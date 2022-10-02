Alpaca wool is breathable, moisture-wicking, and has great heat retention, making it a warm and comfortable addition to your wardrobe. The best alpaca sweaters are lightweight, soft, and luxurious, and they’re made from either 100% alpaca wool or blended with other materials for additional warmth or elasticity. They’re also available in an array of styles, including casual hoodies, polished pullovers, and more.

When shopping for an alpaca sweater, you’ll find styles made from 100% alpaca and options blended with sheep’s wool or synthetic fibers such as acrylic. Unlike sheep’s wool, alpaca by itself does not contain lanolin, a potential allergen for some people, so 100% alpaca sweaters are considered hypoallergenic. However, it is sometimes blended with sheep’s wool to increase elasticity, so keep that in mind if you’re sensitive to lanolin. Alpaca can also be blended with warm, hypoallergenic acrylic to make the sweater more budget-friendly.

When it comes to caring for your alpaca sweater, most options on this list contain at least 50% wool, so it’s best to hand wash the sweater and lay it flat to dry. However, the material percentages aren’t available for a few of the blended sweaters below, so you might want to hand wash them to err on the side of caution.

In terms of style, the options below include staple pieces in both men’s and women’s sizes so you can find the fit that’s best for you. Most are designed and made in Peru, and in addition to neutral colors, you’ll find styles with stripes, animal prints, and even geometric designs along the cuffs and collar.

Scroll on for the best alpaca sweaters to add a touch of softness to your wardrobe for years to come.

01 The cable-knit one Amazon Gamboa Handwoven Alpaca Sweater $75 See On Amazon Handwoven in Peru, this crewneck sweater features a timeless cable-knit pattern. It’s made from 100% alpaca wool that one Amazon reviewer described as “amazingly soft and warm.” Plus, the stylish sweater is available in dark gray, blue, and white, three neutral colors that will complement both casual and more formal looks. Sizes: Men’s Small — X-Large | Colors: 3

02 The patterned cardigan Amazon Gamboa Alpaca Cardigan $84 See On Amazon Made from a blend of 70% baby alpaca wool and 30% acrylic, this cardigan sweater is extra cozy. Baby alpaca (which generally refers to the grade of fiber, not the age of the animal) is especially soft, and one reviewer called the sweater “comfy and well made.” The gray-toned cardigan is handmade in Peru and has long sleeves and a button closure, making it great for layering. Sizes: Women’s Small — X-Large | Colors: 1

03 The striped pullover Amazon NOVICA Multicolor Alpaca Pullover Sweater $100 See On Amazon If stripes are more your style, this pullover sweater is a great option that’s made in Peru using 100% alpaca wool. It has a zip-up mock turtleneck, comes in a steel blue colorway, and is suitable for when you want to look polished while staying warm. Sizes: Men’s Small — Large | Colors: 1

04 The delicate one Amazon Invisible World Alpaca Wool Sweater $145 See On Amazon Featuring a crochet-like design with a scalloped hem, this alpaca sweater is stylish, lightweight, and cozy. It’s made from 100% baby alpaca for softness, and it looks great on its own or layered on top of a button-down. As one reviewer wrote, it’s “beautifully constructed, delicate and warm.” Sizes: Women’s Medium — X-Large | Colors: 1

05 The oversize sweater vest Amazon TINKUY Alpaca Wool Oversize Pullover Sweater Vest $37 See On Amazon Stylish on its own or layered over another top, this sweater vest is extremely versatile. It’s made in Peru using a blend of 70% alpaca and 30% sheep’s wool. The V-neck sweater has an oversize fit and a ribbed hem and collar, and it’s available in a wide range of sizes and colors, including camel, black, and coastal blue. Sizes: Women’s Small — 4X | Colors: 10

06 The retro pullover Amazon Gamboa Alpaca Sweater $64 See On Amazon Woven from a mix of alpaca and sheep wool, this round-neck sweater has a classic pullover style and “great warmth without bulk,” according to one reviewer. It also has wide, ribbed cuffs for maximum comfort. Designed in Peru, the colorful sweater features geometric and llama patterns, and it has a fun retro vibe. Sizes: Men’s Small — X-Large | Colors: 1

07 The open cardigan Amazon RAYMIS 100% Alpaca Wool California Cardigan $70 See On Amazon This open cardigan is made from 100% alpaca wool and has a relaxed fit that’s great for layering. The soft sweater has ruched detailing at the shoulders and pockets, and the sleeves look great cuffed if you want less length. The cardigan also comes in a range of colors, including neutral beige, bright yellow, and gray. Sizes: Women’s one size | Colors: 7

08 The tie-front hoodie Amazon Gamboa Llamas Sweater Hoodie $77 See On Amazon Made by Peruvian artisans, this hoodie sweater features geometric and llama-shaped designs on the sleeves and across the front. It’s made from a blend of 80% alpaca and 20% acrylic that’s “not itchy or scratchy; but rather soft and very comfortable,” according to an Amazon reviewer. The hoodie laces up in the front and has a roomy front pocket. Sizes: Men’s Small — X-Large | Colors: 1

09 The turtleneck sweater Amazon Invisible World Baby Alpaca Pullover $185 See On Amazon This turtleneck sweater is made from 100% baby alpaca wool that’s soft and lightweight. The sweater features a chunky knit and wide collar that are cozy without feeling too bulky, and it has a slouchy fit that is easy to pair with jeans, dress pants, and skirts. Choose from blue-green, white, and burgundy. Sizes: Women’s X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 3

10 This extra-soft patterned crewneck Amazon Gamboa Alpaca Sweater $77 See On Amazon This alpaca sweater is extra soft and fuzzy, without being bulky. Designed and made in Peru, the sweater is woven using 100% alpaca wool and has a round, ribbed neck and cuffs for a comfortable fit. Plus, the neutral color palette will look great with just about anything. Sizes: Men’s Small — Large | Colors: 1

11 The sweater vest with an argyle pattern Amazon TINKUY Alpaca Wool Sweater Vest $62 See On Amazon The classic argyle pattern of this sweater vest adds texture and timeless style. It’s made in Peru from a blend of 70% alpaca and 30% sheep’s wool, and it features color-matching buttons for a more seamless look. It has two pockets and a relaxed fit, and as one Amazon reviewer wrote, it’s “stretchy enough to ‘move with me’ when reaching up.” Sizes: Men’s Small — 4X | Colors: 10