Amazon slashed prices on these wildly popular products — & they're selling out fast

It’s Day 2 of Amazon’s much-hyped Prime Early Access Sale. Running through 11:59 p.m. PDT tonight, there are still lots of deals to be found across every product category. Some of Amazon’s lowest prices of the year are here, and the retailer has curated their first-ever Top 100 list of deals on household-name brands like Samsung, KitchenAid, and more.

Our team has been keeping track of the best sales out there, and you can find them below. Whether you’re shopping for cozy home decor or a new TV, here are the best discounts across every product category.

40% off these luxurious silk satin pillowcases

These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 16,000 ratings and 4.4 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2)

$9.99$5.94

61% off this fan-favorite sheet set

With more than 129,000 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these bed sheets from Danjor Linens are quite popular on the site due to the fact that they're breathable, incredibly soft, and moisture-resistant. The set comes with six pieces (including pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet), and you can choose from different colors and sizes based on your needs. Snag this pick while the price is this low — you can't beat it!

Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces)

$37.99$14.99

40% off these refreshing under-eye masks

Amazon's number-one best-seller in eye masks, these under-eye patches are made with real gold powder, an anti-inflammatory that can help de-puff and rejuvenate tired eyes. High-powered ingredients like allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids provide further tightening-and-brightening benefits. You'll be glad you have this pack of 20 moisturizing masks the morning after a late night — even better if you store them in the fridge.

Gold Under Eye Mask (20-Pack)

$19.97$11.97

43% off a bulk set of KN95 face masks

With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

HIWUP KN95 Face Masks (50-Pack)

$29.99$14.98

11% off Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit

This Crest 3D Whitestrips kit comes with 44 individual whitening strips (or 22 pairs) to bring you professional-level whitening at home, removing up to 14 years of staining — just use them once per day for 30 minutes, and in three days you'll start to see a whiter smile. More than 50,000 Amazon reviewers have given this kit a perfect five-star rating.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kit (22 Pack)

$45.99$40.99

50% off this pack of multi-purpose scrub sponges

These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.

Scrub-It Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges (6-Pack)

$25.98$12.89

60% off this robot vacuum cleaner

Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow the vacuum to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction power on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$299.99$119.99

34% off this 6-pack of full-coverage underwear

It doesn't get any better than full-coverage underwear, and these Fruit of the Loom panties deliver, with a 4.6-star overall rating after 29,000 reviews. Soft and durable, they feel great on, and hold up wash after wash.

Fruit of the Loom Beyondsoft Underwear (6-Pack)

$17$7.40

42% off a pair of classic Crocs

The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. It also has over 370,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog

$49.99$28.95

40% off this set of brushes & sponges for all of your makeup application needs

Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges, brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and even lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned 4.6 stars from over 5,000 reviewers.

BESTOPE PRO Makeup Brushes & Blender Sponges Set (16-Piece)

$19.99$11.99

67% off this continuous mist spray bottle with tons of uses

Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

Hula Home Continuous Mist Spray Bottle

$14.99$5.59

58% off this super comfortable Bali bra

Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra

$48$14.99

21% off this water flosser to step up your dental hygiene

If you want to step up your dental hygiene game, now's the time with Waterpik's Water Flosser, which is on major sale right now. Perfect for tackling plaque and massaging gums, it comes with seven dental tips, so the whole family can get a thorough clean. Plus, it has a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 100,000 reviews.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

$99.99$73.49

43% off this no-contact thermometer

Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

DISEN Non-Contact Thermometer

$29.99$17.09

35% off a set of vibrant fineliner pens

This set from Taotree comes with 24 pens in a range of vibrant shades — they're ideal for journaling, sketching, art projects, and more. All of the pens have a fine point (0.38 millimeters, to be exact) for precision. Snag them now for this amazingly low price.

Taotree Fineliner Pen Set (24-Pack)

$10.99$7.99

55% off a facial roller & gua sha set

Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality. Use it after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption, or as a nice stress relief aid. Stash them in the fridge for an even more cooling sensation. It’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after over 3,000 reviews.

HANABEE Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha Tools

$19.99$9.99

45% off this dryer vent cleaner that attaches to standard vacuums

Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

$19.99$10.89

40% off this super silky sheet set

With a variety of sizes, over 40 color and print options, almost 300,000 reviews, and a solid 4.5-star rating, this sheet set has a lot of things going for it. Made of soft, silky microfiber, they'll keep you cool and comfortable all night long, while remaining fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant. Best of all, they're washer and dryer safe for easy cleaning.

