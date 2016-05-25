Deep-Fried Water Is a Real Thing Because the World Is a Crazy Place

One can make a case for deep-frying just about anything, from Oreos, to ice cream and even avocados. But at the Stupid Shit No One Needs and Terrible Ideas Hackathon, which, yes, is an actual event that took place in the United States, a group of guys learned they could convert something we all depend on into a crunchy and savory fried delicacy: water.

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Jonathan Marcus and his friend used all of the typical ingredients to a normal dessert: some egg, a touch of peanut oil, flour for breading, panko crumbs and, oh yeah, frozen reverse spherification.

The two men essentially formed something similar to the trendy Japanese raindrop cake in a bite-sized piece, creating a deep-fried take on the summertime desert.

Whether it becomes as sought after, however, is another story. As Marcus notes in the video description, "This is potentially very dangerous. If water leaks out while the sphere is frying in hot oil, it may explode, sending scalding oil everywhere."

Not to mention, who on Earth would want to deep-fry water all for the sake of "eating" fried water? Nothing makes sense anymore.

Besides, Marcus noted the taste of the bite-sized, deep-fried raindrop lacked the flavorful burst it would need to be on everybody's palettes this season — "Also they don't taste particularly good," Marcus concluded. "You have been warned"