Any of these cheap things could help you save money around the house

A small investment in the right product can save you unnecessary expenses over time. Take a moment to consider these budget-friendly items available on Amazon — they can help you save money around the house.

From an energy-saving insulator to a clever device that slows how fast your produce goes bad, the products listed here enable you to make minor lifestyle adjustments that create more room in your budget. Don't trap your credit card in a block of ice just yet — start smart shopping and witness your savings grow.

01 This long-necked spatula that reaches every nook & cranny of a jar Amazon The Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula $10 See On Amazon This money-saving mini spatula makes “bottom of the barrel” a good thing. Designed to reach every last drop from your jars and bottles, it can help you scrape up to 25% more (according to the brand) of your food products, reducing waste and saving money. With their reusable, dishwasher-safe material, these versatile spatulas are perfect for both kitchen and beauty products.

02 These curly contraptions that care for your cable connections Amazon Jetec Charger Cable Saver (24-Pack) $6 See On Amazon These cable protectors are simple — yet highly flexible — silicone accessories that provide protection for cables of various devices. Made of soft TPU material, they prevent dirt, frays, tangles, and knots, reducing the risk of damage. They’re very easy to install, so you can prolong the life of your cables — even if they’re already damaged.

03 A pack of magnetic vent covers that you can cut to size Amazon Muscle MagVent Magnetic Vent Cover (3-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Avoid fights over the thermostat: These magnetic vent covers can be used on ceilings, walls, and floors. High magnetism per square inch ensures optimal stickiness to any vent, even painted ones, allowing you to control airflow and direct heating or cooling where needed. Each sheet is only 2 millimeters thick, so they’re easy to trim to whatever size you need.

04 These reusable K-cups that you can fill with your favorite brew Amazon K&J Reusable K Cups (4-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Save money — and the environment — with these reusable K-cups. This eco-friendly option saves on spending and plastic use by reusing one pod instead of disposable ones, reducing landfill waste. Each cup features a micro-etched stainless steel mesh that brews fine grinds without leaks or clogs; plus, you can enjoy a wider variety of drinks, including fresh-roasted coffee and specialty teas not found in pre-made K-cups.

05 A battery charger that has almost 50,000 5-star ratings Amazon Energizer Rechargeable AA and AAA Battery Charger $15 See On Amazon If you’re tired of scrambling around in your junk drawer looking for working batteries, you need this battery charger. It can charge up to four rechargeable AA and AAA batteries at a time in just three hours and includes audio and visual indicators to track the charging progress. An auto shut-off feature protects the batteries from overcharging and maximizes their life cycle.

06 These bamboo charcoal bags that help reduce odors Amazon PRODUCTS4FUTURE Bamboo Charcoal Air-Purifying Bags (4-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Unlike many chemical-filled air fresheners that try to cover bad smells, the activated charcoal in these bamboo bags works to absorb odors and harmful air particles without compromising your health. Each bag can be “recharged” in sunlight for up to two years of use. Afterward, the bamboo charcoal can be used in your garden, completing its eco-friendly life cycle.

07 A pack of paper towels that you can reuse over & over again Amazon AM NOLIMIT TRADE Bamboo Reusable Paper Towels (20-Sheets) $15 See On Amazon For a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper towels, look no further — these bamboo towels are highly absorbent and strong, making them ideal for various cleaning tasks. Made from 100% organic, biodegradable bamboo, they can be washed and reused up to 100 times, significantly reducing waste and saving you money.

08 This under-door draft stopper that prevents cool air from escaping in the summer Amazon Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper $23 See On Amazon This easy-to-install door stopper is designed to help you save on energy costs year-round. The 2-inch-thick foam effectively blocks drafts, noise, light, odors, and bugs, while the adjustable design fits most doors and slides on without damaging surfaces, making them ideal for renters. It’s durable, safe for kids and pets, and features secure hook-and-loop fasteners. Plus, it’s machine-washable.

09 These reusable food storage bags that are leakproof Amazon Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (10-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Coming in a range of sizes, these reusable bags are helpful for various purposes, including food storage, organization, and travel. The transparent design allows for easy identification of the bag’s contents, while the closures ensure a leakproof and hygienic seal, keeping your food fresh and secure. The bags are freezer-safe and easy to clean by hand-washing.

10 A device that creates a convenient on/off switch where there wasn’t one Amazon GE Grounded Power Switch $7 See On Amazon Add an on/off switch to electronic devices that don't have one using this power switch. It's easy to install — plug your desk lamp, indoor string lights, or Christmas tree lights into the adapter, then plug the adapter into the outlet. With its sleek, white design and compact size, it seamlessly blends with your power outlets without compromising space or decor.

