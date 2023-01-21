All the best deals on Amazon right now
Updated: Aug. 12, 2023 Originally Published: Jan. 21, 2023
While Prime Day is long over, there’s some good news: There are still some popular, heavily discounted beauty, home, and tech products in stock. The not-so-great news? These deals won’t last forever. So BDG editors have scoured the site to make sure you get the best deals before they sell out. Add the useful things you need and the genius things you never knew you needed, right to your cart.
50% off this anti-fatigue mat that’s extra supportive
This 1/2-inch thick anti-fatigue mat is made of durable, soft PVC material, which adds cushioning and support while you stand to help make your lower back, feet, and joints more comfortable. Perfect whether you're working in the kitchen, doing tons of laundry, or typing away at a standing desk, this mat has beveled edges and a nonslip bottom to stay in place. It's water-resistant, easy to clean, and available in seven colors and six sizes.
31% off this compact power strip with 8 outlets
This compact power strip features eight outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, making it a go-to for your tech-charging needs. Plus, the flattened cord is 5 feet long, making it easy to charge your devices from a distance. Not to mention, it has 4.8 stars and over 3,000 reviews. Click the coupon for an extra 10% off.
24% off these Apple AirPods wireless earbuds with a charging case
These Apple AirPods offer Bluetooth connectivity and superior 24-hour battery life, plus they come with a lightning charging case. The highly popular wireless earbuds have a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 539,000 reviews.
58% off this lightweight T-shirt bra with no-slip straps
This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.
50% off this 18-pack of fine-tip marker pens
Level up your journaling, calendar-planning, note-taking, and more with this big set of colorful, fine tip marker pens. Great for writing, drawing, and coloring, these pens use water-based ink for a smooth feel and minimal bleed-through. They feel comfortable in hand and boast a very impressive 4.7-star rating after over 93,000 reviews.
63% off this 2-pack of Lightning cables for iPhone
You can never have enough lightning cables, so now's the time to stock up. With a 6-foot cord and a strong construction that can be unplugged, plugged in, and bent over 15,000 times, these chargers are great go-tos. If you don't believe the specs, maybe you'll believe the 4.5-star rating.
72% off this 12-pack of double-side rug grippers
To prevent your rugs from slipping and curling at the corners, pick up this 12-pack of carpet stickers. The self-adhesive grippers attach to the corners of rugs and prevent sliding without leaving sticky residue on your floors, and they're washable and reusable.
56% off this crossbody bag with an extra roomy pocket
On sale in multiple colors, this bag can be worn around the waist or as a crossbody. The strap is adjustable, while the interior is roomy enough to fit an iPhone 13 — and it has organizational pockets inside and a zipper compartment on the back.
48% off these stackable fabric bins that are perfect for storage
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
67% off this supportive Playtex bra with a wire-free design
Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.
56% off this plush, 2-piece bath mat set
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
52% off this seamless bra that’s lightly lined for support
"Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, with fans calling it the "most comfortable bra" and noting that it causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."
36% off these classic clogs from Crocs
Crocs are back in a big way. This pair of classic unisex black Crocs is as comfy as it is practical. These clogs are waterproof, have Crocs' classic ventilation so your feet don't overheat, and feel great even after a long day of work. It's no surprise this sensible (and cool) footwear has more than 500,000 Amazon reviews and an overall rating of 4.8 stars.
20% off these Apple AirPods Pro
Apple's AirPods are beloved among the tech savvy, and these wireless earbuds offer an even more comfortable experience, better audio quality (including active noise cancellation), and a better battery life when compared to earlier models. Snag them while the sale lasts.
31% off this deep-pocket sheet set from Mellanni
This four-piece sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, and it's made of a double-brushed microfiber material that's both supremely soft and breathable. The fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep and has a 360-degree elastic to keep it in place. The set is both wrinkle and shrink-resistant and comes in 40 colors.
21% off this 3-pack of dermaplaning razors from Schick
With nearly 182,000 Amazon reviews, this three-pack of face razors is a fan-favorite beauty product. The razors painlessly remove any unwanted facial hair with just one swipe. This best-selling pack boasts an incredible, 4.6-star overall rating in part because the tool is so simple yet so effective. Snag them at a discount while the sale lasts.
28% off this vitamin C serum with 12,000+ 5-star ratings
This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid off it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.
