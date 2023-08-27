If you’re a runner, there’s a good chance you’ve logged some miles in Bombas socks. The fan-favorite brand is known for its comfortable, moisture-wicking socks with bonus features such as zoned cushioning and ergonomic support that’s specific to the left versus right foot. And if it’s time to update your sock drawer, Bombas just released some stylish new running socks in ankle and quarter lengths that you might want to add to your collection. They’re just the stylish nudge to get you into your shoes.

1. The go-to ankle running socks

Featuring the brand’s breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, targeted cushioning, and honeycomb arch support, these low-profile ankle socks are a great all-around pick for runners and casual walkers alike. The latest color options include wild rose and harbor gray, which both feature a subtle animal print, as well as white, black, and charcoal with a honeycomb detail.

Additional comfort features include tabs in the back to prevent rubbing and contoured support for each foot. This style is also available in a three-pack and a six-pack.

Sizes: Small — Large (women’s shoe sizes 4 — 13) | Colors: 5

2. The extra-lightweight socks (that are great for summer)

These lightweight socks have many of the same comfy features as the classic running socks, but they’re free from the contouring and padding that might add extra weight. Color options include butterscotch (featured here), burgundy, and galaxy blue, and they also come in a three-pack and a six-pack.

Sizes: Small — Large (women’s shoe sizes 4 — 13) | Colors: 3

3. The running socks you’ll want for trails & gravel

These quarter-length running socks are especially helpful in keeping dirt and stones out while trail running or hitting some gravel and they’re great for keeping high-top shoes and boots from rubbing. Plus, there are a variety of fresh patterns and colors to choose from, including these fun leopard print designs. You can also get them in a pack of six.

Sizes: Small — Large (women’s shoe sizes 4 — 13) | Colors: 5

Also great: The classic calf socks that are designed to stay put

Designed to provide coverage without slipping down, these calf socks are another great option for trail running and gravelly roads. Take your pick from three neutral colors — white, black, and charcoal — in multicolor and single-color packs.

Sizes: Small — Large (women’s shoe sizes 4 — 13) | Colors: 5

Aside from running socks, the brand also offers a variety of socks for all occasions and activities, including cycling, all-purpose, and casual socks. You’ll also find some comfy underwear, slippers, and T-shirts to round out your wardrobe, as well as options in men’s and kid’s sizing. Did someone say holiday shopping?