Mellanni Sheet Set

$47.97$28.77

23% off a 5-pack of iPhone chargers

With a 4.6-star rating, this set of lightning cables is Amazon's choice for iPhone chargers, and I totally get why. With a classic look and 6-foot cord, these chargers have a copper core and smart chip that keep your Apple products from overcharging. There's no better time to stock up on lightning cables for your Apple products than on Prime Day, and this five-pack is on a deep, deep discount.

Vodrais Original Apple MFi Certified iPhone Charger 5 Pack (6 feet)

$21.99$16.99

30% off a set of premium velvet hangers

With over 49,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating, it's clear these velvet hangers are worth a spot in your closet. Along with the notches on the shoulders, the hangers keep clothes in place and are replete with 360-degree swiveling hooks. They come in a pack of 50.

Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack)

$39.99$24.99

54% off a 2-pack of Sharpie markers

Sharpie markers vibrantly and permanently write on all kinds of materials, including paper, plastic, and metal. This classic two-pack has a 4.8-star rating and according to reviewers, "everyone needs these" — especially "for the price."

Sharpie Permanent Markers (2-Pack)

$4.18$1.79

10% off the original Wet Brush

The Wet Brush is a cult favorite thanks to its soft, flexible bristles that are super gentle but still effective on tough tangles. It's a magic formula that has earned it a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 50,000 reviewers have weighed in. There are also tons of colors and designs to choose from.

Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush

$9.98$8.99

35% off this 4-pack of high-waisted underwear

It's the perfect time to stock up on this four-pack of high-waisted underwear, which boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 57,000 Amazon shoppers left their reviews. The underwear is made from 95% soft combed cotton with 5% spandex for a bit of stretch, and the double-layer waistband is designed to stay in place without rolling down.

Wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack)

$30.99$19.99

34% off a 3-pack of makeup sponges

This three-pack of colorful makeup sponges is wildly popular on Amazon, with over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings, and now is your chance to stock up on them for cheap. They come in a handful of different colors (including multicolor sets) and are perfect for smooth, effortless makeup application.

Larbois Makeup Sponges (3 Pack)

$6.99$4.59

35% off this 100-pack of disposable face masks

These disposable face masks have a 4.6-star rating and over 124,000 reviews on Amazon, and feature 3-layers of filtering material. The folding design and elastic ear loops make them comfortable to wear, and since they come in a pack of 100, you’ll always be fully stocked.

NNPCBT 3-Ply Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack)

$19.99$9.88

50% off a stackable lunch container that's perfect for salads

Keep your toppings and dressing separate from the lettuce until lunchtime — or use it to organize and transport other dishes with both mains and sides. Either way, this stackable lunch container is leak-proof and comes with a reusable fork, which explains its 38,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating.

Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container

$29.99$14.99

56% off this 2-pack of natural pumice stones for exfoliating the skin

Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.6-star rating from over 4,000 reviews.

Natural Pumice Stone for Feet & Hands (2-Pack)

$9.99$4.39

45% off these ultra-absorbent hair towel wraps

A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are more absorbent and gentler on hair than terry towels, resulting in smoother, stronger hair overall. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck pain. This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 46,000 ratings), they'll likely sell out fast.

YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack)

$17.99$10.96

26% off these bike shorts in various inseam options

With more than 50,000 five-star reviews, these ultra-stretchy bike shorts are clearly beloved on Amazon. With deep pockets and made from a machine-washable compression material, it's easy to see why. Choose from more than a dozen colors and prints, including on-trend tie-dye.

BALEAF Women's High-Waist Biker Shorts (8", 7", 5" Available)

$26.99$19.99

52% off a pack of PUMA runner socks

These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

Puma Runner Socks (6-Pack)

$18$8.72

55% off this lightly-lined Calvin Klein bralette

Made from smooth microfiber that's soft against skin, this lightly lined Calvin Klein bralette offers coverage and support without an underwire. Seamless and nearly invisible under clothes, the versatile bralette has adjustable straps that can be criss-crossed to create a racerback design.

Calvin Klein Invisibles Lightly Lined Bralette

$52$23.40

50% this icy facial roller

Help revitalize skin, promote blood flow, and relieve fatigue with this simple ice massager that's suitable for all skin types. Just pop the roller head into the freezer then massage where desired for an instant cooling effect. This version is Amazon's Choice for facial massagers, and with a 4.7-star overall rating it's easy to see why.

