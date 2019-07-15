Amazon Prime Day 2019: All the best deals live right now (but they won't last long)

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is officially underway, which means Prime members have until Tuesday, July 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT to take advantage of millions of enticing deals. The sheer number of sales can be daunting — especially given how fast products sell out — but we're here to help. For this 48-hour span, we'll be sifting through the offerings to round up the best Amazon Prime Day deals below.

Whether you're looking to save on tech products, camping gear, or top-rated athletic apparel, we're willing to bet there's something here for you.

If you prefer to dive right in, click here to shop Prime Day deals up to 50% off now.

82% off the Echo Input Echo Input Amazon was $35 $15 See On Amazon This super slim device connects to any external speaker, turning it into an Alexa-enabled smart device. In addition to playing music from apps like Spotify and Pandora, it can also read you the news, check the weather, and set alarms. Available in your choice of black or white, the Echo Input is 82% off for Prime Day.

73% off this sleek, Modway Articulate ergonomic office chair Modway Articulate Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair Amazon was $108 $29 See On Amazon This Modway mesh office chair is an incredible 73% off for Prime Day. Ergonomically designed and extremely adjustable, it features reliable lumbar support, customizable arm rests, plus five nimble wheels that can roll across hardwood or carpet.

30% off this Brentwood Home cooling gel memory foam mattress Brentwood Home 13-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen Amazon was $561 $393 See On Amazon This cooling gel Memory Foam mattress from Brentwood Home is currently marked down by 30%. It features 3.5 inches of gel memory foam that conforms to your body to relieve pressure and support proper spinal alignment. It comes with a removable zipper cover that wicks moisture, regulates temperature, and helps prevent odor.

33% off the iRobot Roomba vacuum with Wi-Fi connectivity iRobot Roomba 891 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Amazon was $449 $300 See On Amazon The WiFi-connected, Alexa-enabled iRobot Roomba 891 robot vacuum features a three-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and pet hair. Plus, with the iRobot HOME app, you can start and schedule cleanings from anywhere. Get it now for 33% off.

68% off this Unique Loom plush runner rug in taupe Unique Loom Modern Plush Taupe Runner Rug, 2'6x10 Amazon was $58 $18 See On Amazon This bestselling rug from Unique Loom features a stylish shag texture — but surprisingly, it's also waterproof, resistant to stains and mildew, and won't shed. Grab it now at an incredible 68% off.

41% off this AmazonBasics microfiber duvet bed set AmazonBasics Microfiber Duvet Cover Bed Set Amazon was $19 $11 See On Amazon This soft, sophisticated microfiber duvet set is an amazing price on a normal day — but today, you can makeover a twin or twin XL bed for just $11. Wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable, the set includes one duvet cover and two pillow shams.

53% off the Ring Wi-Fi-enabled video doorbell with Echo Dot 3rd Gen Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell with Echo Dot 3rd Gen Amazon was $150 $70 See On Amazon For cutting-edge security, this Ring Wi-Fi-enabled video doorbell sends you notifications whenever motion is detected outside your front door. With a staggering number of reviews on Amazon — more than 34,000, in fact — this bundle comes with a 3rd generation Echo Dot and syncs with Alexa, so you can get updates when your doorbell rings or motion is detected outside. It's 53% off for Prime Day, but this deal won't last.

64% off the this Braun 8-in-1 Cordless Hair Clipper Kit Braun 8-in-1 Cordless Hair Clipper with 6 Attachments and Gillette ProGlide Razor Amazon was $40 $20 See On Amazon This Braun trimming kit has everything you need, with a cordless clipper that boasts six attachments, plus Gillette's ProGlide razor. An eight-hour charge gives you a full hour of detailed grooming. Get it for 64% off today.

30% off this 4-inch, trifold mattress topper in queen-size Best Price Mattress 4-Inch Trifold Mattress Topper, Queen Amazon was $140 $98 See On Amazon Marked down by 30% right now, the Best Price Mattress 4-inch trifold mattress topper is perfect for overnight guests, camping, and car trips. It features a 1.5-inch memory foam top layer and a 2.5-inch high-density base foam layer for added comfort and support. Also included: a poly-Jacquard zippered cover that's machine-washable.

