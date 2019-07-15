Incredible Prime Day Deals that'll sell out the quickest

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is nearly underway. From midnight PT on Tuesday, October 13, through Wednesday, October 14, Prime members can take advantage of thousands of enticing deals. The sheer number of sales can be daunting — especially given how fast products sell out — but we're here to help. For this 2-day span, we'll be sifting through the offerings to round up the best Amazon Prime Day deals below.

Not a Prime Member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

Whether you're looking to save on tech products, camping gear, top-rated athletic apparel, or items on your holiday shopping list, we're willing to bet there's something here for you.

Keep an eye on this page for the latest updates throughout the Prime Day event. Prefer to dive in and explore on your own? Click here to explore Prime Day deals up to 50% off.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

40% off the Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device Amazon was $49.99 $29.99 See On Amazon The easy-to-install Amazon Fire Stick 4K makes it a breeze to stream Netflix shows, YouTube videos, and more on your TV. It's such a popular option that it has more than 300,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall. Get it during Prime Day for 40% off while supplies last.

50% off the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Amazon was $199 $99 See On Amazon Whether you haven't done 23andMe yet, or want to find the perfect holiday gift, now is a great time to buy the genetic testing kit. Being offered at an incredible 50% off for Prime Day, it boasts more than 8,000 five-star ratings from fans on Amazon.

40% off the Bose Soundlink Revolve portable speaker Bose Soundlink Revolve Portable Speaker Amazon was $199 $119.99 See On Amazon With nearly 9,000 reviews, this Bose Soundlink Revolve is one of the most popular portable speakers on Amazon. Bluetooth-enabled and outfitted with 360-degree sound, this speaker is a great buy under any circumstances. When it's on sale for 40% off during Prime Day? Run, don't walk.

55% off the Oral-B Pro 500 electric toothbrush Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Power Rechargeable Toothbrush Amazon was $43.99 $19.98 See On Amazon This rechargeable electric toothbrush features a two-minute timer that signals every 30 seconds and rotating bristles to break up plaque and clean more effectively. It boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and more than 5,000 reviews.

26% off this Garden of Life Whole Food probiotic supplement Garden of Life Whole Food Probiotic Supplement (216 Count) Amazon was $59.99 $55.57 See On Amazon Not only is this vegetarian probiotic from Garden of Life a fan-favorite, it's gluten-free, dairy-free, and packed with 12 healthy bacteria strains to help promote gut health. These supplements are deeply discounted for Prime Day.

30% off the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G phone Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Unlocked) Amazon was $599.99 $419.99 See On Amazon This Samsung Galaxy A71 5G phone is 30% off during Prime Day and it's unlocked, which means you get to choose your preferred data plan, carrier, and more (just note that while it's not compatible with Verizon 5G network, it will work with Verizon’s 4G LTE service for the lifetime of the device). The 6.7-inch screen features a stunning Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display. Plus you'll get a massive 128 gigabytes of storage.

68% off this 3rd Gen Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug Amazon was $74.98 $23.99 See On Amazon The third generation Echo Dot boasts an average 4.7-star rating with over 500,000 five-star reviews. It's compact and discreet, yet has all the key features that make Echo devices so popular. This one even comes with a bonus smart plug for Prime Day.

51% off the AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test Amazon was $99 $49 See On Amazon Available for less than $50 during Prime Day, this popular AncestryDNA genetic ethnicity test can give you more insight into your heritage and family genealogy. Over 24,000 Amazon reviewers have tried this kit out, and many say it's the perfect gift.

30% off this deep tissue massage gun OPOVE M3 Pro Massage Gun Amazon was $199.99 $139.99 See On Amazon With nearly 10,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating, this deep tissue massage gun delivers targeted relief all over your body. Whether you're dealing with lower back pain or tight muscles from a workout, this massager is a great investment you can get for 30% off during Prime Day.

28% off the Apple AirPods with charging case Apple AirPods with Charging Case Amazon was $159 $114.99 See On Amazon Apple products rarely go on sale, but right now you can get a set of AirPods at an unbeatable price. They're an absolute game-changer, and over 140,000 Amazon reviewers agree that they live up to the hype.

