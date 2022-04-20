A$AP Rocky was arrested in connection with a shooting

A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after arriving at LAX on a private jet from Barbados. He had been vacationing on the island with Rihanna, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child. According to TMZ, Rocky is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrest is tied to a November 2021 shooting near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue in Los Angeles. The victim alleges that Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, approached him and shot at him three to four times, causing a hand injury. Everyone survived, and until the arrest, the shooting had not been reported.