ROSELYN BOUTIQUE Ice Roller Facial Massager

$19.99$7.99

30% off this fabric shaver & lint remover

Help keep your fabrics fluff-, lint-, and pill-free with this highly rated fabric shaver. Suitable for everything from wool coats to sweaters, furniture, and toys, its adjustable features ensure it can handle even your fluffiest fabric. Just check out the reviews — nearly 71,000 shoppers have weighed in, and it’s earned a 4.5-star rating overall.

BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover

$16.99$13.97

60% off this 14-piece makeup brush set

This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces)

$19.99$7.99

33% off this power strip that swivels

This power strip from Bell+Howell is a must-have for the home — and Amazon reviewers seem to agree, giving this pick a solid 4.6-star rating overall, after 3,000-plus reviews on the site. The device can safely charge up to nine devices at once (including your phone, tablet, computer, and more) since it has six three-prong outlets and three USB ports. And the strip even swivels, allowing you much easier access. Grab it now for this hot price.

Bell+Howell Swivel Power Strip

$29.95$19.99

17% off this Schick touch-up tool

The Hydro Silk Touch-Up tool is a multipurpose beauty tool that shapes eyebrows, removes fine hairs and can even smooth skin with gentle exfoliation. High-quality blades are designed with micro guards to help protect skin. It's recommended to soften skin with lotion or shaving cream before shaving.

Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Tool

$5.99$4.99

50% off these Levi's denim shorts

In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 14,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

$39.70$19.94

23% off a Ninja air fryer to make crispy, delicious food

If you've ever had your eye on an air fryer, now is the time to buy. This Ninja air fryer is a fan-favorite on Amazon — boasting a whopping 4.8-star rating overall after 39,000 reviews — and that's likely because it can hold a lot of food (the capacity is 4 quarts), and it has a wide temperature range. Plus, the machine takes just 3 minutes to preheat, saving you major time.

Ninja Air Fryer

$129.99$89.95

30% off a Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

This sleek single-serve Keurig coffee maker is slim enough to fit in nearly any kitchen, and is seriously discounted while sales last. Pop in your favorite K-cup or compatible coffee pod and you can select your size on the top, it can brew anywhere from 6 to 12 ounces of coffee. It's so popular it has earned a 4.6-star average rating after 71,000 reviews.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$99.99$69.99

45% off this 6-piece soft linen towel set

This 100% Turkish cotton towel set is a best-seller on Amazon with nearly 45,000 reviews and an impressive 4.5-star overall rating — and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. Each soft, fluffy set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set

$72.95$39.99

40% a cool mist humidifier

This cool mist humidifier has a generous 2.2-liter tank that makes it perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, or nurseries. The spout can rotate 360 degrees to point in whichever direction you would like, and the humidifier has a large enough tank to run through the night. It's no surprise that this is one of the most popular humidifiers on Amazon, with a 4.4-star average rating after 72,000 reviews.

AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier

$49.97$29.97

29% off a surge protector outlet extender

This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five outlets and three USB ports and one USB-C port. It also functions as a surge protector to protect your devices. This is the number-one best-selling surge protector on Amazon and has racked up an impressive 4.7-star average rating after 4,000 reviews.

LVETEK Surge Protector Outlet Extender

$19.99$12.99

42% off this NYX mechanical eyeliner pencil

With 89,000 ratings and a stellar 4.5-star rating overall, this NYX pencil eyeliner is the definition of a cult-favorite. Reviewers rave about the intense pigmentation, smooth glide, and that it defies smudging or running (making it particularly great for your waterline). And since it's mechanical, you don't need to worry about sharpening it. Take your pick from 13 bold shades.

NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil, Black

$6.50$3.74

60% off a digital meat thermometer

This digital meat thermometer from KIZEN will help to ensure that you totally nail the temperature of your food every time you cook. To use, simply stick the probe in to your food, and in just 3 seconds you'll get your reading on the large LED screen. This product is super popular on Amazon — with a 4.7-star rating overall, after 61,000-plus reviews — so grab it today while the price is hot.

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer

$24.99$10.08

23% off a handheld garment steamer

A number-one best-seller with 4.3 stars and over 75,000 reviews, this handheld steamer is the easiest way to get clothes looking crisp at home or while traveling. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and lasts for up to 15 minutes on one fill — plus it's great for refreshing hard-to-wash upholstery, too.

