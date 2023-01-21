These Are The Best Deals On Amazon Right Now
Amazon is known for major sale days like Prime Day or Black Friday, but occasionally the site secretly slashes prices on popular products even when there is no deal event happening. To help you surface these sneaky deals our Amazon editors have curated the best deals happening right now, including a highly-rated robot vacuum that’s 60% off.
57% Off A No-Contact Thermometer
Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.
60% Off An Affordable Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Finally, a powerful robot vacuum cleaner without the exorbitant price. This cleaner has 360-degree sensors that allow it to detect problem areas and avoid places it might get stuck. Fitting under most beds and sofas, this cleaner reaches tight spots and uses strong suction on pet hair and dirt. Use the cleaner's app to set home cleaning schedules, toggle between the four clean modes, and more.
50% Off A 6-Pack Of Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges
These sponges from Scrub-It are a true kitchen necessity — and they can be yours today for an ultra-low price. The set comes with six sponges, each of which features a high-quality microfiber cloth on one side and a durable scrubber on the other. Best yet, the sponges are machine washable, saving you major money in the long run.
54% Off This Highly-Rated Cordless Water Flosser
Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.
47% Off A Best-Selling Spray Bottle With A Continuous Mist
Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's best-selling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has a solid 4.5-star overall rating.
25% Off These Eye Masks Made Using Real Gold
Amazon's number-one best-seller in eye masks, these under-eye patches are made with real gold powder, an anti-inflammatory that can help depuff and rejuvenate tired eyes. High-powered ingredients like allantoin, hydrolyzed collagen, and amino acids provide further tightening-and-brightening benefits. You'll be glad you have this pack of 20 moisturizing masks the morning after a late night — even better if you store them in the fridge.
40% Off These Fan-Favorite Satin Pillowcases
These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 74,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep. Plus, they come in over 30 color options.
33% Off This Maybelline Mascara That TikTok Loves
Maybelline's Sky High Mascara is a favorite on TikTok and Instagram, and over 105,000 reviews on Amazon are further testament to this mascara's popularity. This volumizing washable mascara is made with bamboo extract for long and full lashes, and the accompanying brush bends to the shape of your eye to reach each lash from root to tip.
24% Off A Digital Meat Thermometer
This digital meat thermometer from KIZEN will help to ensure that you totally nail the temperature of your food every time you cook. To use, simply stick the probe in to your food, and in just 3 seconds you'll get your reading on the large LED screen. This product is super popular on Amazon — with a 4.7-star rating overall, after 69,000-plus reviews — so grab it today while the price is hot.
25% Off A Sheet Set In Lots Of Colors & Patterns
With a variety of sizes, over 40 color and print options, over 300,000 reviews, and a solid 4.5-star rating, this sheet set has a lot of things going for it. Made of soft, silky microfiber, they'll keep you cool and comfortable all night long, while remaining fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle resistant. Best of all, they're washer and dryer safe for easy cleaning.
25% Off This Top-Selling Surge Protector & Outlet Extender
This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five outlets and three USB ports and one USB-C port. It also functions as a surge protector. This is the number-one best-selling surge protector on Amazon and has racked up an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 6,800 reviews.
25% Off A 50-Pack Of Velvet Hangers
With over 54,000 reviews and a 4.8-star overall rating, it's clear these velvet hangers are worth a spot in your closet. Along with the notches on the shoulders, the hangers keep clothes in place and are replete with 360-degree swiveling hooks. They come in a pack of 50.
16% Off This Reusable Pet Hair Remover
If you have pets that shed, you need this roller hair remover from ChomChom in your life. The sturdy roller can be reused over and over again to remove pesky hair from couches, beds, comforters, blankets, and more. Everything that the roller picks up gets trapped in the dust receptacle, which can be dumped out when you're done cleaning. Amazon reviewers are totally wild about this pick, giving it a 4.6-star rating overall, among 130,000 and growing reviews.
23% Off A Callus Remover That’s Tough On Dry, Cracked Heels
With over 32,700 five-star ratings, reviewers are heaping praise on this callus remover formulated to be extra-tough on stubborn dry, cracked areas. "I came from having feet that looks as if I was barefoot 24/7 to finally having SOFT heels again!" one reviewer wrote. After soaking feet for a few minutes, the brand suggests applying a thick layer of gel to callused heels, letting it sit for 5 to 10 minutes, and finishing with a foot scrubber for spa-worthy feet.
38% Off These Eye Gel Pads Made With 24-Karat Gold & Collagen
The idea of eye masks made using 24-karat gold feels so luxurious — and the fact that it's under $15 is even better. Gold powder helps to hydrate your under-eye skin, improve circulation, and decrease puffiness. Other soothing powerhouse ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins A and C also help soothe, brighten, moisturize, and restore elasticity. Apply these masks for 20 minutes while you read a book or watch TV to feel — and look — refreshed.
