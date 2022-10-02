Alpaca wool is breathable, moisture-wicking, and has great heat retention, making it a warm and comfortable addition to your wardrobe. The best alpaca sweaters are lightweight, soft, and luxurious, and they’re made from either 100% alpaca wool or blended with other materials for additional warmth or elasticity. They’re also available in an array of styles, including casual hoodies, polished pullovers, and more.
When shopping for an alpaca sweater, you’ll find styles made from 100% alpaca and options blended with sheep’s wool or synthetic fibers such as acrylic. Unlike sheep’s wool, alpaca by itself does not contain lanolin, a potential allergen for some people, so 100% alpaca sweaters are considered hypoallergenic. However, it is sometimes blended with sheep’s wool to increase elasticity, so keep that in mind if you’re sensitive to lanolin. Alpaca can also be blended with warm, hypoallergenic acrylic to make the sweater more budget-friendly.
When it comes to caring for your alpaca sweater, most options on this list contain at least 50% wool, so it’s best to hand wash the sweater and lay it flat to dry. However, the material percentages aren’t available for a few of the blended sweaters below, so you might want to hand wash them to err on the side of caution.
In terms of style, the options below include staple pieces in both men’s and women’s sizes so you can find the fit that’s best for you. Most are designed and made in Peru, and in addition to neutral colors, you’ll find styles with stripes, animal prints, and even geometric designs along the cuffs and collar.
Scroll on for the best alpaca sweaters to add a touch of softness to your wardrobe for years to come.