Hilife Handheld Garment Steamer

$38.99$29.99

9% off this 2-pack of nonstick baking mats

Swap out tinfoil or oil for this reusable silicone baking mat, which makes post-cooking cleanup a breeze. These mats fit half-size sheet pans and are safe in the oven up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Snag them for an incredible price while sales last.

Amazon Basics Nonstick Baking Mat (2-Pack)

$10.49$9.59

8% off this portable, pain-free hair removal tool

For unwanted peach fuzz or stray hairs, this lipstick-sized gadget is an absolute game-changer. It painlessly removes hair from your face without irritating your skin. It's no wonder it has won awards from beauty experts and garnered the love of 121,000 Amazon reviewers. It's earned its 4.4-star overall rating.

Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover

$19.88$18.25

75% off this battery-operated ear & nose hair trimmer

With over 33,000 reviews and an average 4.5 stars, this hair trimmer is a great buy — especially today. It's battery-operated for portability and waterproof for easy cleaning. Most importantly, its dual-edge blade has a 360-degree open-slit cover that trims hair inside the nose or ears without any pain or accidental nicks.

ZORAMI Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer

$39.99$12.99

62% off a pack of 6-foot charging cords for iPhones

Compatible with iPhones and other Apple products, this three-pack of lightning cables work quickly and safely to charge up your devices. With a clean look, these charging cords are super durable and can withstand over 20,000 bends without fraying. Stock up while these are at a deep discount, because these cables have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

OCEEK 6FT MFi Certified Lightning Cable Fast Charging Cords (3-Pack)

$20.99$7.99

55% off a pair of bed pillows for side, back & stomach sleepers

With a skin-friendly and breathable polyester cover, plush hollow fiber filling, and a 4.4-star average rating after 16,000 reviews, these gel down-alternative pillows have a lot going for them. They're soft to the touch, but firm, to give side, back, and stomach sleepers a good night's rest. Plus, the pillows are machine washable and the stitching is reinforced for extra durability.

COZSINOOR Hotel Bed Pillows (2-Pack)

$79.99$35.99

30% off a fan-favorite pack of cotton underwear

Stocking up on underwear during sale days can be an absolute game-changer, and this six-pack of cotton underwear is a great investment. It comes in a range of neutral colors, or you could opt for one of the printed and patterned packs. Over 126,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and the result is a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating.

Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack)

$15.90$11.10

44% off these stretchy skinny jeans from Levi Strauss & Co.

These pull-on skinny jeans are going to become your new go-to. Free of pesky buttons and complete with elastane in the cotton blend fabric, these pants are super stretchy yet structured looking. Meanwhile, they have a classic look with two faux pockets in the front and real pockets in the back. These fan-favorite jeans have over 52,000 reviews and come in 15 different colors.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans

$29.99$16.80

22% off this stylish toiletry bag to keep items organized on the go

This hanging toiletry bag features four panels that fold out for easy viewing of your items and the hook lets you hang the whole thing on a closet rod. An easy upgrade to your travel gear, it features a variety of zippered pouches and elastics to hold makeup, brushes, bottles, and more.

BAGSMART Hanging Toiletry Bag

$29.47$19.54

34% off this 24-pack of collagen-boosting eye masks

There are few things better than a spa night, and this set of pretty pink eye masks by Grace & Stella is here to take them to the next level. The collagen-packed set comes with 24 pairs, which are vegan and cruelty-free, and they're even Amazon's Choice for eye masks. That's the 4.4-star overall rating from nearly 7,500 reviewers talking.

Grace & Stella Collagen Under-Eye Gel Patches (24 Pairs)

$29$14

47% off this 4-pack of top-rated claw clips

These best-selling claw clips come in a pack of four with a range of colors to match your mood or outfit. They're made with a matte rubber coating that helps hold your hair back without feeling uncomfortable even if you leave the clip in all day. This value pack has made it into the Amazon carts of 26,000 people, and the reviews are largely rave. They have an impressive 4.7-star average rating.

TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack)

$17.99$8.99

31% off the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

The Revlon One-Step is a cult-favorite hair tool in its own right, but this new version is designed with a smaller barrel size and a slimmer handle for even more versatility to create soft waves or tighter curls. This multitasking hair dryer, brush, and volumizer will cut down so much time in your routine. Over 7,000 Amazon users have invested in this hair tool and the results are a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating.

REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0

$69.99$48.36
