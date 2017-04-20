How to use already-vaped bud to get high off of the same marijuana twice

After finishing a vape session, most people open their vaporizer and simply toss out the marijuana inside. Presumably they've done everything they can with it, right?

Wrong.

That small amount can still be used for edibles, and the best part is you don't even have to cook it — your vaporizer took care of that already.

It's called AVB, which stands for already-vaped bud. It works because when you vape your weed you decarboxylate it, turning THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, which doesn't get you high) into THC (delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol, this does get you high).

THC Yikrazuul/Wikimedia Commons

Knowing how to use it will save you money and time — and impress your friends, too. It's basically the ultimate life hack for cannabis connoisseurs. Here's what to do.

What you can do with AVB

The easiest method to ingest AVB is to sprinkle it onto a peanut butter sandwich and go to town. It also works well with pasta, Nutella and graham crackers, smoothies and more.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

What you add it to will definitely have a weed-like taste to it, but it’s hard to complain, given how easy it is to put together. If you really want to minimize the taste, find out how to water-cure your AVB.

ABV cannabutter Michael Nosek/Shutterstock

You can also make cannabutter with your AVB if you have the time. Use this slow cooker method, if you like. Not only will this leave you without that grainy texture AVB has, it gives you more options with making food. There are plenty of guides out there on how to do this.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If you’re looking for a low-key way to consume cannabis, consider getting empty gel capsules and filling them up with AVB. This method is great because it minimizes any taste and makes it easier to regulate how much you’re eating.

While most people vape to avoid combusting their weed, you can also smoke AVB if you're truly desperate. This should be your last option, because not only is it less potent, it tastes awful.

A word of caution

Be careful when consuming AVB. Just like normal edibles, AVB will take a while to kick in, and once eaten, there’s no going back. That said, have fun and get your weed to do double duty in the process.