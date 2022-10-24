Amazon just slashed prices on their most popular beauty products by up to 70%: here's what you don't want to miss

From October 24th through November 6th, Amazon will be putting on its (second) annual Holiday Beauty Haul — an epic, two-week sale that focuses exclusively on beauty and grooming products. With brands like Elemis, Dry Bar, and L’Oreal offering massive discounts on their best-selling products, it’s the perfect time to get ahead on your holiday shopping, though it’s an equally great chance to stock your cabinets with beauty basics like body wash, toothpaste, and sunscreen, too. You’ll find all of the best deals on this very page, because our editors will be working around the clock to find the deepest discounts on the products you don’t want to miss — so don’t forget to keep checking back.

40% off a set off hair & skin-friendly silk pillowcases Amazon Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) - $9.99 $5.99 See On Amazon These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 70,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

40% off a 20-pack of collagen-infused gold under-eye masks Amazon Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pack) - $19.97 $11.97 See On Amazon Amazon's number-one best-seller in eye masks, these under-eye patches are made with real gold powder, an anti-inflammatory that can help depuff and rejuvenate tired eyes. High-powered ingredients like allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids provide further tightening-and-brightening benefits. You'll be glad you have this pack of 20 moisturizing masks the morning after a late night — even better if you store them in the fridge.

67% Off this refreshing misting spray bottle Amazon Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle - $14.99 $5 See On Amazon Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

69% off this cordless water flosser for clean teeth & healthy gums Amazon B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser - $95.99 $29.95 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly-rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

23% off the cult-favorite NYX mechanical eyeliner pencil Amazon NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil, Black - $6.50 $4.99 See On Amazon With 89,000 ratings and a stellar 4.5-star rating overall, this NYX pencil eyeliner is the definition of a cult-favorite. Reviewers rave about the intense pigmentation, smooth glide, and that it defies smudging or running (making it particularly great for your waterline). And since it's mechanical, you don't need to worry about sharpening it. Take your pick from 13 bold shades.

11% off this Crest 3D White Professional Effects whitestrips kit Amazon Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit (22 Pack) - $45.99 $40.99 See On Amazon This Crest 3D Whitestrips kit comes with 44 individual whitening strips (or 22 sets) to bring you professional-level whitening at home, removing up to 14 years of staining — just use them once per day for 30 minutes, and in three days you'll start to see a whiter smile. More than 50,000 Amazon reviewers have given this kit a perfect five-star rating.

31% off the widely-popular Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Amazon REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 - $69.99 $48 See On Amazon The Revlon One-Step is a cult-favorite hair tool in its own right, but this new version is designed with a smaller barrel size and a slimmer handle for even more versatility to create soft waves or tighter curls. This multitasking hair dryer, brush, and volumizer will cut down so much time in your routine. Over 7,000 Amazon users have invested in this hair tool and the results are a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating.

37% off a set of tweezers with a matching carrying case Amazon Tweezerman Rose Tea Petite Tweeze Set - $28 $17.54 See On Amazon This rose-hued tweeze set from Tweezerman covers your hair-plucking needs — and with a cute matching pouch to boot. The slanted pair is built for removing brow hair as you shape your brow, while the point pair is for removing finer or ingrown hairs. With a high 4.7-star rating, reviewers say this set is "probably the best tweezers I’ve ever owned."

21% off this viral oil-absorbing facial tool Amazon Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller - $14.59 $11.47 See On Amazon With over 48,000 reviews and a solid 4.3-star rating, Revlon's volcanic roller is a hit among reviewers who love that it's affordable and reusable. Volcanic stone absorbs excess oil on the face, and the roller ball serves as a mini facial massage. It also saves on wasting blotting papers because you can wash and air-dry the roller after each use.

27% off a 4-pack of this fan-favorite Dove antiperspirant deodorant Amazon Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant (4-Pack) - $20.99 $15.24 See On Amazon This popular Dove antiperspirant deodorant is designed to keep your underarms dry and odor-free for up to 48 hours. Ingredients like sunflower seed oil moisturize while a blend of cucumber, pear, and honeydew melon add a pleasant scent. Reviewers give this antiperspirant deodorant a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, with many writing that "it's the best deodorant I have ever used."

15% off these OPI drying drops for your manicured nails Amazon OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops - $27.10 $23.04 See On Amazon With over 8,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, shoppers trust the quick-drying ability of OPI's Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops. A few drops on each nail sets manicures in about a minute’s time, and also moisturizes cuticles with jojoba and vitamin E.

30% off the cult-favorite MakeUp Easer Amazon MakeUp Eraser - $20 $14 See On Amazon The MakeUp Eraser is one of those cult favorite products with more than 25,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. It's a reusable cloth designed to remove even waterproof makeup using only water, and it saves on using endless makeup wipes.

23% Off the volumizing Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara Amazon Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara - $12.99 $9.98 See On Amazon Maybelline's Sky High Mascara is a favorite on TikTok and Instagram, and over 102,000 reviews on Amazon are further testament to this mascara's popularity. This volumizing washable mascara is made with bamboo extract for long and full lashes, and the accompanying brush bends to the shape of your eye to reach each lash from root to tip.