64% off the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle With Amazon Smart Plug Amazon was $75 $27 See On Amazon At just $27, this Echo Dot and compatible Smart Plug are a fantastic deal on Prime Day. Plug any of your favorite appliances or devices into the plug and you can tell Alexa to turn them on and off for you.

30% off the Echo Show 2nd Gen Echo Show (2nd Gen), 10.1-Inch HD Screen Amazon was $230 $160 See On Amazon With this Echo Show, you can make video calls to friends and family, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, and even control smart light bulbs installed in your home. With nearly 5,000 glowing Amazon reviews and a discounted price for Prime Day, this device is truly a steal.

37% off this 10-pack of Crest white strips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Whitening Strips Kit, 22 Treatments, 20 Professional Effects + 2 1 Hour Express Whitestrips Amazon was $70 $45 See On Amazon This fan-favorite teeth whitening system comes with strips to apply directly to your teeth teeth and a handheld device that uses light technology to further enhance the whitening effect. With nearly 4,000 Amazon reviews and a 37 percent discount, this Crest teeth whitening system is a fantastic buy.

44% off the Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum electric toothbrush Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum, Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush Amazon was $150 $84 See On Amazon This rechargeable electric toothbrush has three different intensity levels and two different modes so you can customize the way you clean your teeth. It helps remove seven times as much plaque as your standard toothbrush, and is 44 percent off for Prime Day.

62% off these Gillette Mach3 razor blade refills Gillette Mach3 Razor Blade Refills, 15 Count Amazon was $22 $16 See On Amazon These standard blade refills fit to Gillette's Mach3 razor, and save you a ton of money on replacing your razor. Thousands of Amazon fans praise this 15-pack of blades, and you can get them for just $11 on Prime Day.

42% off the Amazon Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube Amazon was $120 $70 See On Amazon With 5,000 glowing Amazon reviews, this Amazon Fire TV Cube allows you to stream all of your favorite movies and television from any of the major streaming sites, Amazon Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more! The remote is even voice-activated, so you can tell your television to change the channel and it will.

44% off the Echo Show 5 Echo Show 5 Amazon was $90 $50 See On Amazon Add glanceable entertainment to any room with the Echo Show 5, marked down today by 44 percent. The Alexa-enabled device features a compact 5.5-inch smart display screen and full sound, so you can watch the news or movies, follow step-by-step recipes, and make hand-free calls, no matter where you are.

63% off the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote (Includes $45 Sling TV credit) Amazon was $40 $15 See On Amazon The Amazon Fire Stick is a comprehensive streaming media player that plugs right into your TV, allowing you to watch your favorite shows on Hulu, Netflix, and of course, Amazon Prime Video, among others. Plus, this generation comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can control the TV with your voice. More than 12,000 reviewers love it, and you can snag if for 63% off.

40% off the Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit & Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon was $200 $119 See On Amazon This five-piece, Alexa-enabled home security bundle is easy to install and doesn't require a professional. Use voice commands to arm and disarm your home, and get alerts on your phone when the motion-activated sensors are triggered. This premier bundle is 52% off for Prime Day.

42% off the Echo Show 5 with Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera Echo Show 5 With Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera Amazon was $190 $110 See On Amazon This Echo Show and camera kit allows you to watch movies, control any smart devices in your home, and even stream live video from the included camera. Get it while it's 42 percent off for Prime Day.

43% off Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones Bose SoundLink II Around-Ear Wireless Headphones Amazon was $229 $159 See On Amazon Backed by more than 2,000 customer reviews, these Bose SoundLink wireless headphones are beloved by many, thanks to their deep, immersive sound and long playtime (up to 15 hours). They come equipped with the latest Bluetooth technology, so you can watch a video while staying connected to your smartphone. Get them now while they're marked down by 43%.