30% off this 6-pack of Under Armour no-show socks Under Armour Performance Tech No Show Socks (6-Pack) Amazon was $22 $15.40 See On Amazon Well-constructed athletic socks like the pairs in this Under Armour six pack are a great staple to stock up on when you see a sale. With nearly 1,800 reviews on Amazon and a 4.7-star rating overall, these performance socks are 30% off while Prime Day lasts.

48% off the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 Amazon was $289.98 $149.99 See On Amazon Upgrade your home with this Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 bundle, now on sale during Prime Day. The 1080p video makes it easy to see who's at your door with the help of your phone, tablet, or desktop computer. You can also opt to get notifications on your phone when someone rings the doorbell. This popular smart bundle has over 8,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating overall.

46% off this 128 GB USB Flash Drive PNY 128GB Turbo Attaché Flash Drive Amazon was $24.99 $13.49 See On Amazon Hold up to 128 GB (that's over 23,000 songs) with this turbo flash drive from PNY, which has 18,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. It transfers data 10 times faster than most other standard flash drives.

14% off the Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook laptop Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook Laptop Amazon was $1,333 $1,199 See On Amazon With an ultra-slim profile and weighing less than 2 pounds, the Google Pixelbook Chromebook Laptop is the perfect on-the-go computer. The HD screen gives you great resolution, and the long-lasting battery means you can go outlet-free for up to 12 hours.

23% off the ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon was $22 $16.90 See On Amazon This supportive foam mat can naturally reduce headaches and muscle tension by massaging pressure points — all you have to do is lie back for up to 30 minutes and let the magic happen. With more than 15,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating overall, it's safe to say a lot of people swear by it for pain reduction.

44% off this MicroSD Card with 16 GB of storage SanDisk 16 GB MicroSD Card Amazon was $10.98 $6.19 See On Amazon The SanDisk microSD card can upgrade the storage on your phone or tablet, so you can take more photos and videos, without having to transfer them. It'll also speed things up, so you can use apps at a much faster rate.

29% off the Febreze Car Air Freshener Vent Clips Febreze Car Air Freshener Vent Clips (4-Pack) Amazon was $16 $11.20 See On Amazon Get your car smelling fresh in an instant (and on a budget) by simply snapping on these Febreze air fresheners right onto your vent. With this set, you'll get four total clips, two of each scent: Shimmer (a beautiful floral) and Fresh (an invigorating blend of clean notes). Best of all, there are settings that let you decide how much fragrance wafts out.

49% off the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon was $20 $9.99 See On Amazon Lightweight and portable, the Life Straw filter removes over 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of waterborne protozoa. It can give you up to 1,000 gallons of potable water, making it a great tool to keep in your bag for hiking, camping, and more. With over 30,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.8-star rating overall, this popular personal filter is sure to sell out fast.

28% off this Magic Eraser by Mr. Clean Variety Pack Magic Eraser by Mr. Clean Variety Pack, 6 Count (2-Pack) Amazon was $16 $11.37 See On Amazon Stock up on cleaning supplies while you can with these variety packs of Mr. Clean Magic Eraser sponges. With two packs in an order, each one includes two extra durable scrubbers, two bath scrubbers, and two kitchen and dish scrubbers. You'll have everything you need to clean your home from top to bottom.

74% off this 50-pack supply of disposable face masks Single Use Disposable Face Mask (50-Pack) Amazon was $29.99 $7.83 See On Amazon For Prime Day 2020 you can get 50 disposable face masks for incredibly cheap. These single-use face masks have garnered a five-star rating from more than 4,000 fans on Amazon because they are comfortable and "actually stay on." There's also a handy, moldable nose strip to make sure the fit is exactly right.

56% off the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch Amazon was $159 $69.95 See On Amazon Track your activity, sleep, heart rate, and even check your texts with this Fitbit Versa smartwatch. It has a 4.5-star overall rating after more than more than 14,000 reviews and comes in five different colors.

51% off the Calvin Klein Steel Micro Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) Amazon was $59.50 $26 See On Amazon With thousands of fans on Amazon, these Calvin Klein boxer briefs are comfortable, soft, and seriously discounted for Prime Day. With a 4.4-star overall rating and over 2,000 reviews, these boxers are likely to sell out fast during Prime Day.

