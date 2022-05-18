Andy Samberg and John Mulaney are taking over for COVID-stricken Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel is having a difficult month. After testing positive for Covid on May 2, he stepped away from his ABC late-night show, while Mike Birbiglia guest-hosted through May 9. He tweeted Tuesday that he has again tested positive, and that Andy Samberg and John Mulaney will be taking over his hosting duties for Wednesday night’s show.

“I’m such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN. I am feeling fine – the great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow,” he wrote online. Samberg and Mulaney are currently promoting the upcoming Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, for which they voice the titular roles. They will have Cheryl Hines and Gang of Youths on their edition of the program.

While Kimmel might be fighting off Covid, he seemed to be in good form at Disney’s annual upfront presentation on May 17 — where he delivered a monologue via Zoom roasting the streaming wars and making light of the volatile television industry. He especially came for Netflix, joking, “After those smug bastards choked the life out of us for years, it feels really good to see them stoop to selling advertising. Everybody loves Bridgerton. How much do you think they’ll love it when it’s interrupted by a tech commercial every four minutes, you zillion-dollar dicks?” He left no stone unturned though, also making fun of Hulu+, Disney+, Paramount+, Apple+, and Crackle+ as “plus-ter-fucks,” and coming for his own home of network television as well, because all is fair in love and comedy. He ended by joking on his own plight, saying, “We just want you to spend your money with us, and if you don’t, I will have died of COVID for no reason.”