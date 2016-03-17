Here Are 10 Unexpected High Protein Foods That Aren't Meat or Tofu

Though meat is usually the go-to source for protein, it isn't necessarily your only option, especially if you're concerned about consuming too many processed meats or want to avoid the antibiotics that the American meat industry injects into cows, chickens and pigs. But one of the concerns for the budding vegetarian and/or vegan is whether they are getting enough protein from a plant-based diet. In lieu of eating divisive meat substitutes like tofu, some resort to pescetarianism, which allows fish in an otherwise vegetarian diet.

Fortunately, protein can come in the form of vegetables, grains, seeds, legumes and nuts. Here are ten foods you probably didn't realize were high in protein.

1. Almonds

Daniel Schwen/Wikimedia Commons

A cup of almonds (250 grams) is packed with nearly 38 grams of protein.

2. Chickpeas

evitaochel/Pixabat

A cup of cooked chickpeas (164 grams) has 14.5 grams of protein.

3. Edamame

United Soybean Board/Flickr

A cup of edamame (155 grams) has nearly 17 grams of protein.

4. Walnuts

Andrei Suslov/Wikimedia Commons

A cup of shelled walnuts (100 grams) has over 15 grams of protein.

5. Green peas

A cup of cooked green peas (160 grams) has nearly 9 grams of protein.

6. Pistachios

Hedi Aghlara/Wikimedia Commons

A cup of roasted pistachios (123 grams) has over 26 grams of protein.

7. Sunflower Seeds

EME/Pixabay

A cup of toasted sunflower seeds (134 grams) has over 23 grams of protein.

8. Pumpkin seeds

PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay

A cup of roasted pumpkin seeds (64 grams) has nearly 12 grams of protein.

9. Black beans

cookbookman17/Flickr

A cup of cooked black beans (172 grams) has over 15 grams of protein.

10. Quinoa

blairingmedia/Wikimedia Commons

A cup of cooked quinoa (185 grams) has over 8 grams of protein.