11 This foam insulation that replaces ineffective air conditioner side panels Amazon LBG Products Window Air Conditioner Foam Insulation Panels (2 Pack) $23 See On Amazon Effectively block out dust, pollen, insects, heat, and drafts with these air conditioner side insulating panels. The foam material helps reduce noise and vibrations, and by insulating the gap between the AC unit and window frames, these panels help prevent the entry of cold air in winter and hot air in summer. The result? Energy savings, and reduced heating and cooling costs. They have self-stick side channels with strong adhesive, ensuring a secure and residue-free installation.

12 A pack of gas-absorbing balls that extend the life of your fruits & veggies Amazon Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Are you tired of throwing away groceries that have gone bad in the fridge? These freshness-saver balls are a total game-changer: by absorbing ethylene gas that is given off by fruit and veggies, they slow the ripening process, ensuring your produce stays in its best condition longer, thus reducing food waste.

13 These solar-powered outdoor lights that last up to 30 days off a single charge Amazon CANDLITE Solar Outdoor Lights (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Illuminate your garden, deck, front door, and more with ease using these energy-saving solar-powered lights. These all-weather lights are built to withstand various conditions and are easy to install. With four adjustable heads and motion-sensor technology, they offer a wide illumination area of up to 800 square feet.

14 A pumice-stone cleaner that is tough on stains but gentle on porcelain Amazon Powerstone Pumice Toilet Cleaner $12 See On Amazon This pumice stone cleaner removes stubborn stains from surfaces like toilet bowls, sinks, tubs, and tiles. Made from recycled materials, it cleans without chemicals, so it’s gentle on the environment and your skin. With an ergonomic handle, it’s tough on dirt but gentle on surfaces, so it will remove limescale, rust stains, and more without damaging your ceramic, porcelain, or tile.

15 These wool dryer balls that replace fabric softeners Amazon LARQUE Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Free of fragrances and chemicals, these dryer balls reduce laundry wrinkles and static cling by lifting and separating clothes, resulting in shorter drying times and softer, fluffier laundry. Handmade from 100% New Zealand wool, they contain no fillers, making them a safe and eco-friendly alternative to fabric softeners and dryer sheets. They also save energy, time, and money by improving dryer efficiency.

16 A shoe cleaner kit that has over 20,000 5-star reviews Amazon Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $24 See On Amazon Made with a powerful formula, this shoe cleaner is a top choice for sneaker collectors and anyone looking to give their shoes a professional new look. This all-in-one cleaner and conditioner works on various washable materials like leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, canvas, and more. Just a few drops of this concentrated cleaner goes a long way — and it comes with a free brush.

17 This wine aerator that elevates your wine with science Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon This wine aerator infuses the perfect amount of oxygen into your wine, allowing you to fully appreciate its nuances. The tapered rubber base ensures a tight fit on any bottle, eliminating drips, while the elongated spout guarantees a smooth pour without staining your tablecloth. It’s easy to disassemble and clean, and comes in a pack of two so you can gift one to the wine enthusiast in your life.

18 A spray jet mop with reusable pads Amazon Reusable Spray Mop with 3 Washable Pads $28 See On Amazon This reusable spray mop has a 360-degree swiveling head to conveniently and easily reach tight spots. The refillable spray bottle accommodates your preferred cleaning solution, and the trigger allows precise spraying. It comes with three washable microfiber pads that effectively lock in dirt and are easily detachable, plus a practical scraper for pre-washing preparation.

19 These markers that breathe new life into scratched wooden furniture Amazon Ram-Pro Furniture Markers (12-Piece Set) $9 See On Amazon This furniture marker kit is ideal for fixing scratches on wooden floors, furniture, moldings, and other wooden items. The large tips on the markers provide precise application, while the chiseled tips on the crayons allow for smaller spot repairs. With eight color options, they seamlessly blend in with most wood finishes, and the set includes a sharpener to keep the crayons sharpened and ready for use.

20 A set of reusable silicone lids that eliminates the need for plastic wrap Amazon Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7) $16 See On Amazon Reduce wasted plastic, food, and time with these clear bowl covers. They have an airtight, leak-proof seal that keeps food fresh for longer, eliminating the need for single-use plastic wrap. With seven different sizes, these stretchy lids fit various containers, preventing spills and cross-contamination. Made from high-quality, BPA-free silicone, they are safe for use in the microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher.

