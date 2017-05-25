Is your Snapchat account locked? Here's how to unlock it and get back in.

If you've been locked out of your Snapchat account, you should rectify the situation before all your hard-earned streaks are lost. There are plenty of reasons why Snapchat may have locked you out. Don't worry: Let's identify the root issue and resolve it.

Reasons for a locked Snapchat account

According to the Snapchat support page, here are some common reasons for a locked account:

• You've added too many friends without having verified your email or phone number.

• You've engaged in abusive behavior such as sending spam.

• You're using a third-party app or plug-in to access the app's services. These apps or plug-ins include Snap Upload, Casper, Snap Crack, Quick Upload and Phantom.

How to unlock a Snapchat account

If Snapchat has sent you a message saying your account is temporarily locked, you should wait 24 hours before attempting to log in. If you can't get in for a longer stretch of time, Snapchat advises trying to unlock your account by visiting this link.

And if you know you've installed a third-party app, plug-in or tweak, be sure to get rid of it before attempting to unlock your account. Should you fail to uninstall, your account could be permanently locked. Who'll save your streaks then? Nobody. Snapchat also advises changing your password after uninstalling.

Make sure your Snapchat account isn't hacked

If you can't access your account and you haven't done anything to deserve being unlocked, you may have been hacked and not locked out. Some telltale signs include spam sent from your account, prompts to keep logging in, contacts added without your knowledge or permission, a changed phone number or email associated with your account and receiving notifications that someone has logged in with a different device.

In this scenario, Snapchat recommends immediately changing your password, verifying the email address and mobile number associated with your account and enabling the app's two-factor authentication, called Login Verification.