14% off this digital meat thermometer that gives precise readings
Take the guesswork out of cooking meat with this instant read thermometer. It displays the temperature on a bright, easy-to-read digital display — and does it within three seconds, and while being accurate within 1 degree. It has a long stainless steel probe, a "Hold" button to keep the temperature on the display, and measures a range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit.
65% off this 3-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables
Replace your fraying cords with this three-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables. The cables are 6 feet long and highly rated on Amazon, with a 4.4-star overall rating. They support high-speed power delivery and data transfer and can charge an iPhone 12 up to 50% within just 30 minutes.
52% off this set of satin pillowcases
These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have racked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because they don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.
41% off the Apple EarPods with a Lightning connector
These Apple EarPods come with a versatile Lightning connector and easy-to-use volume controls, so you'll reach for them all the time. They also have a unique shape to keep them comfy all day and a built-in mic for calls or video meetings. These classic EarPods also boast 4.6 stars overall and almost 205,000 reviews.
46% off this tried-and-true detangling hair brush
This hair brush is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after over 57,000 reviews. It's a total classic, with flexible bristles that detangle all hair types without causing damage. This brush is also available in over 20 colors to make combing your hair fun.
42% off this 20-pack of under-eye patches
These under-eye patches look fun thanks to mica gold, but they work hard, too. They're infused with powerful skincare ingredients like collagen, castor oil, centella asiatica, and more. When combined, they work to decrease unwanted puffiness and brighten skin.
29% off this dryer vent cleaning kit
Get that dryer running at max efficiency by cleaning out old, accumulated lint. This dryer cleaning kit comes with a flexible hose attachment that connects to your vacuum as well as a flexible lint brush to get in the crevices. Not only does cleaning your machine help it work better, but it can also help reduce fire risk.
33% off this chiffon cardigan that comes in stylish florals
This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.
31% off this fluffy pillow set
These extra-plush and cooling pillows are such an easy swap for any flat or not-so-comfy pillows on your bed. Underneath the breathable cotton cover, they even have an anti-shift filling that will always stay fluffy. You also get two of them in this luxurious bedding pack.
33% off this 2-pack of smart plugs from Kasa
These smart plugs have a unique and extra-compact shape, so you can stack two of them in the same outlet. They have a power button on the side, or you can control them with an app while you're out. They also come with convenient timer options, and you can even set up schedules for them.
46% off this portable neck fan with 3 speeds
Keep yourself cooler no matter the temps by slipping on this breezy neck fan. It has a rechargeable battery and lasts up to nine hours on a single charge, depending on the speed you choose. The neckband is made with flexible silicone for comfort and ultimate adjustability. With nearly 10,000 reviews this fan earned a 4.3-star overall rating.
68% off this battery-powered nose & ear trimmer
Trim straggler ear and nose hairs painlessly using this battery-operated trimmer. With high quality, dual-edge stainless steel blades it makes precise, smooth, and quick work of the job. Waterproof and washable, it works in the shower and is easy to clean.
43% off the Revlon One Step Volumizer
This best-selling hot air brush dries and styles your hair at the same time while reducing frizz and damage. A 2.4-inch ceramic titanium barrel helps the brush glide smoothly through strands, while four heat settings (low, medium, high, and cool) deliver customized styling options.
50% off this set of dual-sided sponges that are machine washable
These heavy-duty sponges from SCRUBIT are like two tools in one — one side has a durable scrubber for tough jobs and the other is a soft microfiber that acts as a dishcloth. They're built to last, and even better, can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer when they need a refresh.
44% off this cult-favorite mascara from L'Oréal Paris
For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping.
30% off this stylish shower caddy that is so easy to install
Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.
50% off this power strip surge protector with an extra-long cord
This surge protector and outlet extender can turn one single outlet into three, and is built with ports for two standard USB cords and one USB-C cord. At 5 feet in length, this works as an extension cord also. And with a power button that works as both a power switch and an overload switch, this is super easy to use. This has a glowing, 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon after nearly 3,000 reviews.
35% off these high-waisted shapewear shorts
Shapewear can be expensive, so keeping your eyes out for deals is a good way to get the most value. These best-selling shapewear shorts can help smooth lines under your clothes. This pair comes in five colors, sizes small to 4X, and over 50,000 Amazon shoppers have added it to their carts.
37% off this lip balm with 3 types of collagen
It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”
56% off this highly rated cordless water flosser
Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.