21 A freezable lunchbox that keeps your food cool Amazon PackIt Freezable Classic Lunch Box $23 See On Amazon Keep your food cooler for longer with this innovative lunchbox that eliminates the need for separate ice packs. It features built-in freezable gel walls that keep food and drinks chilled for hours. Simply freeze the entire lunchbox overnight, and it's ready to use. The large zip opening allows for easy packing, and the buckle handle makes it convenient to attach to bags. Made from non-toxic materials, it's PVC-free, BPA-free, and easy to clean.

22 These silicone baking mats that save you money on parchment paper Amazon Kitzini Silicone Baking Mat Set (4-Pack) $19 See On Amazon These BPA-free silicone baking mats are reinforced with fiberglass mesh and can withstand temperatures from -40 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. With their nonstick surface, they eliminate the need for wasteful parchment paper and can be reused up to 3,000 times. Easy to clean and available in a set of four, they ensure even baking and roll up for simple storage.

23 This waterproof timer that keeps you on track Amazon dretec Digital Waterproof Shower Timer $18 See On Amazon It’s easy to lose track of time when you’re zoning out in the shower. This waterproof timer is a perfect solution if you’re struggling with time management. It has a clear display and convenient features like a magnetic back, a retractable stand, and a hook for hanging. The timer offers count up, count down, and repeat functions, with three adjustable buttons for quick adjustments. Its waterproof rating makes it useful in the kitchen as well.

24 These reusable washcloths that save money on paper towels Amazon brimley Reusable Swedish Dishcloths (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon These reusable, durable kitchen washcloths can replace up to 17 rolls of paper towels. They are highly absorbent, able to soak up to three quarters of a cup of water, making them great for wiping up spills. Made from 30% cotton and 70% cellulose wood pulp, they are biodegradable and can be composted. Cleaning them is easy — simply wash them in the machine or dishwasher. With four different prints available, you can choose a pattern that matches your style.

25 A pet hair remover that went viral on TikTok Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $20 See On Amazon Wear your heart on your sleeve — not your cat’s fur. Say goodbye to unwanted hair on furniture and clothes with this reusable hair remover. Designed for pets and humans, it eliminates hair without needing adhesives or sticky tape. With a simple back-and-forth rolling motion, you can easily remove hair from any surface. Cleaning is a breeze, too — just press the button, open the remover, and empty it.

26 These huggers that are a reusable alternative to cling wrap Amazon Food Huggers Avocado Huggers (2-Piece) $14 See On Amazon The patented “hug” design of this silicone avocado saver stretches to fit any size of sliced or halved avocado. It eliminates the need for breakable containers, plastic wrap, or foil, reducing food waste, and the silicone provides an airtight seal to slow down browning. Dishwasher-safe and reusable, this eco-friendly kitchen gadget is a must-have for avocado lovers and those striving for zero waste.

27 This freezing tray made for soups Amazon Souper Cubes Extra-Large Freezing Tray with Lid $20 See On Amazon Freeze food in perfect portions with this extra-large freezing tray. Ideal for bone broth, recipes, meal prep, and portion-controlled meals, this tray features four fill lines for easy portioning, and the clear, tight-fitting lid keeps food fresh and prevents odors. Made of sturdy steel-reinforced silicone, the stackable trays can hold 4 cups or 1,000 milliliters. They are also oven-safe, dishwasher-safe, and made of 100% FDA food-grade silicone (excluding the lid), ensuring safety and durability.

28 An oil sprayer that evenly distributes cooking oil Amazon CZDIDEXI Oil Sprayer $17 See On Amazon This multipurpose oil sprayer bottle is handy for various cooking applications, such as frying, grilling, baking, and salad dressing. It provides effective control of oil flow, delivering a precise amount each time, making it great for calorie counting. The leak-proof, thick glass construction ensures durability and easy cleaning.

29 A rechargeable lighter that makes you feel kind of like a Jedi Amazon Power Practical Rechargeable Lighter $24 See On Amazon This long-reaching lighter is perfect for lighting candles, BBQs, fire pits, and more. With a quick USB recharge, it only takes an hour to charge fully and lasts for days. The angled head ensures precise lighting, making it effortless to light wicks and fuses, and it can light no matter the weather.

