Instantly upgrade — and brighten — dark staircases with these wireless stair lights that can be easily placed under stairs, in closets, or any dark corner. Activated by motion sensor, these LED stair lights require minimal installation — use the included adhesive to apply them or mount with screws (also included). Instantly upgrade — and brighten — dark staircases with these wireless stair lights that can be easily placed under stairs, in closets, or any dark corner. Activated by motion sensor, these LED stair lights require minimal installation — use the included adhesive to apply them or mount with screws (also included). “These lights are a perfect safety feature for the hallway and they keep us safe from getting too close to that open stairway,” one of the more than 2,000 reviewers wrote. “Just the right amount of brightness and easy to place where we need them most.”