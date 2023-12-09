These are the most impressive yet unexpected gifts for when you have no idea what to get

It’s that time again to stare at a blank search bar, unsure where to start on your gift shopping list. You want something custom, curated, or something that feels like you poured a ton of thought into it (but you also need to speed through your list). Of course, it would also be nice if every single one of your gifts seemed expensive and luxurious enough to impress everyone.

Instead of spending way too much time brainstorming and staring at the blank search bar, simply scroll through these gifts that will easily impress just about anyone on your shopping list. Each is also clever yet unexpected, so you can be absolutely sure they won’t already have these luxurious gift finds.

01 This Japanese snack subscription box to upgrade their pantry TokyoTreat TokyoTreat Monthly Subscription Box Save $5 when you use the promo code HOLIDAY23 at checkout. See On TokyoTreat This subscription box will really look like you splurged because a stylized box full of Japanese snacks will show up at their door every single month. Each box comes with 15 to 20 snacks, ramen, and even fun drinks to seriously elevate the snacks in their pantry. The items are all full-sized, so your recipient will have plenty to snack on until their next box shows up.

02 This genius bottle chiller that cools wines down quickly Corkcicle Corkcicle Air Wine Bottle Chiller $35 See On Corkcicle Wine lovers and entertaining enthusiasts alike will appreciate this clever wine bottle chiller. Simply stash it in the freezer for at least 90 minutes, and it’ll be ready to cool down any wine bottle to the perfect temperature. Even better: The hollow design allows for seamless pouring without having to remove it first.

03 A silky bamboo weighted blanket to cozy up their space Sweet Zzz Sweet Zzz Weighted Blanket $119 $59.50 See On Sweet Zzz This soothing weighted blanket has bamboo fabric on one side to give it a silky and ultra-cooling finish. It also has plush cotton fabric on top, so this stress-relieving blanket will look luxuriously cozy in anyone’s space. Altogether, this blanket is actually made of seven layers of fabric with a quilted design to keep all of the calming glass beads in place.

04 These giant water bottles to help track their hydration Costco Reduce WaterDay (2 Pack) $28.99 See On Costco It’s so easy to stay hydrated with this two-pack of timestamped water bottles. The giant hydration mugs, which hold 80 ounces of water each, are etched with different times of the day, beginning at 8 a.m., to help you stay on track of your water-drinking goals. They’re made from ultra-durable, dishwasher-safe Tritan and designed to be spill-proof. They feature wide easy-fill openings and convenient built-in straws.

05 These stylish hoop earrings that look just like 18K gold Tini Lux Tini Lux Trendsetter Hoops $65 See On Tini Lux Tini Lux puts an eye-catching spin on a classic with these Trendsetter Hoops. With an oval shape, they look just like real gold earrings, but they actually get their rich hue from titanium nitride PVD, a hard ceramic known for its durability (which means you won’t have to break the bank to snag a pair). They’re safe for sensitive skin, according to the brand.

06 This stress-relieving gadget that will look chic with their outfits Apollo Neuro The Apollo Wearable $349 $279 See On Apollo Neuro This stress-relieving gadget is a luxe self-care gift that creates soothing vibrations that could help anyone on your list stay calm during stressful work days or fall asleep easily at night. It comes with an app that will even let them set schedules for an energy or focus boost in the morning and a calm-down setting before bed. Plus, they can wear it as a chic bracelet or simply clip it to their clothes or pajamas.

07 These freeze-dried makeup-removing pods for the traveler’s skin care routine Amazon ést.lab LumiGlow Enzyme Cleansing Pods $52 See On Amazon This cleansing makeup remover is freeze-dried into little pastel pods to make it a go-to skin care gift for anyone who travels. All they have to do is pull out one of these lightweight pods, add water, and it will take care of makeup while also exfoliating their skin. Each one has four different fruit extracts, including calming peach and cleansing lemon. These pods also come in an aesthetic container that will be super impressive when they open it.

08 This luxe glass water bottle filled with rose quartz for good vibes PMD PMD Aqua Water Bottle With Accessories $99 See On PMD For that person in your life who never seems to remember to drink water, this premium glass tumbler might be the thing to finally inspire them to stay hydrated. The non-porous glass material helps keep water and other beverages tasting their best, while the silicone sleeve keeps it protected. The design features a sealed compartment at the bottom with pretty rose quartz stones, and this bottle also comes with a silicone straw, a metal straw, and a tight-sealing lid.

