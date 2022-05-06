Amber Heard and Johnny Depp just released scathing public statements about each other

In the near month that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have battled in court, an uncomfortable stream of revelations about their volatile marriage have been made public. The proceedings have been able to be livestreamed for all to see, leading to an awkward, voyeuristic exercise in examining a celebrity relationship and the ravages of abuse. Both parties claim to be victims of domestic violence, and neither has spared any detail in trying to prove so as photos, audio recordings of fights, and text messages have all been combed through. Depp has remained rather cavalier throughout the trial, resting on his cool guy persona; by contrast, Heard delivered a highly emotional testimony. After Heard accused Depp this week on the stand of both battery and sexual assault, both parties have released competing statements about their time in court.

A spokesperson for Depp told People, “As Mr. Depp's counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms. Heard did indeed deliver 'the performance of her life' in her direct examination. While Ms. Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made. His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented.” They continued, “The upcoming cross-examination from Mr. Depp's team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony.”

Alternately, Heard’s team responded, “As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr. Depp's defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor. They boast that Mr. Depp's story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct.” They continued, “If Mr. Depp was truly innocent, why has he repeatedly apologized to Ms. Heard and promised to put the ‘monster away for good,’” adding that Depp’s “inability to distinguish fact from fiction — [is] a malady which appears to have spread to his legal team.”

Heard’s spokesperson concluded, “That same team is so panicked they are fighting tooth and nail to prevent compelling evidence and photos from being introduced,” ending, “Small wonder Mr. Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms. Heard at all throughout the proceedings — as he could not in the UK trial — and, instead he doodles and snickers. Mr. Depp's behavior in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage. Apparently, they feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim.”

In this case, Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages for defamation after her 2018 Washington Post op-ed that did not mention him by name, but alleged that she was a victim of domestic abuse. Depp asserts that the article ruined his reputation and hurt his career. The trial continues as Depp’s attorney’s prepare to cross-examine Heard.