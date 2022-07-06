These early Prime Day deals are over 50% off: here's what to get before they sell out

ByChelsey Conroy

Mark your calendars and ready your wallets — Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching. On July 12 and July 13, 2022, Prime Day will officially drop, and the retailer is set to slash prices on tons of awesome products. If you’ve shopped Prime Day before, you know that time is of the essence. With other determined shoppers vying for the same products, getting the most sought-after items into your shopping cart before they’re sold out is a sprint. Fortunately, you can get ahead of the pack and shop for the best pre-Prime Day deals right now. And some of the discounts are huge — below, you’ll find the best items marked off 50% or more.

65% off a 12-pack of fine-point Sharpies

Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers (12-Pack)

$22.23
$7.78

Whether you're a creative, a student, a note-taker, or an organizer, you can never have enough Sharpies. This pack features 12 vibrant colors, all with a fine-point tip that works well on paper, plastic, and even metal. It's earned a 4.8-star rating from almost 40,000 reviewers.

50% off a 2-pack of Lightning charging cables

CyvenSmart 10-Foot Lightning Charging Cables (2-Pack)

$19.97
$9.97

Now's a great time to stock up on charging cables, and this two-pack of Lightning cables is a great deal. Compatible with Apple devices, the 10-foot cables are nylon-braided to prevent fraying over time.

53% off a 50-pack of KN95s

HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack)

$17
$7.99

With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

57% off these acne patches that speed healing time

COSRX Acne Pimple Patch (72 Patches)

$23.95
$10.30

Quickly, effectively, and subtly treat blemishes with these COSRX pimple patches, which have earned over 12,000 reviews and 4.5 stars. Using a non-toxic hydrocolloid dressing, they absorb the contents of a pimple and protect the area for faster healing. By morning, reviewers report that the spot is smaller, less red, and well on its way to disappearing.

60% off the Echo Dot smart speaker

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

$49.99
$19.99

Shop the highly popular and highly rated Amazon Echo Dot for a major discount while it's on sale. Set appointments, create shopping lists, turn on some tunes, check the weather, and so much more completely hands-free.

58% off a wireless bra with rave reviews

Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra

$48
$19.99

Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

48% off a 2-pack of cooling pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection Luxury Gel Cooling Pillows (Set Of 2)

$49.99
$25.79

This set of two cooling gel-filled pillows will feel like sleeping in the most luxurious of hotels. They're designed to provide plush yet gently firm support whether you're a back, side, or stomach sleeper. And best of all, these pillows won't scrunch or lose their shape as you sleep. With over 100,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, these pillows are best-sellers for good reason.

50% off a makeup brush set with high ratings

BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces)

$19.98
$9.99

This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

45% off these fan-favorite Bluetooth earbuds

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds

$39.99
$22.09

These Bluetooth wireless earbuds have a 4.4-star overall rating after more than a whopping 303,000 shoppers have weighed in. They can run for up to six hours on a charge, and the charging case offers an extra 24 hours of play when you're on the go. The earbuds also boast an IPX8 rating, making them waterproof and sweat-proof, too.

54% off a 6-pack of PUMA running socks

PUMA Runner Socks (6-Pack)

$17.96
$8.26

These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

54% off a 2-pack of Blink indoor security cameras

Blink Mini Indoor Security Cameras (2-Pack)

$65.20
$29.99

Today, you can score a major discount off the highly rated Blink Mini. The plug-in home security camera has tons of neat features — including Alexa compatibility, two-way audio, and customized motion detection — and over 190,000 customers rave about how easy it is to set up and manage. Choose from one, two, or three cameras, in either black or white.

67% off Amazon’s Echo Dot & Smart Plug

Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Amazon Smart Plug

$74.98
$24.99

This two-piece set makes turning your home smart a snap. The Echo Dot smart speaker lets you use voice commands or just play some tunes, while the smart plug makes it easy to turn on lights, fans, and other devices with your voice, on a schedule, or from an app.

45% off this popular Shark robot vacuum

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE, 2nd Generation

$545.44
$299.99

This robotic vacuum from Shark lets you forget about vacuuming for up to 45 days. Just start it up with your phone or voice (it's Alexa-compatible), and it'll clean your whole home using powerful suction and thorough mapping. It then self-empties into its charging base that holds more than a month's worth of dirt. Currently, it has about 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

49% off this 3-pack of Android charging cables

Aioneus Micro USB Android Fast-Charging 6-Foot Cables (3-Pack)

$14.99
$7.64

If you have an Android with a micro USB port, now’s a great time to stock up on charging cables, which have received 32,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. Each cord measures 6 feet long and is covered with a nylon layer that's both durable and flexible. The cables support fast charging and data transfer, too.

54% off this Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote

Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick + Alexa Voice Remote

$34.99
$15.99

Stream more than a million movies and TV shows with a certified refurbished Fire TV Stick. Certified refurbished means that these Fire TV Sticks will look and work just like a new device would. An Alexa Voice Remote is also included in this sweet deal.

48% off the Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon Smart Plug

$24.99
$12.99

With 500,000 reviews and 4.7 stars on Amazon, it's no question as to why Amazon's Smart Plug is so popular. This device will help you program lamps and appliances to work on a schedule, giving you the ability to access them through the Alexa app.

48% off this Fire HD 10 tablet

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021 Release)

$134.99
$69.99

This certified refurbished Fire tablet works just like a new device. It has 3 GB RAM and a battery that lasts up to 12 hours. It's perfect for reading books, or streaming media from Netflix, Hulu, and other services.