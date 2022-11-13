Culture

Amazon just released incredible deals: here's what you don't want to miss

ByBDG Commerce
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

While Black Friday 2022 may not be until Friday, November 25, but Amazon has already started releasing an abundance of early Black Friday deals, so you don’t have to wait to score major deals. BDG editors will continuously update this list with the best finds with everything from cozy home additions to the latest tech. But deals sell out quickly, so if you find something that you want, you’d be wise to snag it up immediately.

Not a Prime Member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

61% off this 6-piece Danjor Linens sheet set

With more than 130,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with six pieces (including pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet), and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs. Snag this pick while the price is this low — you can't beat it!

Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces)

$37.99$14.99

40% off a 20-pack of Gold Under Eye Masks

Amazon's number-one best-seller in eye masks, these under-eye patches are made with real gold powder, an anti-inflammatory that can help depuff and rejuvenate tired eyes. High-powered ingredients like allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids provide further tightening-and-brightening benefits. You'll be glad you have this pack of 20 moisturizing masks the morning after a late night — even better if you store them in the fridge.

Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pack)

$19.97$11.97

41% off this 2-pack of Love's Cabin silk satin pillowcases

These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 70,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2)

$9.99$5.94

60% off the KIZEN digital meat thermometer

This waterproof meat thermometer works with other foods, too, like bread and cakes. It has an easy-to-read digital LED screen and takes temperatures in as little as 3 seconds.

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer

$24.99$10.08

50% off this 50-pack of HIWUP KN95 masks

With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 28,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack)

$29.99$14.98

23% off this 5-pack of Vodrais iPhone chargers

With a 4.6-star rating, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and it’s easy to see why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on lightning cables for your Apple products than on a sales day, and this five-pack is on a deep, deep discount.

Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet)

$21.99$10.99

43% off the DISEN no-contact thermometer

Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer

$29.99$17.09

68% off the ZORAMI hair trimmer

With over 33,000 reviews and an overall 4.5 stars, this hair trimmer is a great buy — especially today. It's battery-operated for portability and water-resistant for easy cleaning. Most importantly, its dual-edge blade has a 360-degree open-slit cover that trims hair inside the nose or ears without any pain or accidental nicks.

ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer

$39.99$12.99

63% off the best-selling Hula Home spray bottle

Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle

$14.99$5.59

51% off the YETI Rambler with a magnetic lid

YETI drinkware is a fan favorite for a reason, and this 10-ounce tumbler is no exception. With a lowball design that makes this equally great for cocktails and coffee, this durable stainless steel cup is double-wall insulated to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours and hours. It also comes with an easy-open magnetic lid that can prevent spills on the go.

YETI Rambler with MagSlider Lid (10 oz)

$30.87$15

69% off the Bali Comfort Revolution wire-free bra

Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra

$48$14.99

50% off this 6-pack of Scrub-It multipurpose sponges

These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack)

$25.98$12.89

55% off these hotel-luxe COZSINOOR pillows

With a breathable polyester cover, plush hollow fiber filling, and a 4.4-star overall rating after 16,000 reviews, these gel down-alternative pillows have a lot going for them. They're soft to the touch, but firm, to give side, back, and stomach sleepers a good night's rest. Plus, the pillows are machine washable and the stitching is reinforced for extra durability.

COZSINOOR Hotel Bed Pillows (2-Pack)

$79.99$35.99

35% off the LVETEK surge protector outlet extender

This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five outlets and three USB ports and one USB-C port. It also functions as a surge protector. This is the number-one best-selling surge protector on Amazon and has racked up an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 5,000 reviews.

LVETEK Surge Protector Outlet Extender

$19.99$12.99

23% off this fan-favorite NYX mechanical eyeliner pencil

With 89,000 ratings and a stellar 4.5-star rating overall, this NYX pencil eyeliner is the definition of a cult-favorite. Reviewers have raved about the intense pigmentation, the smooth application, and the way that it defies smudging or running (making it particularly great for your waterline). And since it's mechanical, you don't need to worry about sharpening it. Take your pick from 13 bold shades.

NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil, Black

$6.50$3.74

56% off this 2-pack of Borogo natural pumice stones

Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.5-star rating from over 5,000 reviews.

Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack)

$9.99$4.39

50% off the Fire TV Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K boasts over 182,000 ratings (and an impressive 4.7 stars overall), and you can get it for a discount if you act fast. With support for popular HDR formats and a super-fast processor, this easy-to-use device can make your couch feel more like a cinema.

Fire TV Stick 4K

$49.99$24.99

60% off this affordable Lefant robot vacuum cleaner

Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow it to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$299.99$119.99

46% off the Sealegend dryer vent cleaner

Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

$19.99$10.89

44% off these Levi Strauss & Co. pull-on skinny jeans

These pull-on skinny jeans are going to become your new go-to. Free of pesky buttons and complete with elastane in the cotton blend fabric, these pants are super stretchy yet structured looking. Meanwhile, they have a classic look with two faux pockets in the front and real pockets in the back. These fan-favorite jeans have over 52,000 five-star reviews and come in 15 different colors.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans

$29.99$16.80

40% off a wrinkle-resistant Mellanni sheet set

This four-piece sheet set is made of brushed microfiber and has earned an overall 4.5-star rating after more than 325,000 Amazon reviews. It comes in 40 colors and is resistant to stains, shrinking, and wrinkles, so hit “add to cart” while this deal lasts.

Mellanni Sheet Set

$47.97$28.77

62% off this 3-pack of OCEEK lightning cables

Compatible with iPhones and other Apple products, this three-pack of lightning cables works quickly and safely to charge up your devices. With a clean look, these charging cords are super durable and can withstand over 20,000 bends without fraying. Stock up while these are at a deep discount, because these cables have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

OCEEK 6FT MFi Certified Lightning Cable Fast Charging Cords (3-Pack)

$20.99$7.99

39% off the YoulerTex towel wraps for your hair

A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are absorbent and gentle on hair. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck discomfort.This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 38,000 fans), they'll likely sell out fast.

YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack)

$17.99$10.96

27% off a 24-pack of Taotree pens for art projects & journaling

A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are absorbent and gentle on hair. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck discomfort.This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 38,000 fans), they'll likely sell out fast.

REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0

$69.99$48.36

30% off the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

This sleek single-serve Keurig coffee maker is slim enough to fit in nearly any kitchen, and is seriously discounted while sales last. Pop in your favorite K-cup or compatible coffee pod and you can select your size on the top. It can brew anywhere from 6 to 12 ounces of coffee. It's so popular it has earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 73,000 reviews.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$99.99$69.99

33% off a Bell+Howell power strip

This power strip from Bell+Howell is a must-have for the home — and Amazon reviewers seem to agree (it's earned a 4.6-star rating overall after 3,000-plus reviews on the site). The device can safely charge up to nine devices at once (including your phone, tablet, computer, and more) since it has six three-prong outlets and three USB ports. And the strip even swivels, allowing you much easier access.

Bell+Howell Swivel Power Strip

$29.95$19.99

42% off these fan-favorite Crocs

The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. It also has over 390,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog

$49.99$28.95

45% off this 6-piece American Soft Linen towel set

This 100% Turkish cotton towel set is a best-seller on Amazon with nearly 45,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star overall rating — and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. Each soft, fluffy set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set

$72.95$39.99

27% off the highly-reviewed Waterpik Aquarius water flosser

If you want to step up your dental hygiene game, now's the time with Waterpik's Water Flosser, which is on major sale right now. Perfect for tackling plaque and massaging gums, it comes with seven dental tips, so the whole family can get a thorough clean. Plus, it has a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 111,000 reviews.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

$99.99$73.49

23% off a Hilife handheld garment steamer

A number-one best-seller with 4.3 stars and over 87,000 reviews, this handheld steamer is the easiest way to get clothes looking crisp at home or while traveling. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and lasts for up to 15 minutes on one fill — plus it's great for refreshing hard-to-wash upholstery, too.

Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer

$38.99$29.99

50% off the Bentgo stackable lunch containers

With this container, you can keep your toppings and dressing separate until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leakproof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 4.7-star rating after more than 44,000 reviews.

Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container

$29.99$14.99

31% off the super-popular Ninja air fryer

If you've ever had your eye on an air fryer, now is the time to buy. This Ninja air fryer is a fan-favorite on Amazon — boasting a whopping 4.8-star rating overall after 40,000 reviews — and that's likely because it can hold a lot of food (the capacity is 4 quarts), and it has a wide temperature range. Plus, the machine takes just three minutes to preheat, saving you major time.

