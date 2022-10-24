Amazon just slashed prices on their most popular beauty products by up to 70%: here's what you don't want to miss
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
From October 24th through November 6th, Amazon will be putting on its (second) annual Holiday Beauty Haul — an epic, two-week sale that focuses exclusively on beauty and grooming products. With brands like Elemis, Dry Bar, and L’Oreal offering massive discounts on their best-selling products, it’s the perfect time to get ahead on your holiday shopping, though it’s an equally great chance to stock your cabinets with beauty basics like body wash, toothpaste, and sunscreen, too. You’ll find all of the best deals on this very page, because our editors will be working around the clock to find the deepest discounts on the products you don’t want to miss — so don’t forget to keep checking back.