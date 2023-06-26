Amazon secretly dropped these early Prime Day deals over 50% off & they're selling out fast

If you’re looking for some of the best sales happening on the internet right now, you’re in the right place. Amazon Prime Day 2023 — which is taking place on July 11 and July 12 — will present hundreds of deals that you don’t want to miss. Here, you’ll find some of the most popular, useful items with the deepest discounts, including things that are on sale for 60% off. You don’t have to wait until the sale officially starts to partake in these deals, either. Go ahead and start scrolling through the items on this list. These mega-discounts won’t last forever.

50% off a duo of soft, quick-drying bath mats Amazon BELADOR Bath Mat Set (2-Piece) - $49.99 $24.99 See On Amazon These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

50% off a supportive anti-fatigue mat with a stylish design Amazon WISELIFE Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat - $19.99 $9.99 See On Amazon This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.

57% off this cool mist humidifier with a huge tank Amazon WELOV Cool Mist Humidifier - $69.99 $29.99 See On Amazon If you're dealing with dry air, this 1-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.

71% off this lightweight hair dryer Amazon Slopehill Professional Ionic Hair Dryer - $69.99 $19.95 See On Amazon This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.

63% off this genius headphone-cleaning kit Amazon AKIKI Cleaner Kit for Airpods - $16.99 $6.36 See On Amazon When AirPods and other wireless earbuds are resting in your ears all day and getting tossed around a tote bag, dirt and germs collect quickly. That's why this cleaner kit is so genius. A pen-shaped tip covered in microfiber reaches the crevices of the tiny earbud holes to collect dust. The other end of the pen is a lightweight brush that can be used to clean the charging case. Additionally, small rubber pads remove earwax, and alcohol wipes provide further sanitization. The kit comes contained in a felt envelope for easy carrying.

52% off a milk frother that makes barista-worthy lattes Amazon COKUNST Electric Milk Frother - $15.99 $7.69 See On Amazon Become an at-home barista with this electric milk frother, which will help you create fantastic lattes and matcha. It has an ergonomic handle for an easy grip, as well as a one-touch button that makes it simple to figure out. Some customers have also used it to beat eggs and blend ingredients. All you'll need to get started are two AA batteries.

50% off these makeup brushes with bamboo handles Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set (11 Pieces) - $19.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Whether you're looking to build your makeup brush collection from scratch or just add some quality pieces, this is a great time to stock up on an 11-piece set that's won over 12,000 fans. Each set includes a wide variety of brushes with soft, dense bristles and attractive bamboo handles. Plus, you also get a makeup sponge for blending.

66% off a comfy, full-coverage bra Amazon Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Full-Coverage Bra - $39 $13.29 See On Amazon Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.

54% off a robot vacuum that does the cleaning for you Amazon eufy by Anker RoboVac G20 - $259.99 $119.99 See On Amazon With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.

51% off these comfy waterproof sandals Amazon Weweya Sandals With Double Buckle Adjustable Slides - $39.99 $19.54 See On Amazon These waterproof sandals have two adjustable buckles on top to ensure the best fit. They're a great choice to wear poolside since they have small "drainage holes" in the soles to help any trapped water escape. They also have a subtle, 1.57-inch heel. These features don't take away from the overall design and comfort level of these sandals, which come in 17 fun patterns and colors.

50% off this clarifying shampoo & conditioner set Amazon WOW Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Conditioner Set - $30.64 $15.30 See On Amazon This shampoo and conditioner set with over 43,000 five-star reviews is made with 100% vegan botanical ingredients like raw Himalayan apple cider vinegar, nettle leaf extract, and oils like almond, coconut, and avocado. The nourishing formulas are also free of parabens and sulfates.

52% a lighted makeup mirror that’s great for travel Amazon deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror - $59.99 $28.89 See On Amazon Great for at-home use or when traveling, this USB-rechargeable folding mirror has 72 bright LEDs to illuminate your face and hair. It has earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating thanks to its three light settings (daylight, white light, and warm light) and its ultra-thin profile when folded.

