For less than $100, you’ll get not one, not two, but three non-stick frying pans from pro-loved brand Valencia Pro. With this set of sizes, you’ll have all the pans you need for smaller, individual dishes, like omelettes, to bigger feasts for you and your friends. The beauty of these pans is that they’re oven safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use them to sear meat and then pop them in the oven to finish the job. They’re also induction-compatible and dishwasher safe.