Abbott Elementary is coming back for another season

Class will remain in session. ABC’s hit sitcom Abbott Elementary has officially been renewed for a second season, at least according to the titular school’s incompetent principal. A letter written “from the desk of Principal Coleman” (played by Janelle James), announced the return of comedian and actress Quinta Brunson’s new comedy.

“The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I’ve made happen at our beautiful school thinks I’m a star,” the announcement read, in part. “I mean, are we surprised? No, we’re not :) With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they’ll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year! That’s right — Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you.”

The announcement comes halfway through the debut season of “Abbott Elementary,” which follows a group of teachers bonding and bickering as they attempt to make a difference at a struggling school in Philadelphia. The renewal was all but a foregone conclusion considering its early breakout success: amid rave reviews and strong viewership, the show — created by and starring Brunson — has been talked about as a rejuvenation of the network sitcom within the streaming era. After a mid-season break, Abbot Elementary returns with a new episode on March 22.