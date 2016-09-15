Everything you need to know about golden mylk, the turmeric drink that's taking over

Move over matcha, Golden Mylk is the newest beverage that has both healthy eating devotees and Instagrammers excited. Referred to as golden tea, golden milk or a turmeric latte, the yellow-hued majestic drink may even replace your pumpkin spice obsession come fall.

Iced golden milk Gimme Some Oven

So what is Golden Mylk?

Golden Mylk is a naturally caffeine-free beverage, served warm or cold, made with a creamy nut milk base and enhanced with spices for both flavor and health benefits. GOLDEN MYLK® is trademarked by London-based Wunder Workshop, which hardly invented the ancient ayurvedic beverage. The holistic beverage was created by people in India thousands of years ago, who called it haldi, or turmeric milk. GOLDEN MYLK® is sold by the bottle but riffs of the golden drink are available at restaurants, cafes and grocery stores across the U.S.

What makes Golden Mylk gold?

All that gold in your mug is golden thanks to turmeric — a bright yellow spice often used in south Asian cooking. Turmeric is often used as a natural food coloring. The spice recently replaced artificial yellow coloring in Kraft's packaged macaroni and cheese.

Is Golden Mylk Healthy?

It depends. Turmeric has become the "it" spice for many Americans this year. According data released by Google in April, searches for Turmeric have increased by 300% in the last five years. Curcumin, a natural compound found in turmeric, naturally reduces inflammation, and many consume turmeric to help treat arthritis, stomach pain, headaches, bloating and countless other ailments related to inflammation. Because turmeric lattes can be made with any type of nut milk, be aware of the sugar content varying in each recipe — tons of sugar can be hiding in your Golden Mylk, negating any health benefits.

What does Golden Mylk taste like?

Fans of chai tea and chai tea lattes will recognize flavors in Golden Mylk. Both are often flavored with cardamom, cinnamon, pepper, cloves and ginger. These spices offer a pleasant kick that fades with the creaminess from the beverage.

Can I make Golden Mylk myself?

You can do anything. And you can certainly make Golden Mylk. Even Gwyneth Paltrow gave it a shot! Try Gimme Some Oven's recipe for a simple way to make your own Golden Milk Turmeric Tea or try your hand at this neon yellow golden milk ice cream. Those who aren't as kitchen savvy can also buy packaged turmeric tea blends, like Gaia's Golden Milk.

Golden Milk ice cream Minimalist Baker

Is Golden Mylk coming to Starbucks?

Not that we know of, but anything is possible.