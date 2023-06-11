If you have a naughty dog, you'll wish you knew about these things sooner

This flirt pole is an easy way to quickly tire your high-energy pup out. The 33-inch stainless steel rod allows you to get them running and changing directions by keeping the high-quality nylon chew toy just out of their reach. “We have a [...] half border collie, half lab and she is HIGH energy, but we don't have a huge yard. This thing is incredible. We can play with her and tire her out in our living room or our smaller yard when we're unable to take her to the dog park,” wrote one reviewer.