21% off these washable, colorful refrigerator liners
This set of nine refrigerator liners brightens your fridge as it helps keep shelves clean. Washable, water-proof and anti-skid, these liners can also be used as placemats or drawer liners. So much easier than pulling out cumbersome shelves individually to clean, all these liners need is a wipe down every once in a while.
33% off a wall charger that can charge 9 devices at once
Outlet space is so often at a premium, but with this 9-in-1 USB wall charger, you’ll be more than equipped. Five outlets and four USB ports charge up to nine devices, and it also has a surge protector and overheating protection. If you’re at your desk or on the couch, you’ll be able to charge your phone, iPad, Kindle, etc. all in one place. With a high 4.8-star rating, reviewers say it “makes life so much easier!” and helps “eliminate all those cords laying everywhere”.
43% off these comfy sandals that are perfect for poolside wear
These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. They also have a subtle, 1.57-inch heel. These features don't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors.
37% off this mega-pack of mosquito-repelling patches
These DEET-free, citronella-based mosquito repellent stickers are a great way to keep the bugs away without having to deal with any sticky sprays. The 78 stickers included in the pack can be adhered to clothing, patio furniture, strollers, and more. Shoppers report the little stickers are "easy to use" and "effective." Score them now before the deal ends.
18% off this 9th generation iPad
If you're in the market for a new tablet, now is a great time to get the Apple iPad at a discount. It's backed by a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 118,00 Amazon reviews and boasts speedy performance, gorgeous graphics, and all-day battery life.
10% off this 4-pack of Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag is an essential if you find yourself losing your things frequently. This smart tracker easily sits in keychains, wallets, or luggage, so you can keep an eye on your belongings wherever you are (or track them down if you are forgetful). This set of four offers tremendous value, even more so now that it's on sale. After more than 70,000 Amazon reviews, this set has earned a 4.8-star overall rating.
35% off this shade umbrella that clips onto beach chairs, strollers, & more
You'll love how portable, lightweight, and easy to set up this shade umbrella from Sport-Brella is. It clamps right onto your beach chair or stroller and is fully adjustable so you'll have shade from every angle. According to reviewers, this umbrella does exactly what it's designed to do, providing 50-plus protection from the sun.
43% off this 6-pack of absorbent cotton dish towels
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
32% off these hair wax sticks that hydrate and hold hair in place
Say goodbye to unwanted flyaways and hello to smooth, shiny hair with this two-pack of Samnyte hair wax sticks. Made with beeswax, avocado oil, castor oil, and vitamin E, this cult-favorite beauty buy won't just give you a sleek, slicked-back look. It'll also nourish and soften your locks without a greasy finish.
17% off this fan-favorite snail mucin serum from COSRX
This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.
56% off this expandable suitcase with 360-degree wheels
Upgrading your luggage during a big sale is always a smart idea. And this 20-inch carry-on suitcase from Rockland is a great investment. It's expandable, has four spinner wheels, a retractable handle, and a durable (yet lightweight) ABS hardside exterior that holds up super well. It also comes in 13 different colors, and has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon after 8,000 reviews.
41% off this air purifier with a HEPA filter and aroma pads for essential oils
This air purifier has a high-grade H13 HEPA filter that absorbs and reduces the allergens and contaminants that can affect your home's air quality. From pet dander to funky smells, this purifier can tackle large areas — up to 1,640 square feet — to keep your air fresh. It maintains a low noise level at under 15 decibels, and you can even add a few drops of essential oil to the aroma pad on the top to infuse the room with a pleasant smell. Choose from three fan speeds, or opt for auto mode and allow the purifier's sensor to determine what levels are needed.
42% off this fan-favorite volume-building mascara from L’Oreal
With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.
43% off this cool-mist humidifier
If you're dealing with dry air, this 1-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.
46% off this USB outlet extender with surge protection
Make your outlets far more functional with this extender, which has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after 41,000 reviews. It has five AC outlets spread across three sides, so your plugs don't overlap one another, as well as three USB-A ports and one USB-C port. Despite its nine charging slots, this charger has overload protection and over-heating protection to help keep your electronics and home safe.
19% off this 2-pack of extra-long USB-C to Lightning cables
Power up your Apple products with this two-pack of wall charger blocks and Lightning cables. Each one is MFi-certified, and the cables are extra-long too — one is 6 feet and the other is 10 feet — so you can use your devices anywhere.
