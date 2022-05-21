To keep you comfortable all day, the best dress socks for hot weather are made from breathable, moisture-wicking materials, like bamboo, polyester, and even merino wool. They’re also all lightweight with a little bit of stretch for a bunch-free fit. Best of all, they come in lots of colors, including textured neutrals and vibrant options to suit your style and outfits.

What to consider when shopping for dress socks for hot weather

When shopping for socks that’ll keep you cool, you have a choice between several materials. Though it may seem counter-intuitive, merino wool is an excellent choice for hot weather socks because it’s temperature-regulating, moisture-wicking, and odor-resistant. It’s also incredibly soft. Similarly, bamboo is another natural fiber that’s moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating, and it feels ultra-smooth on the skin. Rayon (a semi-synthetic fiber often made from wood pulp) is another material to consider since it's breathable and absorbent. Finally, each of these materials are usually blended with quick-drying synthetics like polyester, nylon, and polypropylene which also provide stretch and durability. All of the socks below are machine-washable, but keep in mind, air drying is usually recommended for dress socks. To further help keep you cool, none of the socks on this list go above the mid-calf.

Below, you’ll find a variety of styles and colors to choose from in men’s, women’s, and unisex sizing so you can find the best fit. With all that in mind, take a look at the best dress socks for hot weather on Amazon below and find your new favorite pair.

01 The patterned bamboo ones Amazon Bambooven Bamboo Lightweight Dress Socks (8-Pack) $37 See On Amazon These bamboo socks come in several styles, including geometric patterns and a variety of colorways, while still looking polished and dressy. Breathable and moisture-wicking, the machine-washable socks are also comfortable thanks to the seamless toe, reinforced heel, and durable stitching. One reviewer wrote: “Extremely soft and comfortable, thin enough to fit in any dress shoe I have. They really do help out with odor and my feet don’t sweat as much either.” Materials: 80% bamboo, 17% Lycra, 3% elastane | Sizes: One size (Men’s 8 - 11.5) | Colors and styles: 5

02 The wool-blend ones Amazon DANISH ENDURANCE Merino Wool Dress Socks (3-Pack) $24 See On Amazon More than 5,000 shoppers have given these machine washable wool-blend socks a five-star rating on Amazon. They’re lightweight, moisture-wicking, and temperature-regulating, and each sock has cooling lanes that further help with ventilation. One reviewer wrote: “So thin they'll leave more room in the boots than normal socks. Used them in shoes for a trip on bike on a hot day, and they kept my feet comfortably cool.” Materials: 30% merino wool, 37% polyamide, 30% acrylic, 2% polyproylene, 1% elastane | Sizes: Small — X-Large (including men’s and women’s sizes) | Colors and styles: 5

03 The ones with arch support Amazon Gold Toe Dress Crew Socks (3-Pack) $21 See On Amazon These moisture-wicking, breathable socks have arch support, a unique feature that makes them stand out. They also have reinforced toes for durability. A popular choice on Amazon, they’ve earned more than 1,700 five-star ratings and come in three-packs with versatile designs. One reviewer wrote: “Great socks. Comfortable and a thin sock great for summer wear. They hold to the calf very nicely and are a good fit all around.” Materials: rayon, nylon, and spandex (percentages vary based on color) | Sizes: Men’s 6-12 and 12-16 | Colors and styles: 7

04 The bamboo socks in neutral shades Amazon ELYFER Thin Bamboo Dress Socks (3-Pack) $18 See On Amazon These lightweight bamboo crew socks are thermo-regulating, moisture-wicking, and odor-resistant, which makes them a great choice for hot days. Though they’re thin, the machine-washable socks have a reinforced heel and toe for durability. Choose from classic colors including beige, black, and gray. One reviewer wrote: “I was looking for a very thin sock I could wear in the summer. In addition, I did not want it to be too tight on my calf/ankle. This sock fits the bill and is extremely soft and comfortable too.” Materials: 80% bamboo, 18% polyamide, 2% elastane | Sizes: Women’s Small — Medium | Colors and styles: 18 (including packs of three, six, and 12)

05 The ones in lots of designs Amazon 3KB Dress Socks (10-Pack) $19 See On Amazon If you like dress socks with a lot of personality, this pack of socks includes 10 different designs. The set featured is animal-themed, including kangaroos, sharks, and elephants, but they’re also available in geometric prints, colorful stripes and polka dots, and argyle patterns, to name a few. The popular, machine-washable socks have earned 1,500 five-star ratings from fans on Amazon. One reviewer wrote: “Great fitting socks, comfortable to wear, and I especially like that they don’t slide down the leg when you’re walking.” Materials: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Sizes: Men’s 7-11 and 12-15 | Colors and styles: 13

06 The striped merino wool ones Amazon Smartwool Everyday Sturnsphere Crew Socks $23 See On Amazon The Smartwool brand is known for its amazing hiking socks that keep feet comfortable and dry no matter the weather, and these machine-washable dress socks have the same qualities while being appropriate for a dressy occasion. They’re thermo-regulating, moisture-wicking, and odor-resistant, making them a great choice for hot days. They’re also thinner than the hiking Smartwool socks and very breathable. One reviewer wrote: “Feel good, last for ever .... great for hiking or running as they always dry out with no odor.” Materials: 61% merino wool, 37% nylon, 2% elastane | Sizes: Medium — X-Large | Colors and styles: 9