09 A wine-themed dog gift with a real bottle for the pet parent OneHope OneHope Pet Lover Gift Sets $35 See On OneHope This gift set is the one to grab for pet parents who also love a little relaxing wine break after the dog park. It comes with a travel water bowl, a timeless plaid scarf, and an adorably fluffy wine toy as a gift for their pup. Of course, you also get to choose a real bottle of wine from OneHope’s collection to finish off this gift.

10 These elegant glass mugs with an insulating, temperature-preserving design Corkcicle Corkcicle Mug Glasses (Set Of 2) $32 See On Corkcicle These Corkcicle glasses put an elevated spin on double-wall, insulated drink ware — with a unique, iridescent sheen to boot. With two in a set, the mugs are made of durable and heat-resistant borosilicate glass that’s dishwasher safe. The insulated design means beverages will stay hot or cold for much longer, so your recipient can savor whatever it is they’re drinking.

11 These cleverly cooling buckwheat pillows they can customize Sweet Zzz Sweet Zzz Buckwheat Pillow $104 $72 See On Sweet Zzz Yep Make their bedding feel more luxurious with these supportive and seriously clever buckwheat pillows. The buckwheat hull filling provides a ton of cooling airflow while still having that perfectly plush and fluffy feel. It also comes with an extra pack of that soft buckwheat filling, so everyone on your list can customize them to their preferred puffiness.

12 A customizable wine box with an impressively glittery bottle inside OneHope OneHope Single Bottle Wood Gift Box $45 See On OneHope With a glitter-covered bottle of sparkling wine and a customizable wooden box, this set is such an elevated way to gift a bottle of wine. You get to choose from eight different wine bottle styles and types of fine Napa wine, so it’s super easy to gift them a bottle that feels special.

13 These award-winning nonstick pans that work for all stovetops (and are oven-safe too) GreenPan GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick Frypan Set (3 Pieces) $219.99 $99.99 See On GreenPan America’s Test Kitchen declared GreenPan’s Valencia pan set the “best nonstick ceramic frypan,” and it won’t take long for your recipient to see why. The three-piece set covers most bases, with pans in 8-inch, 9.5-inch, 11-inch sizes. The strong, scratch-resistant body of each pan is made of hard anodized aluminum, while the coating is nonstick ceramic — and the cookware is compatible with all stovetops, oven safe, and dishwasher safe for maximum convenience.

14 A long-lasting fir & cedarwood candle with an impressive wooden wick Spoken Flames Spoken Flames Winter Full Of Wonder Candle $34 See On Spoken Flames This coconut wax-blend candle pairs cozy Nordic cedarwood and Siberian fir with refreshing lemon that will elevate anyone’s home. It’s topped off with a wooden wick that will illuminate their space in a whimsical and shimmery golden light. It also burns for up to 50 hours, so this winter-themed candle will be a long-lasting staple in their home.

15 A spill-proof tumbler for kids that keeps drinks cold for up to 18 hours Target Reduce Coldee Portable Drinkware Mug, 14 Oz. $13.99 See On Target This spill-proof mug is a smart find if you have any kids on your shopping list. Available in your choice of mermaid or sea turtle themes, the high-quality, vacuum-insulated mug not only protects drinks from accidents, but also keeps them cold for up to 18 hours. The lid has an integrated straw, and the whole thing fits in most standard cupholders. Best of all, the drink cup is fully dishwasher safe.

16 This futuristic litter box that does all the scooping for them Litter-Robot Litter-Robot 4 $699 See On Litter-Robot Want to really wow the cat parent on your shopping list? You can splurge and give them the gift of never having to scoop litter again with the Litter-Robot 4. This Wi-Fi enabled litter box has an intelligent, self-cleaning design, and it’s even suitable for home with multiple cats. The companion app will even let them get insights into their cats habits.

17 A luxe gift set of nourishing hand creams and lip balm Augustinus Bader Augustinus Bader The Hand & Lip Kit $85 See On Augustinus Bader Keep your hands and lips healthy and moisturized with this kit of assorted creams and balms from Augustinus Bader. Formulated with nourishing amino acids and antioxidants such as white peony extract, the products are meant to hydrate your skin and encourage greater elasticity. The collection includes a hand treatment, a lip balm, and sample-sized sachets of the brand’s rich creams, compiled in a lovely gift bag.

