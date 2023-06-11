If you have a naughty dog, you'll wish you knew about these things sooner
Outwit your favorite fuzzball with these clever items.
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Being a fur parent is no easy task;
dogs need to be groomed, fed, entertained, and (of course) cleaned up after. Luckily, there are tons of ingenious products on Amazon including tools for easier grooming, cleverly designed toys, and tools for shaping their behavior in a positive way. I’ve compiled the highly rated things you wish you knew about sooner in this list to make it easier to take care of even the naughtiest pup. 01 This chew toy made with wood to keep them from bringing sticks indoors
To keep your pup from constantly trying to bring tasty sticks inside, make sure you have this highly rated
chew toy in the house. It’s made with real wood and is even shaped like a stick. They’ll be satisfied and safe from dangerous splinters. It’s also available with different added flavors like mint to freshen their breath and it comes in four sizes within the listing for different breeds. 02 A bungee leash that makes it easy to hold back strong pullers
This
bungee leash can bounce from three to four feet to absorb the shock of your dog darting away. It has two padded handles so that you can choose to hold both when you need more control. A rotating carabiner clip attaches to their collar or harness to prevent tangling, and it’s chew-proof and long-lasting. It’s available in three colors within the listing. 03 This blacklight to find invisible urine stains
If you smell an accident but don’t see it, use this
blacklight flashlight to detect stains that are invisible to the naked eye. The 51 UV lightbulbs can last for up to 15 years and it uses three AA batteries (not included). “I was actually shocked to see the spots on our basement carpet from the previous owner’s dog. You can’t see ANYTHING in regular light, but the moment you turn off the lights and shine the UV on it… YIKES,” wrote one shopper. 04 This durable rubber toy that they won’t be able to destroy
If dog toys don’t usually last more than a few days in your house, add this
Kong rubber toy with over 53,000 five-star reviews to your cart. It’s made of extremely durable rubber that’s even stronger than the brand’s regular line and comes in six different sizes so it can work for any breed. And because there is a hollow opening, it can be stuffed with kibble and frozen to make playtime even more interesting for them. 05 A puzzle feeder that will keep them out of trouble
To keep them busy while you step out, entertain them with this
puzzle feeder. It has 14 separate compartments in which you can pack treats or kibble. It’ll exercise their brain, train them to eat slower, and prevent them from getting bored and chewing your shoes while you’re gone. Several other puzzle types are available within the listing. 06 This AirTag holder for pups that tend to wander
If your dog tends to wander off, attach one of the highly rated
AirTag holders in this two-pack to their collar. It slides right on and is made of waterproof silicone. There are tons of color options available within the listing and Apple AirTags are water-resistant and allow you to track them right from your phone, even sending you alerts when your pet is left behind. 07 A fun sprinkler pad as an alternative to them playing in their water bowl
Instead of letting them splash around in their water bowl (making a mess of your floors), set up this
sprinkler pad so that they can cool down without soaking everything around them. It’s made of thick material that’s tear-resistant and BPA-free so you can count on it being long-lasting and safe. It’s also easy to fold down and store when not in use. 08 A squeaky toy that won’t leave stuffing everywhere
If your dog tends to rip toys up and eat the stuffing or disperse it throughout your home, try this
stuffless squeak toy that comes in two sizes and several styles. It will bring out their natural hunting instincts and keep them occupied. One reviewer wrote, “I can't remember the last time I had to replace them they do last quite a while despite just being a skin. A fan favorite in my house.” 09 This water-based stain-remover that works on upholstery, carpets, clothing, & more
This
stain-removing spray instantly removes marks from clothes, toys, and even carpets. Its formula works on stains made by dirt that they have dragged in or a drink that their tail knocked over — or if they had an accident in the house. And because it's made without any chlorine, phosphates, formaldehyde, perfumes, or dyes, it’s safe to use around your fur kids. 10 This chewing deterrent spray to protect your stuff
Because shaking your head “no” doesn’t work, use this bitter apple
chewing deterrent spray to keep your dog from destroying shoes, rugs, upholstery, and more. It’s also safe enough to use on their own fur to prevent them from biting at spots on their fur or paws. The eight-ounce bottle should last a long time and it also works for cats as well. 11 A fast electric nail grinder (with a light) for pups that don’t like being groomed
If your pup refuses to sit still as you try to carefully trim its nails, try this