30% off a 6-pack of Under Armour Performance Tech Socks Under Armour Adult Performance Tech Low-Cut Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon was $22 $15.40 See On Amazon These Under Armour ankle socks are constructed with a moisture-wicking blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex that will keep your feet dry and comfortable during workouts. They come in a convenient six-pack and have garnered hundreds of perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

40% off the Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Amazon was $15 $8.99 See On Amazon Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, these Kasa smart plugs are an easy way to upgrade your home. You can turn on and off electronics with the sound of your voice or via an app to turn your house into a glorified smart home. These cult-favorite smart plug boast a 4.7-star overall rating and over 7,000 reviews on Amazon.

56% off the Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Amazon was $199 $88 See On Amazon With noise-canceling technology, up to 35 hours of battery life, and a comfortable design, it's no wonder that these wireless over-ear headphones from Sony have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, with more than 6,300 reviews on the site. Get them at a steep discount during Prime Day while you can.

36% off these Under Armour workout shorts Under Armour Tech Graphic Shorts Amazon was $25 $15.94 See On Amazon With more than 14,000 Amazon reviews, these best-selling Under Armour gym shorts are quick-drying and great for all types of workouts. Get them for 36% off while Prime Day lasts.

30% off the Kasa Outdoor Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Kasa Outdoor Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Amazon was $17 $9.99 See On Amazon Upgrade your outdoor space with this Kasa Outdoor Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet, which offers two sockets, a remote control, and voice-command capabilities via Alexa or Google. Highly discounted for Prime Day, this weather-resistant outlet has an IP64 rating and a 300-foot Wi-Fi range for plenty of convenience.

41% off the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb by TP-Link TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb Amazon was $17 $9.99 See On Amazon This highly rated LED light bulb is dimmable and can be controlled with your smartphone so you can set up schedules for lights and appliances anytime and from anywhere. It has hundreds of perfect five-star ratings on Amazon and you can grab it on sale this week for Prime Day.

34% off this 100-pack of medium-dark roast coffee pods Happy Belly Medium-Dark Roast Coffee Pods (100-Count) Amazon was $29.69 $19.49 See On Amazon These medium-dark roast coffee pods are compatible with Keurig 1.0 and 2.0 K-cup brewers. They boast more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating, and you can get them cheap during Prime Day only.

30% off the BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop Amazon was $90 $62.99 See On Amazon With a flexible swivel head and a 23-foot power cord, this BISSELL Power Fresh Steam mop is a chemical-free way to tackle 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria as well as dirt and sticky messes. It boasts more than 12,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and it's safe to use on most sealed hardwood, ceramic, granite, linoleum, and marble floors.

42% off this 20-ounce Contigo travel mug Contigo Snapseal Kenton Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, 20 Ounces Amazon was $15 $8.60 See On Amazon This spill-proof insulated travel mug from Contigo can keep your drink hot for seven hours, or cold for up to 18. It's no wonder why it has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with more than 4,000 reviews.

33% off this 2-pack of Kasa 3-Way Smart Switches Kasa 3-Way Smart Switch Kit by TP-Link (2-Pack) Amazon was $45 $29.99 See On Amazon While Prime Day lasts, you can get this two-pack of smart light switches for 33% off. Not only is it compatible with most smart hubs (including Google Home and Amazon Alexa), but it can also be controlled via an app, so you can turn the lights on and off in your space from wherever you are. Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these switches and the reviews speak for themselves.

30% off the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, 1 Fl. Oz. Amazon was $17 $11.90 See On Amazon With over 11,000 ratings on Amazon, this Mario Badescu Drying lotion is a cult-favorite among beauty buffs. Designed for acne-prone skin, it helps dry out blemishes and whiteheads using a potent combination of salicylic acid and sulfur, along with soothing calamine. Get it on sale now while this deal lasts.

43% off the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II Amazon was $349 $199 See On Amazon More than 1,150 Amazon shoppers have given these wireless Bose headphones a 4.5-star rating, and for a limited time, you can get your hands on them for less than $200. Not only does this model feature the brand's proprietary noise-cancellation technology, but it's also compatible with Alexa voice control.

40% off this Redken leave-in hair conditioner Redken One United All-In-One Multi-Benefit Treatment, 5 Oz. Amazon was $25 $15 See On Amazon This versatile leave-in hair conditioner detangles, hydrates dry strands, and protects against heat damage. It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with more than 3,000 reviews, and you can grab it on sale right now.

