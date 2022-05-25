Stop asking Quinta Brunson for an Abbott Elementary shooting episode

Less than a day after the deadliest school shooting in a decade, some people apparently want Quinta Brunson to center an episode around the subject in her show Abbott Elementary. The star and creator of the hit ABC sitcom tweeted about her dismay over the bizarre requests she’s received following a mass shooting in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where at least 19 children and two adults were murdered by an 18-year old gunman.

“Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write,” she wrote. “People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they've elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can't ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.’”

Brunson’s show centers on the struggles and triumphs of a group of teachers at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. “Please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I'm begging you,” Brunson continued, referencing Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate running for governor of Texas.

On Wednesday, O’Rourke confronted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference about the shooting. "This is on you until you choose to do something different," O'Rourke said before being escorted out by security.

“I don't want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this,” Brunson added on Twitter. “We're not okay. this country is rotting our brains. I’m sad about it.”