Abbott Elementary is coming back for another season
Principal Ava will probably claim credit for this.
Class will remain in session. ABC’s hit sitcom Abbott Elementary has officially been renewed for a second season, at least according to the titular school’s incompetent principal. A letter written “from the desk of Principal Coleman” (played by Janelle James), announced the return of comedian and actress Quinta Brunson’s new comedy.
“The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I’ve made happen at our beautiful school thinks I’m a star,” the announcement read, in part. “I mean, are we surprised? No, we’re not :) With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they’ll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year! That’s right — Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you.”
The announcement comes halfway through the debut season of “Abbott Elementary,” which follows a group of teachers bonding and bickering as they attempt to make a difference at a struggling school in Philadelphia. The renewal was all but a foregone conclusion considering its early breakout success: amid rave reviews and strong viewership, the show — created by and starring Brunson — has been talked about as a rejuvenation of the network sitcom within the streaming era. After a mid-season break, Abbot Elementary returns with a new episode on March 22.