Ninja Air Fryer

$129.99$89.95

18% off the BEAUTURAL fabric shaver & lint remover

Help keep your fabrics fluff-, lint-, and pill-free with this highly rated fabric shaver. Suitable for everything from wool coats to sweaters, furniture, and toys, its adjustable features ensure it can handle even your fluffiest fabric. Just check out the reviews — nearly 6,000 shoppers have weighed in, and it’s earned a 4.5-star rating overall.

BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover

$16.99$13.97

4% off the AquaOasis cool mist humidifier

This cool mist humidifier has a generous 2.2-liter tank that makes it perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, or nurseries. The spout can rotate 360 degrees to point in whichever direction you need, and the humidifier has a large enough tank to run through the night. It's no surprise that this is one of the most popular humidifiers on Amazon, with a 4.3-star overall rating after 74,000 reviews.

AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier

$49.97$29.97

38% off this 50-pack of Zober velvet hangers

With over 52,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating, it's clear these velvet hangers are worth a spot in your closet. With the help of the notches on the shoulders, these hangers keep clothes in place and are replete with 360-degree swiveling hooks. They come in a pack of 50.

Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack)

$39.99$24.99

2% off a 24-pack of Taotree pens for art projects & journaling

This set from Taotree comes with 24 pens in a range of vibrant shades — they're ideal for journaling, sketching, art projects, and more. All of the pens have a fine point (0.38 millimeter, to be exact) for precision. Snag them now for this amazingly low price.

Taotree Fineliner Pen Set (24-Pack)

$10.99$7.99

40% off this BESTOPE makeup brush & blender sponge set

Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges and brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and it even has lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned a 4.6-star overall rating after over 5,000 reviews.

BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece)

$19.99$11.99

60% off these BS-Mall makeup brushes

This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 109,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces)

$19.99$7.99

52% off a 6-pack of Puma runner socks

These Puma runner socks have over 34,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

Puma Runner Socks (6-Pack)

$18$8.72

50% off these super-comfortable Joomra pillow slippers

Wear these multi-tasking slippers inside the house, in public showers, or while running errands. They're highly absorbent and feature thick soles, a soft EVA insole with comfy heel cups, and a roomy toe. Choose from 16 colors.

Joomra Pillow Slippers

$39.99$19.99

35% off the iRobot Roomba robot vacuum

Sit back, relax, and let the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum unearth dirt and dust from the depths of your carpets, hard floors, and from beneath your furniture. The self-charging vacuum adjusts to different floor types and runs for up to 90 minutes before needing to be recharged. This highly rated pick has more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

$274$179

46% off the L’Oreal Lash Paradise Mascara

This fan-favorite mascara is a beauty bestseller for good reason. With over 94,000 reviews and an impressive 4.4 stars, this lush mascara helps add mega volume and length to lashes. The formula is soft and lightweight, resists clumping and flaking, and won't smudge.

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

$12.99$6.98

25% off this cult-favorite Maybelline concealer

This bestselling, multipurpose concealer has over 110,000 five-star reviews. It comes in 21 shades and helps erase dark circles and redness while brightening the skin's appearance. The cushion applicator ensures you get a smooth, blended look, and the formula lasts up to 12 hours.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer

$10.99$8.24

36% off a 2-pack of Fruit of the Loom front-closure bras

Boasting 46,000 reviews, these front-closure bras made from breathable cotton are the epitome of comfort and convenience. The unlined bras provide full coverage and the wide bands never dig in.

Fruit of the Loom Front-Closure Cotton Bras (2-Pack)

$24$15.28

21% off the CeraVe lotion for body, hands & face

With an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 81,000 reviews, CeraVe moisturizing lotion is a best-seller for a reason. Developed with the help of dermatologists, the lightweight, non-greasy formula can be used on the body, face, and hands to provide hydration that lasts up to 24 hours.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion

$14.99$11.89

56% off this soft & eco-friendly Hanes sweatshirt

This best-selling Hanes sweatshirt is made with a blend of cotton and recycled materials — and reviewers are obsessed. The mid-weight sweatshirt is soft, plush, and just the type of thing you'll reach for every morning.

Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt

$18$7.99
146