45% off this 4-pack of braided micro-USB cables for Android
With over 11,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating, this set of micro-USB cables is a popular pick for charging your Android phone, tablet, or Kindle. Each one has a long, 6-foot braided nylon cord with a reinforced neck for durability and plugs into outlets or adapters via USB 2.0.
40% off this 50-pack of KN95 face masks
You can never have enough masks around. This value pack of 50 disposable KN95 masks makes it easy to have one around whenever you need it. The three-ply design feels lightweight despite offering great protection. It's a great deal any day, but while the sale lasts you can get it super discounted.
38% off this insulated stainless steel water bottle with 3 different lids
This insulated stainless steel water bottle comes with three different styles of lids and has earned a 4.8-star overall rating after over 130,000 reviews. It keeps cold drinks cold for two hours or hot for up to 12, and it's available in 28 colors (and several other sizes).
18% off the Apple Watch Series 8
Loaded with useful features, the Apple Watch Series 8 does more than keep you connected. In addition to getting calls, texts, and apps on its easy-to-read screen, it boasts advanced health tech including the ability to take an ECG and sense fluctuations in body temperature. Crack-resistant and swim-proof, it can go everywhere you do.
20% off this multi-use concealer from Maybelline New York
This moisturizing concealer has a precise sponge on top that makes it super gentle to apply. Simply twist the easy-to-use top anytime you want to apply or layer on a bit more of this brightening formula. It also lasts for up to 12 hours and boasts 4.4 stars overall after almost 188,000 reviews.
42% off this portable personal fan with a flashlight and power bank
Cool down with ease using this unique three-in-one handheld mini fan. The fan has two speeds, and also works as a flashlight and power bank. It's foldable so it can be stashed in a pocket or tote bag, and after nearly 43,000 reviews it boasts a cool 4.6-star rating.
59% off this smart robot vacuum cleaner
Believe the hype around robot vacuum cleaners. This one from Lefant works especially well at cleaning pet hair and dirt with its strong suction power and six different cleaning modes. The best part? You can use the Lefant app to schedule all of your cleanings for you.
51% off these wireless Bluetooth earbuds with a charging case
These wireless Bluetooth earbuds are an amazing deal any day — let alone when they're on sale. Not only are they highly water resistant, with an IPX8 rating, but they also have touch control built in to their design. To pause or play your music, simply tap your ear. The battery life is an unbeatable 10 hours, boosted to 45 hours when you have a fully charged case. And more than 250,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and it's earned a 4.4-star overall rating.
25% off these polarized sunglasses
It's always handy to have a cool, cheap pair of sunglasses that look good with everything — and also won't make you too sad if you lose them. These affordable tortoise-patterned glasses have a plastic flame and polarized, tri-acetate cellulose lenses to reduce glare and eyestrain. In a classic round shape, these frames also come in other chic neutrals.
38% off this set of 5 resistance bands
Each band in this five-pack has a different level of resistance that you can choose from, depending on your workout. The levels range from X-Light to X-Heavy, and they're all constructed with natural, lightweight rubber. Plus, the pack includes a carrying case so you can easily bring it with you when you exercise. These bands have earned a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating after 118,000 Amazon reviews.
23% off a 40-ounce tumbler that’ll actually fit in your car’s cupholders
This double-wall insulated tumbler will keep your hot liquids hot and your cold beverages cold. With a 40 fluid-ounce capacity, it's large enough to keep your thirst quenched for hours while the bottom is made to fit perfectly in most cupholders. This tumbler is dishwasher-safe and is available in more than 20 colors.
47% off these stylish shelves to better organize your kitchen
These shelves can help you make the most of your cabinet space. Display and organize your spices, canned goods, and dishes in a way that's easy for you to find them in you need them. Each shelf can hold up to 33 pounds and you can even stack them on top of each other. These shelves also look nice, so you can use them just as efficiently on your countertop, too.
30% off this handheld fabric shaver that will revive your pilly clothes
If you've never owned a good fabric shaver, they can be a complete game changer for clothes prone to lint and pilling. This best-selling lint remover has two speeds and replaceable stainless steel blades. Simply turn it on and run it over the areas of your fabric with pills on it. It'll restore your favorite sweater or pill-ridden couch to its former glory. With over 97,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating, this is well worth the buy any day. Even better since its on sale.