18 This digital deadbolt for doors that’s so easy to install Amazon Kwikset Contemporary Electronic Keypad $46 See On Amazon A digital deadbolt may seem like an extravagant home upgrade, which is why this one from Kwikset makes for such an impressive gift — and your recipient doesn’t need to know it cost under $50 (unless that would impress them even more). Available in a satin nickel finish, it’s easy to install and program, and can add coded entry to most doors. It’s also available in bundles with matching door knobs for a perfectly coordinated look.

19 A fabric care gift set that’s made for the discerning dresser in your life The Laundress The Laundress Specialty Fabric Care Gift Set $94 See On The Laundress Whether your gift recipient’s wardrobe is full of delicate materials or they’re just the discerning type who gives their clothes a little extra love, this fabric care gift set is the perfect thing. It provides specialty washes to softly handle sweaters, blazers, knit shirts, lingerie, blouses, suits, and more. The set includes a detergent for delicate washes, a specially formulated shampoo for wool and cashmere, protective mesh wash bags, and a measuring cup — all packaged inside a pretty gift box.

20 This powerful keychain microscope to channel their inner scientist Amazon Carson MicroMini 20x LED Lighted Pocket Microscope $11 See On Amazon Portable yet powerful, this pocket microscope is enough to bring out just about anyone’s inner scientist. With up to 20-times magnification plus a UV and LED flashlight, it’s the perfect tool for piquing your curiosity and studying “specimens” on the go. It has a built-in keychain and it comes in blue, green, or orange.

21 This pet water fountain that their cat will *actually* use Amazon PETLIBRO Cat Water Fountain $37 See On Amazon Win over the pet parent in your life — or treat your own furry child — with this sleek cat water fountain. The high-tech fountain does double duty, making it easier (and more appealing) for cats to stay hydrated, while also making cleanup and maintenance simpler for their humans. It has a built-in quadruple filtration system, and the stainless steel reservoir is removable and dishwasher safe.

22 This convenient outlet extender with a built-in shelf Amazon Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender - $15 See On Amazon So clever, your recipient will wish they’d gotten this sooner, this outlet extender solves multiple problems at once. It ensures that there’s always a place to plug in various electronics, thanks to five AC outlets, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port. And the LED night-light on the bottom adds some helpful illumination. But the real cherry on top is the built-in shelf, which provides a handy place to put a phone or small speaker while it’s charging.

23 This handheld veggie chopper that speeds up meal prep Amazon OXO Good Grips Vegetable Chopper $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned home chef or one who simply has the potential, this vegetable chopper from OXO Good Grips will be their new meal prep hack. It features sharp stainless steel blades and a comfortable knob to press down on for easy chopping. It’s perfect for everything from veggies like onions and celery to fresh herbs and even nuts, and everything gets collected in the convenient catcher cup.

24 These travel tumblers that come in 6 unique floral prints Corkcicle Corkcicle Rifle Paper Co. Tumbler $38 See On Corkcicle Sometimes the best gift is something your recipient will use everyday, and this insulated tumbler fits the bill. Corkcicle paired up with Rifle Paper Co. to offer up this sturdy 16-ounce tumbler in six pretty floral patterns. The double-wall, insulated design means drinks will stay cold for up to nine hours, or hot for up to three. And the secure lid and cupholder-friendly design make it perfect to take on the go.

25 This magnetic, telescoping flashlight to add to their home DIY toolkit Amazon RAK Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool $17 See On Amazon Everyone can find a use for this magnetic pickup tool, but the most impressive use is probably finding and cleaning up all of the things that fall between car seats. It has a telescoping design and a bendable LED flashlight on the end, making it a perfect gift for someone’s tool bag or next DIY home project.

26 A set of cozy wool socks in festive patterns Amazon fauson Wool Socks (5 Pairs) - $20.99 $9.98 See On Amazon A cozy pair of socks is a surefire gift for just about anyone, and with this set you get five pairs in patterns and colorways that feel both unique and ski-lodge ready. The warm socks are made of a wool and polyester blend with a bit of spandex thrown in for stretch. “Love the socks,” wrote one fan. The patterns are colorful, the socks are just right for winter, and they are a perfect weight for winter.”