38% Off This Drain Stopper That Works On Any Sink Or Tub
This is one of those household essentials you'll find yourself reaching for often — a universal drain stopper that works on pretty much any bathtub, bathroom or kitchen sink. Using a simple suction concept, once you press this cover of the drain and press the suction cup down, you'll be able to easily fill your sink with water.
40% Off These Shower Shelves That Stick On Your Walls
These shelves are ideal for showers where a hanging caddy just isn't the right fit. No drilling needed, this set of five shelves uses strong adhesive to stay put on shower walls. With a nearly perfect 4.8-star rating, reviewers give these shelves high marks, noting "the adhesion is super strong" and "that there are several places to hang your wash cloths or puffs and several places to place your razor".
46% Off These Washable, Colorful Refrigerator Liners
This set of nine refrigerator liners brightens your fridge as it helps keep shelves clean. Washable, water-proof and anti-skid, these liners can also be used as placemats or drawer liners. So much easier than pulling out cumbersome shelves individually to clean, all these liners need is a wipe down every once in a while.
27% Off This 4-Pack Of Rug Pad Grippers
If you're wondering how to keep that slippery area rug in place, these rug pad grippers just might be the solution you're looking for. The grippers feature adhesive on one side that sticks to the rug, while the other side uses a vacuum-like technology to grip the floor. Whether your rug has been slipping around or curling up at the corners, these grippers should hold it in place and help it from being a tripping hazard.
19% Off A Battery Organizer That Comes With A Tester
This battery organizer and tester feels like one of those ASMR organizational storage items that's so soothing to look at. Storing up to 180 batteries with a transparent cover for visibility, this case holds all kinds of batteries, from small AAAs to larger 9-volt batteries. Stick it in a drawer for easy access or mount it on a garage wall; this case also conveniently includes a tester to make sure your batteries are good to go. With over 11,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, it has a big fanbase.
33% Off These Stair Lights With A Motion Sensor
Instantly upgrade — and brighten — dark staircases with these wireless stair lights that can be easily placed under stairs, in closets, or any dark corner. Activated by motion sensor, these LED stair lights require minimal installation — use the included adhesive to apply them or mount with screws (also included). "These lights are a perfect safety feature for the hallway and they keep us safe from getting too close to that open stairway," one of the more than 2,000 reviewers wrote. "Just the right amount of brightness and easy to place where we need them most."
25% Off These Clear Bins For Pantries Or Fridges
Channel those refrigerator organization TikTok videos with this set of eight stackable clear bins. Made of durable, BPA-free plastic, these bins are great for organizing cans, fruit, and condiments in your fridge or dry goods in your pantry. While you can't put them in the dishwasher, all they need is a wash with mild soapy water whenever you need to clean them.
50% Off These Cloud-Like Slippers
Made from lightweight EVA, these cloud slippers take comfortable house shoes to a new level with a thick, nonslip sole. "The Cloud Slippers are incredibly comfortable and cozy. They have a soft and plush lining that feels great against my skin, and they have a non-slip sole that provides stability and safety," one reviewer wrote. The indoor/outdoor slippers come in an array of fun colors and have an on-trend minimal design.
41% Off A Growth Serum For Lashes & Brows
With more than 3,500 five-star ratings and a solid 4.3-star rating overall, reviewers say this eyelash and brow serum "restored my broken lashes" and "works very well for sensitive eyes!" Formulated to be hypoallergenic, the serum is also boosted with coerulea flower extract to hydrate and ginseng root extract to promote thicker, fuller lashes.
25% Off This Air Fryer With An Extra-Large Capacity
This air fryer from Ninja offers an extra-large capacity, so you can cook more — up to three pounds of food — and faster. Offering five cooking functions, this fryer can air fry, air roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. According to the brand, it also cooks food using up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Use it to make healthier homemade snacks, or choose a recipe from the cookbook included in the order. With a high 4.8-star overall rating, this fryer comes highly recommended from reviewers.
20% Off These Color-Changing LED Strip Lights
Changing up your lighting can completely alter the mood of a room — and these color-changing LED light strips will do it for under $20. With 32.8 feet of strip, use these lights to line the perimeter of your ceiling or a piece of furniture to add a fun glow. The remote it comes with allows you to choose between 20 color options. Aside from the remote, the kit comes with two rolls of 16.4-feet lighting strips, a control box, and adapter.
33% Off This Reusable Notebook That Syncs With Your Phone
If you're the sort of person who loves the feel of handwriting notes — but would also like the convenience of accessing the notes on your digital devices — this reusable smart notebook is for you. The notebook is pretty straightforward: write your note with the provided black erasable pen and scan the page with your phone. Using the free Rocketbook app for iOS or Android, the scans can then be sent to places like Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack, iCloud, and email. Then, wipe the page with the microfiber cloth it comes with and reuse the page, saving on paper. "I am not forgetting to do as many things as I used to because that Mini is always there for me to write down my thoughts and ideas," one reviewer shared.