27% off this 6-pack of Gillette Venus razor blade cartridges Gillette Venus Razor Blades (6-Pack) Amazon was $22 $15.99 See On Amazon Stock up now on this six-pack of Gillette Venus razor cartridges, which boast five precise blades and a moisturizing strip for a smooth shave every time. With close to 1,000 reviews and 4.8-star rating, these refills are compatible with any Venus razor model (except for the Venus Simply 3) and you can grab it today at a deep discount.

30% off this lash-enhancing serum GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 2 mL Amazon was $65 $45.50 See On Amazon This cult-favorite serum from Grande Cosmetics uses amino acids, peptides, and vitamins to enhance your lashes in just four to six weeks. It has won awards from Harper's BAZAAR and Cosmo, and more than 4,000 Amazon reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

42% off the Waterpik water flosser Waterpik Water Flosser Amazon was $69 $39.93 See On Amazon The Waterpik water flosser has earned more than 45,000 reviews on Amazon and an overall 4.5-star rating, and it's easy to see why. The device makes keeping up with dental hygiene a breeze, thanks to 10 pressure settings, multiple nozzle tips, and a gum massage mode. Get it for 42% off while you can.

48% off this 2-piece Samsonite Omni PC hardside luggage set Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage With Spinner Wheels (2-Piece Set) Amazon was $240 $124.99 See On Amazon With over 6,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating, this Samsonite two-piece luggage set is on sale while Prime Day lasts. With side-mounted (and TSA-compliant) locks, spinner wheels, and a hard-side design, these durable suitcases will protect all of your valuables. This set comes with one 20-inch carry-on and one 24-inch suitcase — all at an unbeatable price.

46% off this 12-pack of Gillette fusion razor blade refills Gillette Fusion Razor Blade Refills (12-Pack) Amazon was $44 $23.79 See On Amazon These Gillette Fusion razor blades are 46% off, and since it's a pack of 12, you won't have to restock any time soon. Compatible with all Gillette Fusion shavers, the five-blade razors offer a close shave, while the lubricated strip soothes skin and reduces irritation.

30% off the Braun Series 3 ProSkin electric razor Braun Series 3 ProSkin Electric Razor Amazon was $100 $69.94 See On Amazon This Braun electric razor is being offered at an incredible discount for Prime Day. It makes shaving comfortable, efficient, and effortless — and it comes with everything you'd need, including a charging station and a travel pouch.

58% off the Shark TruePet upright vacuum Shark TruePet Upright Vacuum Amazon was $400 $169.99 See On Amazon This wildly popular Shark vacuum has won over thousands of Amazon reviewers for a reason: It comes with a wide range of attachments that work well for pet owners, parents, or anyone dealing with messes. During Prime Day, you can get this upright vacuum for 58% off its normal price.

58% off this Samsonite carry-on with a USB-port Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port Amazon was $79.99 $59.99 See On Amazon This perfectly sized carry-on suitcase can fit under airplane seats, and has 360-degree wheels and a built-in USB port for charging your devices. Hundreds of travelers swear by this high-quality Samsonite luggage, which is 58% off while Prime Day lasts.

44% off the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Amazon was $50 $27.96 See On Amazon Crest Whitestrips have earned a 4.5-star rating after more than 20,000 reviews, making them a cult-favorite on Amazon. For Prime Day only, they are a whopping 44% off, so make sure to grab them before they are sold out. The set comes with enough strips for 20 teeth-whitening treatments, along with two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

57% off this 2-piece Samsonite Centric hardside luggage set Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage Set (2 Pieces) Amazon was $233 $99.99 See On Amazon This two-piece hard-sided suitcase set by Samsonite has earned a 4.5-star rating with more than 2,400 reviews. The full-size and carry-on suitcases are expandable, and the spinning wheels make them a breeze to maneuver.

45% off the Bluetooth-enabled Oral-B Pro SmartSeries electric toothbrush Oral-B Pro SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Amazon was $100 $54.99 See On Amazon This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With more than 4,000 positive ratings on Amazon, this popular electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case.

