How Many Energy Drinks Will It Take to Cause a Heart Attack? Here's How Caffeine Can Kill

Anyone who's ever had one too many cups of coffee will recognize the point at which caffeine stops being productive and starts to make one feel slightly ill, with shaky hands and a fluttering heart. But how much of the stuff does it take to kill you? How many energy drinks are too many energy drinks?

According to CaffeineInformer.com, caffeine overdose can lead to the jitters, feeling nervous and restless, elevated heart rate, nausea, anxiety, heart palpitations, insomnia, sweats, dizzy spells, vomiting and on occasion, heart attacks.

Energy drinks, though, include a number of energizing ingredients in addition to caffeine, which come with their own unpleasant side effects. These include elevated risks of Type 2 diabetes (all that added sugar), unfortunate interactions with certain prescription drugs, allergic reactions, surges in stress hormone levels, Niacin (vitamin B3) poisoning (which can translate to gout and diarrhea, among other things) and more vomiting.

According to some college administrators, they may also translate to shaky judgment when it comes to sex and drugs.

But the human body can handle a fair amount of this unpleasantness before it ceases to function. How much — and how many energy drinks a person can consume before they die — depends on the individual. CaffeineInformer.com has a special calculator to help the energy drink imbibers determine how many of the stimulating beverages they can handle before their hearts give out.

Based on their math, a person who weighs 115 pounds, for example, could withstand:

- 48.2 8 ounce cups of brewed coffee

- 101.9 1.5 ounce shots of espresso

- 98.1 cans of regular Red Bull

- 49.1 cans of Monster Energy Drink

- 39.2 bottles of regular 5-Hour Energy

- 1,308.1 espresso beans

- 313.9 8 ounce cups of green tea

- 230.8 cans of regular Coca-Cola

And so on and so forth. Combine all of these and the result is almost certain death, but each number on its own represents this example person's threshold for the energy drink in question. It could be assumed that most people would experience some sweaty, wild-eyed puking before they actually expired — if that's the case, medical attention is never a bad idea.