42% off this facial steamer with a sizable water tank
This steamer is multi-functional — it can be used as a facial steamer to open up your pores for better product absorption, but also as a home humidifier. It even has a built-in chamber to warm up your towels for an at-home spa moment. The large water tank allows the device to run up to 30 minutes continuously. And it's nearly silent during use.
34% off this ionic hair dryer
This hair dryer weighs less than a pound, but it still has an 1,875-watt motor and negative ion technology to dry hair fast. Each one comes with both a concentrator and a diffuser, and you can get it in three different colors: black, blue, or gray.
45% off this popular flat iron
This best-selling flat iron boasts a 1-inch titanium plate with argan oil to make your hair smooth, straight, and silky in just a single pass. There are 11 temperature settings to pick from — ranging from 265 degrees Fahrenheit to 450 degrees Fahrenheit — and the device will automatically shut off should you forget to unplug it.
38% off this cozy half-zip sweatshirt
Made from a combination of viscose and nylon, this ribbed half-zip sweatshirt is super soft with a loose fit for all-day comfort. Wear it zipped up or more open — it’s up to you. Either way, it’ll look stylish. Choose from 17 various color options.
52% off a 3-pack of cropped tank tops
Whether worn during workouts, while running errands, or dressed up for a night out, you'll love these ribbed tank tops. They're made from a soft, yet stretchy fabric for comfort. And the cropped length is on-trend. Choose from tons of set options featuring various colors.
22% off this icy face roller
Stick this ice roller in the fridge for 15 minutes, then enjoy massaging your face with it. It's said to provide many benefits, including de-puffing the under-eye area, helping to relieve sore muscles, and minimizing redness. Plus, it just feels good.
24% off this moisturizing lip treatment
Made with kukui oil, shea butter, and grapeseed oil, this lip treatment can hydrate chapped and cracked lips in no time — Amazon reviewers confirm this, giving this pick a 4.5-star rating overall after 10,000 and growing reviews. Plus, it's even tinted to give your lips a bit of color. The formulation is cruelty- and paraben-free.
13% off an oversized button-down in various colors
With its loose, oversized fit, this button-down shirt will look effortlessly cool no matter how you style it. It's made from a combination of cotton and polyester, so it's soft but will wash well. Choose from various solid color options, including classics like black or white, and vivid hues like royal blue or yellow.
38% off this discreet insect trap to get rid of pests
This insect trap combines a UV light, powerful fan, and sticky glue board to get rid of fruit flies, gnats, and other small bugs inside your home. It's sleek and stylish (choose from two color options) to blend in with your existing decor. Be sure to click the coupon and enter code 10AUGUSTDEAL for the most savings.
41% off a car vacuum cleaner to eliminate dirt & debris
Grab this compact and lightweight vacuum to easily clean your vehicle. It's powerful enough to suck up dirt, debris, and dust, and comes with three different attachment heads, including an extendable one for better reach. It even has a washable HEPA filter. Make sure to clip the coupon to receive the discounted price on this best seller.
36% off these temperature-regulating bamboo sheets
This luxurious sheet set is made from 100% viscose (derived from bamboo) for softness — plus, the material is moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating so you stay cool all summer and warm all winter. The set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and an all-around elastic fitted sheet that'll fit on mattresses up to 15 inches thick. Clip the coupon to receive an extra 20% off.
30% off a rainfall shower head
This rainfall shower head will take your shower from just alright to completely spa-like. It features 90 silicone nozzles that output high water pressure. And the universal design means that it's easy to install on practically any existing setup — it takes just minutes to do so.
50% off this mug warmer so you can always enjoy hot coffee
This mug warmer will ensure your coffee stays at the ideal drinking temp all morning (or afternoon) long. There are three heat settings to pick from — ranging from 104 degrees Fahrenheit to 149 degrees Fahrenheit — and the large surface can accommodate mugs and cups of various sizes. This pick will automatically shut off after four hours, so you don't have to worry about forgetting to do so yourself.
54% off this gel to clean your vehicle
This unique gel is designed to thoroughly clean different spots in your vehicle, including air vents, the steering wheel, cup holders, the console panel, door handles, and other hard-to-reach spaces. It'll pick up dust and debris with ease. And it can be reused as needed.
20% off a 2-pack of best-selling brushes
Ordinary brushes can be harsh on the hair. But these fan-favorite hair brushes are different — they feature unique cone-shaped bristles that separate your strands sideways instead of down, gently unraveling even the toughest of tangles. They're designed for all hair types and lengths. And this price for a two-pack is unheard of.