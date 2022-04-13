PSA: Randall Park and Ali Wong are not married

After eight years of marriage, Ali Wong is divorcing her husband, but news of the split might leave you more confused about who she was married to in the first place. Amid reports of Wong’s divorce, multiple news outlets featured photos not of Justin Hakuta, the comedian’s actual husband, but of actor Randall Park instead.

Park, a comedian who starred with Wong in the hit Netflix film Always Be My Maybe, of course, has no relation to Wong’s marriage or husband, outside of ostensibly being just another Asian face that has worked with Wong before. While likely unintentional, the cringingly racist mix-up is nothing new (and sometimes occurs even in far more egregious and tragic scenarios).

Meanwhile, Wong’s divorce comes after the pair have welcomed two children. "It's amicable," a source told People, "and they will continue to co-parent lovingly." In her stand-up, Wong has joked about trapping her husband into their marriage and in her recent special, Don Wong, the comedian spoke more candidly about their relationship and how her perspective on it has shifted amid her success.

“My wish came true. He proposed, we got married, we bought a house, had two kids,” she said in the special. “Fast-forward to seven years later, present day, I'm, like, I don't know why I did that. I think that what happened was, at the time, my future in comedy was looking very uncertain. I was really struggling….And I panicked. I was like, 'I don't know if I can make it in this world on my own. So I better trap this dude who graduated from Harvard Business School so that I don't end up homeless.' But now, I know that I can make it on my own. So I kind of wanna just be on my own. Only other married people with kids can empathize with the deep envy I feel towards you single people. OK, you don't know how free you are."