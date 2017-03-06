Can you see who views your Twitter? It's complicated

Here's the thing about social media: Even with likes, comments, and other sorts of interactions, when you're posting from the comfort of your device, it can be easy to forget there are actual people viewing your posts. But knowing the specifics of who engages with your social media account and how they interact with it can be valuable information. When it comes to Twitter, the micro-blogging platform makes some information — like followers, likes, retweets — public. But can you see who views your Twitter, or if your posts appear in Twitter search? Let's break it down.

Can you see who views your Twitter?

Simply put, no. There is no way for a Twitter user to know exactly who views their Twitter or specific tweets; there's no Twitter search for that kind of thing. The only way to know for sure if someone has seen your Twitter page or posts is through direct engagement — a reply, a favorite, or a retweet.

That said, if a user wants to have a general idea about how many people have seen a tweet, they can do so by visiting the Twitter Analytics page. This page will show the number of impressions (the number of times users saw the tweet) and engagement (how often users interacted with it).

How exposed is your Twitter profile?

That depends on your privacy and visibility settings. If you have a private account, only your Twitter followers can read your tweets, and they won't appear in Twitter search results. If they were public at one point, though, it's possible Google and other third-party search engines indexed the Tweets, meaning they're still searchable. If you have a public account, non-followers and anyone with internet access can read your tweets — and if they search certain keywords, your tweets could appear in their results (though, as Twitter explains on its website, they may not always be among the "top" Tweets results).

"Your Tweets are public by default; anyone can view and interact with your Tweets," the site notes. If you want to change that, you can make your Tweets "protected" via your account settings.