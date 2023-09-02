20+ Labor Day Deals You Won’t Want To Miss
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Labor Day weekend is the cultural end of summer and the last big sale weekend until Black Friday, which means — if you’re looking to score a deal — now is the time to get shopping. While major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Macy’s may be dominating the Labor Day sale headlines, tons of smaller retailers are having
epic sales on everything from cult-favorite beauty products to luxurious linens to comfy underwear. An anti-fatigue mat for your home office
If you work at a standing desk, this
anti-fatigue mat is for you. Made of soft, plush foam that molds to your feet, it can purportedly help reduce aches, cramps, and pains that come from standing up all day long. A calming weighted blanket for 50% off
If you’ve been itching to try out the
benefits of a weighted blanket, now is the time — this one, from Sweet Zzz, is being offered at 50% off this Labor Day weekend. You can get the calming, cocooning blanket in four sizes — 7, 10, 15, or 20 pounds — all of which are made with seven layers of cotton and bamboo. A 3-piece cookware set for under $100
For less than $100, you’ll get not one, not two, but
three non-stick frying pans from pro-loved brand Valencia Pro. With this set of sizes, you’ll have all the pans you need for smaller, individual dishes, like omelettes, to bigger feasts for you and your friends. The beauty of these pans is that they’re oven safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use them to sear meat and then pop them in the oven to finish the job. They’re also induction-compatible and dishwasher safe. This silver-infused pillowcase that claims to help treat acne Silk and satin pillowcases have become popular for their purported hair and skin benefits — namely, they can help reduce bedhead and prevent skin irritation, breakouts, and a.m. creases on your face. But what exactly makes Argie’s satin pillowcases better for your skin than other satin pillowcases? Argie’s are infused with antibacterial silver ions that purportedly help get rid of 99.7% of bacteria while you sleep. And thanks to this Labor Day sale, you can get them for $39 less than they usually cost. An automatic pet feeder that you control via an app
If you need help keeping your cat fed, whether you have to head into an office during the day or have an overnight trip coming up, you likely need this
automatic pet feeder in your life. Not only can it be controlled via an app so you can feed your pet from anywhere, but it’s also vacuum sealed to keep the food fresh. A night cream that covers all your bases A pro-quality knife sharpener designed to prevent slips & mishaps
GreenPan is known for their high-quality, pro-loved cookware, and now, you can add a
knife sharpener to your collection of kitchen accessories. Capable of sharpening both straight and serrated blades, it has a ribbed, ergonomic design to prevent slipping while you sharpen, and it’s small enough to fit into any drawer without taking too much space. For anyone who takes home cooking seriously, this is a must. This fun, Y2K-inspired sports bra
This joy-sparking
sports bra looks like something out of a Y2K music video — and we all know all things Y2K are trending right now. If you’d like to add a little cheer to your undergarment collection, you can get this bra (or bra-top, depending on your style) for less than $20 this weekend only. The matching shorts are also on sale, for what it’s worth. A sunscreen mist that you can apply over your makeup
Naked Sundays has finally solved the age-old dilemma of “
how do I reapply sunscreen over my makeup without messing it up?” Not only is their SPF 50 mist completely clear, non-greasy, and lightweight, but it’s also formulated with good-for-skin ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. Plus, it leaves your complexion with a dewy, healthy glow. This theater-quality popcorn maker that’s also aesthetically pleasing
Not only does this
GreenLife popcorn maker churn out seriously delicious, theater-style popcorn, but it’s also incredibly cute to look at. It’s capable of making 18 cups of popcorn in under three minutes with the simple touch of a button, and it even has a built-in tray for warming butter if you like your popcorn extra decadent. For anyone who frequently hosts movie nights at home, this is practically a must. An under-desk treadmill to take things up another notch
And, if you’re
really looking to take your WFH setup to the next level, consider this under-desk treadmill. It has all the same features as your standard treadmill, but was designed to fit snugly under your desk so you can exercise while you work. And right now, it’s a bit cheaper than it normally is, so it’s a great time to get it if you’ve been considering taking the plunge. A set of temperature-regulating bamboo sheets
If you’ve been looking to upgrade your bed sheets, now is a great time. This currently-on-sale
sheet set from Sweet Zzz is made of viscose derived from organically grown bamboo trees, a material that can help regulat your body temperature (and therefore makes these sheets an especially good option for hot sleepers). They come in six colors and a range of sizes, from twin to California king. These boxer-brief hybrids made of super-soft modal
These
modal briefs combine the look of bike shorts with the feel of comfy modal underwear — just add an oversized T-shirt and nobody will know you’re actually out in your undies the next time you run out to walk the dog. If you love a coordinating look, there’s a matching bralette, too. A coconut-scented lip oil with SPF 50
Another genius innovation from Aussie brand Naked Sundays, this
lip oil offers the high shine of a gloss — minus the stickiness or gloopiness — and the protection of an SPF 50 lip balm (because yes, your lips need sun protection, too). Bonus points for this lip oil’s yummy coconut scent. A 3-in-1 hand blender at 50% off
Every kitchen needs a hand blender, so if you don’t own one yet, now is the time to finally get one, because GreenLife’s is on sale for 50% off. But this isn’t just any old hand blender — it’s actually
three blenders in one. Included, you’ll get a stick blender for making soups, a whisk attachment for (you guessed it) whisking, and a frother for whipping up barista-quality cappucinos at home. A standing desk to upgrade your WFH situation
If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your WFH situation, now is your chance. Snag this normally-pricey standing desk for less than $500 this Labor Day weekend. Sold in three sizes and eight colors (and with your choice of frame), there’s an option to suit every home office aesthetic. This even comes with a 30-day trial period and a 10-year warranty — that’s how confident EffyDesk is about their product (which, according to the brand, is the country’s most popular standing desk).
These padded inserts that take you up two bra sizes
Want a little extra volume in your chest area? That’s exactly what these sticky
“chicken cutlets” are for. They’ll make your chest look two bra sizes bigger and, because they’re sticky, can be worn with or without a bra. You can reuse them over and over again, too, as they’re washable and easy to keep clean. A hydrating serum that promotes clear, even skin