30% off this rosemary essential oil reviewers swear by Amazon Handcraft Rosemary Essential Oil, 4 fl. oz. - $32.95 $22.95 See On Amazon This bottle of 100% pure rosemary essential oil can be used for aromatherapy, but it shines as a stimulator for hair growth and a dry scalp treatment. With over 76,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, one reviewer writes: "I’ve been using this to massage my scalp daily and my hair is getting fuller and healthier."

51% off this set of glossy top coat polish for shiny nails Amazon Beetles Gel Polish Top Coat and Base Coat Set, 15 ml (2-Pack) - $12.99 $6.39 See On Amazon With over 82,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating, fans are obsessed with the glossy shine this Beetles gel polish adds to their nails. It doubles as a top coat and a base coat that applies smoothly and is super long-lasting. This deal includes two for one.

25% off this ceramic curling iron from Conair Amazon Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron - $19.99 $14.99 See On Amazon From loose beach waves to Old Hollywood curls, this affordable curling iron from Conair is a great pick to create the style you're after. With 30 different heat settings to choose from, this ceramic iron works with a wide variety of hair types and textures. It's built with a cool tip for easy, safer handling, and you can choose from five barrel sizes: 0.5-, 0.75-, 1-, 1.25- and 1.5-inch.

27% off this scalp massaging shampoo brush Amazon HEETA Shampoo Brush and Scalp Massager - $10 $7.98 See On Amazon With over 96,000 five-star ratings, many reviewers claim this shampoo brush and scalp massager is "a true game changer." Gentle and effective, this brush stimulates the scalp and hair follicles while giving your strands a thorough clean. It's perfect for all hair types.

25% off the popular Lash Sensational mascara from Maybelline Amazon Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara - $11.99 $8.98 See On Amazon The Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara is widely known for its "full fan effect." And according to many reviewers — it's become their "all-time favorite mascara." Add length and volume to your lashes with just one application. Not only is this popular mascara waterproof, but it's smudge-proof too.

23% off this non-comedogenic retinol serum with over 12,000 reviews Amazon RoC Derm Correxion Fill + Treat Advanced Retinol Serum - $38.99 $29.97 See On Amazon "I am starting to swear by this product!" one reviewer raved about the RoC's Fill + Treat Advanced Retinol Serum which has over 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. Containing swertiamarin and three forms of hyaluronic acid, this serum is formulated to plump and smooth skin.

26% off the highly-rated Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser for dark circles Amazon Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer - $10.99 $8.17 See On Amazon Over 100,000 five-star reviews confirm that Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer is a certified hit when it comes to hydrating (it promises 12 hours of moisturizing coverage) and concealing dark circles and spots. Goji berry and haloxyl work together to smooth and brighten skin, and it comes in 18 different shades.

53% off these super strong Goody elastic hair ties Amazon Goody Ouchless Womens Elastic Hair Ties (27-count) - $7.79 $3.63 See On Amazon These Goody Ouchless elastic hair ties are durable, reliable, and pain-free. They boast an impressive 4.7-star rating with over 40,000 reviews. These hair ties are designed with Goody's "Smart Stretch Core" technology to hold their shape and stay firm in your hair all day.

26% off Cetaphil’s gentle skin cleanser Amazon Face Wash by Cetaphil, 20 oz. - $16.99 $12.57 See On Amazon This skin-care favorite is popular for good reason — over 4,000 reviewers and a 4.6-star rating praise this Cetaphil face wash as being the "best product on the market" and having a "pH balanced formula that will not dry out skin". This fragrance-free, hypoallergenic face wash is gentle enough for sensitive skin, and ingredients like glycerin and vitamins B5 and B3 hydrate as you cleanse.

44% off Revlon’s versatile ColorStay eyeliner pencil Amazon Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil - $7.99 $4.48 See On Amazon There are several reasons why nearly 15,000 reviewers give the Revlon ColorStay eyeliner pencil a flawless five-star rating. For starters, it's long-lasting and fade-resistant. Plus, its application is smooth and crisp; the built-in sharpener and built-in smudger allow you to create a handful of versatile looks.

35% off this 2-Pack off Aquaphor healing ointment Amazon Aquaphor Healing Ointment Variety Pack (14 oz. jar + 1.75 oz. tube) - $23 $15.22 See On Amazon Aquaphor healing ointment is a staple for its multipurpose uses. Use it on dry cracked skin, minor wounds, chapped lips, or even as a hydrating facial mask. Stock up on this variety pack which includes a 14 oz jar and a travel-friendly 1.75 oz tube.

33% off this NYX Ultimate Eye Shadow palette known for long-lasting color Amazon NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Ultimate Shadow Palette - $18 $11.99 See On Amazon From smoky eyes to a cut crease, drugstore beauty fanatics rave about the long-lasting color payoff on the NYX Ultimate Eye Shadow palette, comparing it to prestige brands like Urban Decay. All 16 shades go on buttery-smooth with minimal fallout, and they're recognized by PETA for being cruelty-free.

17% off a 3-pack off Schick’s multipurpose Hydro Silk Touch-Up tool Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Tool - $5.99 $4.99 See On Amazon The Hydro Silk Touch-Up tool is a multipurpose beauty tool that shapes eyebrows, removes fine hairs and can even smooth skin with gentle exfoliation. High-quality blades are designed with micro guards to help protect skin. It's recommended to soften skin with lotion or shaving cream before shaving.