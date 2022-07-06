These early Prime Day deals are over 50% off: here's what to get before they sell out
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Mark your calendars and ready your wallets — Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching. On July 12 and July 13, 2022, Prime Day will officially drop, and the retailer is set to slash prices on tons of awesome products. If you’ve shopped Prime Day before, you know that time is of the essence. With other determined shoppers vying for the same products, getting the most sought-after items into your shopping cart before they’re sold out is a sprint. Fortunately, you can get ahead of the pack and shop for the best pre-Prime Day deals right now. And some of the discounts are huge — below, you’ll find the best items marked off 50% or more.
Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.