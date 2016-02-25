10 High Fiber Foods You Didn’t Know Were Good for Your Gut

Fiber is essential for a healthy diet. Its benefits include regulating bowel movements, lowering cholesterol and can even help diabetics by lowering blood sugar levels. Fiber, whether water-soluble or not, is found in most plants, legumes and grains, but unfortunately, many people don't consume enough of it.

According to the National Fiber Council, most adults need about 32 grams of fiber per day, but only get between 10 and 15 grams. Perhaps part of the problem is that people aren't eating healthily at all; according to a 2014 study, only 8% of Americans ate the daily amount of fiber recommended by the USDA. Or maybe it's because people don't want to inhale bowls of oatmeal or chomp on stalks of broccoli to meet their daily fiber recommendations. Here are 10 high fiber foods that will help you reach your daily fiber intake.

Avocados

One cup of raw, cubed avocados (150 grams) contains 10.1 grams of fiber.

Beans

A cup of cooked black beans (172 grams) packs 15 grams of fiber.

A cup of cooked lima beans (188 grams) packs 13.2 grams of fiber.

Berries

A cup of raw raspberries (123 grams) has 8 grams of fiber.

A cup of raw blackberries (144 grams) has 7.6 grams of fiber.

Peas

A cup of cooked split peas (196 grams) is overflowing with 16.3 grams of fiber.

A cup of cooked green peas (160 grams) has 8.8 grams of fiber.

Lentils

A cup of cooked lentils (198 grams) packs 15.6 grams of fiber.

Artichokes

One cooked medium artichoke (120 grams) has 10.3 grams of fiber.

Whole Wheat Pasta

A cup of cooked whole wheat spaghetti (140 grams) has 6.3 grams of fiber.