30 This dryer cleaning kit that extends up to 40 feet Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $25 See On Amazon Keep your dryer vents clean and improve their efficiency with this dryer vent cleaner kit. The kit includes a high-quality synthetic brush head and flexible rods that extend up to 40 feet and can be used with or without a power drill for effortless cleaning. By removing lint and dust build-up, you can prevent fire risks and enhance the performance of your dryer. Avoid expensive professional cleaning services and ensure the safety of your home by regularly cleaning your dryer vents.

31 A seed pack that contains 32 different vegetables for the ultimate edible garden Amazon Open Seed Vault Survival Gear Food Seeds $32 See On Amazon This heirloom seed pack is perfect for gardeners and emergency preparedness. Grown in the United States and non-GMO, there’s a wide variety of fruits and vegetables in this kit — beans, tomatoes, spinach, carrots, squash, watermelon, and more. Harvest up to 15,000 fruits and vegetables from 3,000 seeds. The kit comes with step-by-step instructions and a seed-saving guide for sustainable gardening.

32 This fermenting kit that allows you to make your own sauerkraut & kimchi at home Amazon Easy Fermenter Wide Mouth Lid Kit $26 See On Amazon Ferment your own foods with confidence using this fool-proof wide-mouth kit. Made of durable plastic with a leak-proof gasket, these lids release gas while preventing mold and bacteria. They also feature a built-in date dial and pull tabs for easy opening. The kit is easy to clean and made of food-safe, BPA-free materials. It includes three fermentation lids and a vacuum pump.

33 These beautiful watering bulbs that keep your plants from getting thirsty Amazon Cotswold Homeware Co Plant Watering Globes (6-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re going on vacation or simply not much of a green thumb, this 6-pack of watering globes will ensure your houseplants stay hydrated. Simply fill them with water, press the stem into the soil, and water will seep out slowly over time. Made of vibrantly beautiful hand-blown glass, they add a decorative touch to your home and come with a free pH meter to gauge the quality of the soil.

34 A cloth that cleans glass without chemicals Amazon Pure-Sky Glass Cleaning Cloth $9 See On Amazon Made with composite microfibers, this highly effective cleaning cloth leaves surfaces sparkling clean without any streaks. It cleans with just water, eliminating the need for harsher detergents and chemicals. It also saves you money by reducing the use of disposable sponges, cleaning chemicals, and paper towels you use, and it’s perfect for glass, mirrors, stainless steel, chrome, and even car windows.

35 This brush that makes your pup’s bathtime easier Amazon Aquapaw Dog Bath Brush $20 See On Amazon This genius two-in-one pet grooming tool combines a sprayer and scrubber for a more convenient and stress-free bath time. With its ergonomic design and one-size-fits-all handle, it allows you to control water flow with one hand while massaging and scrubbing your pet with the other. The Aquapaw is made with high-quality, FDA-grade silicone and features strong yet gentle bristles, making it suitable for all breeds and sizes of dogs.

36 A pack of tube squeezers that get every last drop Amazon LOVEINUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezers (4-Pack) $5 See On Amazon Get every last drop out of your toothpaste tube with these tube squeezers. With a simple design and reusable construction, you’ll be able to reduce wasted toothpaste. Suitable for tubes under 2.5 inches wide, they are easy to use and store. Use them not only for toothpaste but also for creams, gels, and more.

37 These furniture pads that protect your floors from your furniture Amazon iPrimio Felt Furniture Pads Protectors $12 See On Amazon Made of thick felt, these furniture pads prevent scratches on wooden, laminate, and tile surfaces while reducing noise and dampening sounds. They’re incredibly easy to install: Simply cut to size and use the self-adhesive side to fasten them between floors, tables, counters, and more. The set includes eight pieces, with large beige and brown pads for complete coverage.

38 A handheld shaver that defuzzes your clothing Amazon Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer $13 See On Amazon If your favorite sweater is covered in fuzzies, not to fear: this battery-operated fabric shaver is a convenient and portable tool for safely removing fuzz, lint, and pills from various fabrics. With its easy operation, ergonomic grip, and adjustable settings, it can be used on everything from sweaters to furniture. The large shaving head and detachable lint catcher make cleanup effortless.

39 This two-sided pumice stone that saves money on pedicures Amazon Gilden Pumice Stone for Feet $14 See On Amazon Kiln-fired to be virtually indestructible, this foot scrubber never wears out, rusts, or dulls like other pedicure tools. It keeps feet soft and smooth, and its comfortable, easy-to-hold design makes it perfect for everyone. Whether you’re dealing with severe calluses or simply want to perform regular maintenance, this clay pumice will last.