Don't worry about under- (or over-) cooked meat again with this digital meat thermometer. The LCD screen is large and easy-to-read, and it's also backlit for using at night. Made to be waterproof, the thermometer reads both Fahrenheit and Celsius, and it can also be used to take the temperature of other foods and drinks, from frying oil to baby milk.