65% off an exfoliating body scrub with rave reviews Amazon M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Foot and Body Scrub - $49.99 $17.50 See On Amazon This popular scrub is made with Himalayan salt and infused with collagen to help exfoliate dead skin cells and showcase your natural glow. Great for your face, body, and even feet, it's ideal for all skin types. A little goes a long way, and the formula will leave your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.

52% off a 3-pack of rib-knit tank tops Amazon ODODOS Rib-Knit Crop Tank Tops (3-Pack) - $59.98 $28.98 See On Amazon Made from a trendy rib-knit fabric that is super soft and stretchy, these seamless crop tops are easy to style, whether you're working out, lounging around at home, or out on the town. They're breathable and lightweight, and the cropped cut is just enough for a casual yet sporty look. They're available in over five dozen different colors and styles, so there's sure to be one to fit your vibe.

58% off a smooth, supportive bra Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light T-Shirt Bra - $48 $19.94 See On Amazon This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.

59% off these bodysuits that go with everything Amazon OQQ Square Neck Ribbed Bodysuits (3-Pack) - $28.99 $11.98 See On Amazon Marry a few trends at once — rib knit, bodysuits, and a square neckline — with this three-pack of best-selling tanks. Made of soft, thick, and high-quality fabric, these nylon bodysuits also have 10% spandex in them, so they stretch to comfortably fit your body while giving you a seamless basic to style jeans, skirts, and trousers.

50% off the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021 Release) - $149.99 $74.99 See On Amazon If you don't have an Amazon Fire tablet yet, now is your chance to grab one at an affordable price. The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet offers a two-hour battery life, 1080p resolution, and 32 to 64 gigabytes of internal storage. Download all your go-to apps, including Netflix, TikTok, and Zoom. Enable Alexa to do all of this and more hands-free.

52% off this lightweight seamless bra Amazon Warner's Easy Does It® Seamless Bra - $42 $19.99 See On Amazon "Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it's the "most comfortable bra" and causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."

49% off this 5-in-1 curling iron Amazon Wavytalk 5-in-1 Curling Iron - $66.99 $33.90 See On Amazon This ceramic curling wand comes with five interchangeable heads that allow you to create tons of looks with the same tool. The wand heats up in just 30 seconds and has two heat settings to choose from. It also comes with hair clips and an insulated glove.

48% off this hydrating & plumping lip collagen Amazon Somaluxe Lip Collagen - $29.99 $14.82 See On Amazon It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps fill in lip lines and smooth lips, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”

49% off these ergonomic wireless earbuds Amazon TOZO A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds - $29.99 $15.29 See On Amazon These TOZO wireless earbuds are, simply put, a steal considering the quality they offer for the super-affordable price. Ergonomically designed, these earbuds are incredibly lightweight. Reviewers note how well they fit their ears, with one writing they "fit in my small ears comfortably" and another adding that they offer "a comfortable and secure fit that doesn't protrude from your ears". With an easy-to-navigate touch control system, these earbuds that sync via Bluetooth have bass-rich speakers and offer 22 hours of playtime with a full charge.

48% off these storage bags for blankets, sweaters, & more Amazon Fab Totes Foldable Blanket Storage Bags (6-Pack) - $41.99 $21.66 See On Amazon These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.

47% off these automatic salt & pepper grinders Amazon XinXu Gravity Electric Salt And Pepper Grinder Set - $42.99 $22.99 See On Amazon Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as the grinders are turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.

45% off this chic, lightweight floral cardigan Amazon Chicgal Floral Print Flowy Cardigan - $26.99 $14.83 See On Amazon This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.

46% off the satin pillowcases with over 200,000 5-star reviews Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) - $12 $6.29 See On Amazon Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 gorgeous colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.