electric nail grinder instead. It takes just seconds for the durable diamond stone to trim down the nail without causing any cracking. It’s gentle on the cuticle and has an extremely low vibration that won’t stress your pet. It’s charged via the included micro-USB cable and has an LED light to make it easier to see what you’re doing. 12 An adjustable seatbelt to keep them (and you) safe on the road
If you can’t take a drive without your pup trying to hop in the front with you or sticking their head a little too far out the window, keep them safe with this
adjustable seatbelt. It features an anti-rust hook that swivels 360 degrees so that they still have the ability to roam and make themselves comfortable without putting anyone in danger. The elastic band absorbs shock and can be extended. 13 An orthopedic bed with a washable cover for muddy pups
For pups that run straight to their bed before you can give them a bath (or at least wipe their paws), you’ll appreciate the washable cover on this
orthopedic dog bed. The bed itself has a two-sided design featuring cozy fleece and Oxford fabric. It’s filled with plush foam in an egg crate shape to help alleviate pressure on their joints and bones. 14 This slow-feed silicone bowl to help make their meals last
This
slow-feed bowl insert can help slow down dogs that tend to swallow food whole — it can also be used on its own as a bowl. Its BPA-free silicone is formed with raised ridges at different heights so that they’ll be forced to eat 10 times slower than they typically do. By doing so, it’ll help prevent bloating, choking, and vomiting. And to make cleanup a breeze, it’s dishwasher-safe. 15 A travel-friendly paw washer for dogs who love to get dirty
Even the muddiest of paws are no match for this
portable paw washer. All you have to do is add a bit of water and slide each of their paws through the silicone bristles that scrape off dirt and grime. And at less than 5 inches tall, it’s easy to travel with so that they never enter a friend’s home and leave a mess. 16 This 2-pack of lick pads that keeps dogs in place during baths & grooming
For the pup who’s not the biggest fan of baths or grooming, these
lick pads will keep them distracted (and calm) as you care for them. Their textured surfaces are made with various grooves to promote slow eating for better digestion and to keep them occupied for longer. It also helps generate saliva to protect their teeth and gums. Stick them onto your bath tiles or any other smooth surface so that they’re at your dog’s level. 17 This treat-dispensing toy that keeps them from wolfing down their reward
If they hardly seem to be enjoying their tasty rewards because of how fast they scarf them down, use this
treat-dispensing toy. By hiding kibble or treats in the opening, your pup will be mentally stimulated as they try to retrieve it all. The durable rubber is infused with mint to freshen their breath and can withstand the toughest bites. It also floats in water for backyard fun. It’s available in several sizes and colors within the listing. 18 A nail clipper & filing set so your floors are safe from scratches
You can’t stop them from doing zoomies, but you
can stop them from scratching your floors, furniture, and skin with this nail clipper and grinder set. The clippers have a sharp stainless steel blade that won’t cut too close thanks to the safety guard. The set features anti-slip handles and has earned a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon. 19 This highly rated pooper scooper for dogs that go all over the yard
To make yard cleanup a lot easier, add this
pooper scooper to your cart. It has a 36-inch handle to save you from constantly bending down to pick up after them. Plus, it has a metal and aluminum build to prevent rust. To store, just clip them together with the included clamp and hang them from their top loops. 20 These dental treats for dogs that don’t like having their teeth brushed
If your dog isn’t a fan of having their teeth brushed, these
dental treats can help by cleaning their teeth, reducing plaque, and freshening their breath, thanks to their texture and shape. They’re available in several sizes within the listing, are grain-free, and are made in the U.S. 21 A waterproof trunk liner for your messy road trip buddy
You don’t have to choose between taking them with you or keeping your car clean anymore with this
waterproof trunk cover with a non-slip backing. It allows them to lie down and walk over to the windows without completely ruining your seats. It snaps onto the back of your headrests and gives full coverage that is available in three different sizes in the listing. It even has raised edges so your doors are safe from the mess as well. 22 A hands-free treat pouch for easier training
With a metal belt clip that can attach to a bag or your waistband, this
treat pouch is completely hands-free so you can focus on training your dog. The main compartment has a double-lined interior that is durable to resist rips. The drawstring touch keeps the treats from falling out and any other essentials can be kept in the exterior mesh pocket that also has a secure closure. Fanny pack-style versions are also available in the listing. 23 A training toy to keep them calm in their crate
This
treat-dispensing toy can help make crate training easier for everyone. Its double-sided design has space for you to pile in peanut butter or any other safe snack that can be frozen and made into a dog-friendly popsicle. It also has raised grooves to keep them occupied for longer and to promote licking, which is a calming behavior for canines. 24 These stylish, eco-friendly pee pads for the pup who can’t wait to go
