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.
35% off this face scrub made with turmeric and manuka honey
Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without any greasy residue.
24% off this vitamin C serum with 12,000+ 5-star ratings
This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied.” Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid off it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.
45% off these comfy sandals that are perfect for poolside wear
These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. They also have a subtle, 1.57-inch heel. These features don't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors.
42% off this fan-favorite snail mucin serum from COSRX
This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.
50% off this seamless bra that’s lightly lined for support
"Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, with fans calling it the "most comfortable bra" and noting that it causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."
44% off this cult-favorite mascara from L'Oréal Paris
For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping.
26% off this stylish shower caddy that is so easy to install
Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.
38% off this set of satin pillowcases
These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have racked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because they don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.
20% off these Apple AirPods Pro
Apple's AirPods are beloved among the tech-savvy, and these wireless earbuds offer an even more comfortable experience, better audio quality (including active noise cancellation), and a better battery life when compared to earlier models. Snag them while the sale lasts.
48% off these classic clogs from Crocs
Crocs are back in a big way. This pair of classic unisex black Crocs is as comfy as it is practical. These clogs are waterproof, have Crocs' classic ventilation so your feet don't overheat, and feel great even after a long day of work. It's no surprise this sensible (and cool) footwear has more than 500,000 Amazon reviews and an overall rating of 4.8 stars.
37% off this fluffy pillow set
These extra-plush and cooling pillows are such an easy swap for any flat or not-so-comfy pillows on your bed. Underneath the breathable cotton cover, they even have an anti-shift filling that will always stay fluffy. You also get two of them in this luxurious bedding pack.
38% off this deep-pocket sheet set from Mellanni
This four-piece sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, and it's made of a double-brushed microfiber material that's both supremely soft and breathable. The fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep and has a 360-degree elastic to keep it in place. The set is both wrinkle and shrink-resistant and comes in 40 colors.
45% off the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum
Make keeping tidy so much easier with the assistance of this Roomba robot vacuum. You can schedule it to clean via its app or your voice assistant (like Alexa or Google Home). Multi-surface brushes grab dirt and dust from hard floors and carpets automatically, while edges and corners are taken care of with an edge-sweeping brush.
20% off this multi-use concealer from Maybelline New York
This moisturizing concealer has a precise sponge on top that makes it super gentle to apply. Simply twist the easy-to-use top anytime you want to apply or layer on a bit more of this brightening formula. It also lasts for up to 12 hours and boasts 4.4 stars overall after almost 188,000 reviews.
21% off this 3-pack of dermaplaning razors from Schick
With nearly 182,000 Amazon reviews, this three-pack of face razors is a fan-favorite beauty product. The razors painlessly remove any unwanted facial hair with just one swipe. This best-selling pack boasts an incredible, 4.6-star overall rating in part because the tool is so simple yet so effective. Snag them at a discount while the sale lasts.
26% off this 20-pack of under-eye patches
These under-eye patches look fun thanks to mica gold, but they work hard, too. They're infused with powerful skincare ingredients like collagen, castor oil, centella asiatica, and more. When combined, they work to decrease unwanted puffiness and brighten skin.
43% off the Revlon One Step Volumizer
This best-selling hot air brush dries and styles your hair at the same time while reducing frizz and damage. A 2.4-inch ceramic titanium barrel helps the brush glide smoothly through strands, while four heat settings (low, medium, high, and cool) deliver customized styling options.
30% off these high-waisted shapewear shorts
Shapewear can be expensive, so keeping your eyes out for deals is a good way to get the most value. These best-selling shapewear shorts can help smooth lines under your clothes. This pair comes in five colors, sizes small to 4X, and over 50,000 Amazon shoppers have added it to their carts.
25% off this ionic hair dryer
This hair dryer weighs less than a pound, but it still has an 1,875-watt motor and negative ion technology to dry hair fast. Each one comes with both a concentrator and a diffuser, and you can get it in three different colors: black, blue, or gray.
30% off this dryer vent cleaning kit
Get that dryer running at max efficiency by cleaning out old, accumulated lint. This dryer cleaning kit comes with a flexible hose attachment that connects to your vacuum as well as a flexible lint brush to get in the crevices. Not only does cleaning your machine help it work better, but it can also help reduce fire risk.