48% off this 3-piece hardside luggage set with spinner wheels American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage With Spinner Wheels (3 Pieces) Amazon was $250 $129.99 See On Amazon With a 21-inch carry-on and two larger 24- and 28-inch pieces, this hardcase luggage collection will have you covered whenever you're ready to hit the road again. With 1.5-inch expansion and four multidirectional spinner wheels on each one, getting from point A to point B is a whole lot easier. Plus, it's all backed by a 10-year limited warranty and a 4.7-star overall rating from reviewers on Amazon.

31% off the Invicta Pro Diver gold-plated watch Invicta Men's Pro Diver Gold-Plated Watch Amazon was $55.40 $37.99 See On Amazon This 23-karat gold-plated diver watch by Invicta combines style with functionality. With more than 900 reviews and a four-star rating, the Japanese quartz watch features a unidirectional bezel and a date display, and it's water-resistant too.

58% off this 3-quart Instant Pot Ultra Instant Pot Ultra, 3-Quart Amazon was $119 $49.99 See On Amazon The 3-quart Instant Pot Ultra has over 17,000 reviews on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.5 stars for a reason: It's a true multipurpose kitchen workhorse than can do the tasks of several appliances. With automatic settings for yogurt, rice, bean chili, meat stew, eggs, and more, it goes well beyond the functionality of your standard crockpot or pressure cooker — and it's currently over 50% off.

30% off these Beats Pro wireless earphones Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones Amazon was $250 $174.95 See On Amazon The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are the perfect sweat-resistant, workout-friendly earphones. With over 20,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.5-stars, these wireless earphones have a cult following and you can score a pair for under $200 during Prime Day.

91% off this Invicta Pro Diver quartz watch Invicta Men's Pro Diver Quartz Watch Amazon was $65.61 $39.99 See On Amazon This stainless steel diver's watch from Invicta is a classic timepiece that thousands of fans on Amazon. Available in six metal tone and face color combinations, this water-resistant watch is 91% off for Prime Day.

32% off this 2-pack of moisture-wicking boxer briefs ExOfficio Give-N-Go Boxer Brief (2 Pack) Amazon was $40 $27.46 See On Amazon With more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon, this two-pack of breathable, moisture-wicking boxer briefs is something of a cult favorite. The underwear boasts an antimicrobial treatment to keep odors at bay and the mesh fabric will help you stay cool. Grab them now at more than 30% off.

72% off this Russell Athletic fleece sweatshirt Russell Athletic Fleece Sweatshirt, Burnt Orange Amazon was $19 $5.30 See On Amazon This crewneck sweatshirt is made from a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend, and the mid-weight 9-ounce fleece is perfect for keeping warm in cooler temps. It's made by Russell Athletic, the inventors of the sweatshirt, and has over 4,500 ratings on Amazon with an average score of 4.5 stars. During Prime Day, it's only $5.30.

50% off the Echo Show 5 Echo Show 5 Amazon was $89.99 $44.99 See On Amazon During Prime Day, you can pick up this compact Amazon Echo Show 5 for half off. Use it to pull up recipes, listen to podcasts, set alarms, manage your smart home, and so much more.

62% off the 3rd Gen Echo Dot Echo Dot, 3rd Gen Amazon was $49.99 $18.99 See On Amazon Use this Alexa-enabled Echo Dot to do everything from listen to music to control your smart home. With a 4.7-star rating after more than 600,000 Amazon reviews, the Echo Dot 3rd Gen is a smart home must-have. At 62% off, this is a Prime Day deal you don't want to miss.

38% off the Kindle Paperwhite Kindle Paperwhite Amazon was $129.99 $79.99 See On Amazon Available in four new colors, and featuring a new waterproof design and even more storage (plus Audible connectivity), the Kindle Paperwhite is the e-reader you've been waiting for — and with 63,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, plenty of Amazon reviewers agree. Add it to your cart during Prime Day to score it at a serious discount.

32% off the VALKIA Air Purifier VALKIA Air Purifier Amazon was $99.99 $67.99 See On Amazon Spending more time at home than ever? Then you may want to rethink the quality of the air in your home. The easiest way to create a fresher, healthier space is with this VALKIA air purifier, which is being offered at a great price for Prime Day. In addition to eliminating dust and allergens from the air, it also functions as an LED night light.