If you’re pee pad training, make use of this two-pack of surprisingly stylish,
reusable pee pads. They’re an eco-friendly solution that is highly absorbent and tear-resistant. They also have an anti-slip bottom to keep them from moving around. When it’s time for a refresh, just toss them in the washing machine. They are available in six designs within the listing. 25 A bright LED collar for spotting your dog in the dark
If your dog likes to roam at night or tries to hide from you when it’s time to come in from the yard, slip on this
light-up dog collar. Its bright LED bulbs can be seen from 350 yards away and it can be recharged via USB (lasting for eight hours per charge). The lights can also be set on three different modes — continuous, strobe, and blinking. It’s available in four sizes and several colors within the listing. 26 This pack of training clickers to give positive reinforcement
Make sure your dog knows exactly what it’s being rewarded for by keeping one of these
pet training clickers on your wrist. When the button is pressed, the device makes a distinct sound that will get their attention. When repeated, they’ll begin to connect their great behavior with this sound that seems to magically bring them a treat. Each piece in this two-pack ends up being just $3, so you can keep one at home and one in your car. 27 This poop bag dispenser with biodegradable bags so that you’re always prepared
If your dog always seems to decide to poop when you’re out and about, this
poop bag dispenser can be clipped onto their leash or even slipped into your pocket so you’ll always be prepared. This pack comes with a total of 60 biodegradable bags that are extremely durable and lavender-scented. 28 A spill-catching dog bowl set for messy eaters
With raised edges and a non-slip base, this
dog bowl set will catch any spills or crumbs, keeping them from reaching your floor. Its silicone construction will stay put on your floor and securely holds the two 6.5-ounce stainless steel bowls. And because the bowls can easily pop right out, they’re easy to keep clean between meals and they can even be put in the dishwasher. Several different sizes are available within the listing. 29 An automatic ball for dogs that want nonstop play
This
automatic ball toy will make it easy for your dog to let out their energy and get in a ton of exercise without you having to run around with them. It has a built-in sensor that causes it to immediately move, rotate, or bounce (depending on what setting you place it on) when your dog touches or bites it. It will last for four hours at a time and is USB-rechargeable. 30 A smart bell to housetrain dogs that keep having accidents
To take the guessing game out of potty training, keep this
smart bell at their level on your door so your dog can tell you exactly when they have to go without barking or whining. It has a wireless design that’s simple to install and requires less than a pound of pressure so smaller dogs can easily use it too. A set with two activators is also available in the listing. 31 This double dog leash for dogs that constantly get their leashes tangled
This
double dog leash can keep both your dogs together on walks and because the clip swivels 360 degrees, they won’t get tangled. The leash extends from 16 to 24 inches to accommodate pooches of different heights and works for dogs weighing from 30 to 100 pounds. A version for dogs weighing under 30 pounds is also available within the listing, as is a model with an included handle. 32 A flirt pole to quickly tire out high-energy dogs
This
flirt pole is an easy way to quickly tire your high-energy pup out. The 33-inch stainless steel rod allows you to get them running and changing directions by keeping the high-quality nylon chew toy just out of their reach. “We have a [...] half border collie, half lab and she is HIGH energy, but we don't have a huge yard. This thing is incredible. We can play with her and tire her out in our living room or our smaller yard when we're unable to take her to the dog park,” wrote one reviewer. 33 This snuffle mat to calm anxious dogs
Sniffing behavior calms anxious pups, so when you spread treats over this
snuffle mat it not only stimulates their brain but also soothes them. It can also be used as a slow feeder to help them avoid bloating and other stomach problems. Even better, it can be popped into your washing machine between uses. 34 A shower attachment to make bathtime as quick as possible
This
sprayer attachment comes with hose and shower adapters to quickly clean dogs that tend to try to run off during bath time. It has an ergonomic design that wraps around your hand for complete control over the gentle spray. It can be turned on and off with the click of a button so your other hand can focus on lathering. 35 This high-quality life jacket for fun & safe trips by the water
Offering great buoyancy and stability, this
life vest will keep your dog safe near pools, lakes, rivers, and the ocean. The pressure is evenly distributed to make it as comfortable as possible and it features split side panels so that their legs are still able to move around freely. It also features a reflective stripe on the top handle for increased visibility.