35% off this 6-pack of Oral-B Glide dental floss Oral-B Glide Dental Floss, Scope Flavor (6-Pack) Amazon was $19.99 $12.99 See On Amazon This six-pack of dental floss has rave reviews from thousands of Amazon users and features a hint of Scope flavor for an exta fresh feeling. You can get this multi-pack for just $13 during Prime Day while supplies last.

54% off this 5-pack of lightning cables for iPhone FEEL2NICE Lightning Cables for iPhone (5-Pack) Amazon was $18.99 $8.67 See On Amazon Need a few extra charging cables around the house? These 10-foot-long lightning cables won't keep you stuck next to an outlet while your phone is charging — and you can even save an extra dollar by clicking the coupon checkbox.

25% off this Bototek Surge Protector Bototek Surge Protector Amazon was $20.24 $26.99 See On Amazon With 10 outlets and four USB ports, this power strip makes it easy to charge devices when you don't have a power brick handy. And now that it's Prime Day, you can grab it for 25% off.

46% off the EssyNaturals lash and brow growth serum EssyNaturals Eyelash and Brow Growth Serum Amazon was $39.99 $20.99 See On Amazon This eyelash and brow serum can give you more length and volume in just three to four weeks, according to the brand. The formula is non-irritating and can also be used as a primer before applying mascara or brow powder. You can also save an additional $2 by checking "apply coupon" box when you add this serum to your cart.

48% off the this handheld streamer for clothes PurStream Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon was $19.99 $10.44 See On Amazon Hundreds of reviewers on Amazon love this handheld steamer, which is now on sale for Prime Day. It's light enough to take with you on the go, yet it's powerful enough to loosen kinks and wrinkles from everything from shirts to curtains. Plus, you can score an extra 5% off by clicking the coupon box at checkout.

53% off this rechargeable fabric shaver PRITECH Rechargeable Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover Amazon was $19.99 $9.46 See On Amazon Thanks in part to its rechargeable design and 60-minute run time, this fabric shaver has won over more than 1,000 reviewers on Amazon. This lint remover and sweater shaver can tackle clothes, upholstery, and more — making pilled, tired fabrics look brand new.

20% off the Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics For Women Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics For Women Amazon was $27.94 $22.35 See On Amazon Packed with 16 strains of health-promoting bacteria, this Garden of Life Dr. Formulated probiotic is shelf-stable and free of gluten, dairy, and soy. It features Lactobaccilus acidophilus and Bifidobacteria to help improve digestion, and it has earned thousands of fans on Amazon. Snag this probiotic supplement for 20% off at checkout when you're logged into your Amazon Prime account.

20% off this 4-pack of silicone baking mats Kitzini Silicone Baking Mats (Set of 4) Amazon was $20.96 $16.79 See On Amazon This set of four professional-grade silicone baking mats will change the way you tackle baking projects. They're made from BPA-free silicone that can stand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're incredibly easy to clean. Nearly 5,000 fans have given these a perfect five-star rating.

25% off this HoMedics shiatsu massager with heat HoMedics Shiatsu Deluxe Neck & Shoulder Massager with Heat Amazon was $99.99 $69.99 See On Amazon During Prime Day, this HoMedics neck and shoulder massager is coming to you at a great discount. Just wrap the device around your neck and you'll get a deep-kneading and heated massage right from the comfort of your own home.

20% off this 20-pack of KN95 face masks KN95 Face Mask (20-Pack) Amazon was $46.99 $37.59 See On Amazon On sale for Prime Day, these KN95 face masks come in a pack of 20 and feature a breathable yet durable five-ply construction. If you act fast, you can save 20% on this set while the sale lasts.

41% off the Nioxin System 2 cleanser shampoo Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo, 33.8 Fl. Oz. Amazon was $42 $24.99 See On Amazon This purifying and cleansing shampoo is specifically formatted to help those with thinning, natural hair restore a healthy luster and thickness to their strands. Normally $42, this popular shampoo has thousands of reviews and is being offered for just under $25 during Prime Day.

30% off the Nioxin 3-D hair spray Nioxin 3-D Styling Hair Thickening Spray (5.07 Oz.) Amazon was $15.30 $10.71 See On Amazon This popular thickening spray hydrates and texturizes your hair from root to tip. Just shake the bottle well, spray on your hair (start at the roots and spray down) and blow dry for thicker hair that's easier to style. With over a thousand reviews on Amazon, it boasts a 4.4-star rating overall.