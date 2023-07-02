Prime Day 2023 is almost here — and with Amazon offering up to 75% off some of its bestsellers, it’s the perfect time to snag all those home essentials you’ve had on your wishlist. While the two-day sales event doesn’t officially start until Tuesday, July 11, the retailer has quietly rolled out some early deals that you won’t want to sleep on. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your bedding and towels, invest in some clever storage solutions, or snag the latest smart home devices, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to find it for a serious discount. But the best deals go to those who act quickly, so you won’t want to wait.

Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

50% off this anti-fatigue mat with a stylish design Amazon WISELIFE Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat - $19.99 $9.99 See On Amazon This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.

52% off this sleek electric milk frother Amazon COKUNST Electric Milk Frother - $15.99 $7.69 See On Amazon Become an at-home barista with this electric milk frother, which will help you create fantastic lattes and matcha. It has an ergonomic handle for an easy grip, as well as a one-touch button that makes it simple to figure out. Some customers have also used it to beat eggs and blend ingredients. All you'll need to get started are two AA batteries.

50% off this Amazon Fire tablet with 88,000 5-star reviews Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021 Release) - $149.99 $74.99 See On Amazon If you don't have an Amazon Fire tablet yet, now is your chance to grab one at an affordable price. The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet offers a two-hour battery life, 1080p resolution, and 32 to 64 gigabytes of internal storage. Download all your go-to apps, including Netflix, TikTok, and Zoom. Enable Alexa to do all of this and more hands-free.

50% off these plush, absorbent bath mats Amazon BELADOR Bath Mat Set (2-Piece) - $49.99 $24.99 See On Amazon These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.

57% off a cool mist humidifier with a massive tank Amazon WELOV Cool Mist Humidifier - $69.99 $29.99 See On Amazon If you're dealing with dry air, this 1-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.

54% off this robot vacuum Amazon eufy by Anker RoboVac G20 - $259.99 $119.99 See On Amazon With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.

48% off these large storage bags with a clear window Amazon Fab Totes Foldable Blanket Storage Bags (6-Pack) - $41.99 $21.66 See On Amazon These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.

46% off the satin pillowcases with over 200,000 5-star reviews Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) - $12 $6.29 See On Amazon Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 gorgeous colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.

35% off a highly-rated air purifier Amazon Welov Air Purifier - $229.99 $149.99 See On Amazon This air purifier is great for rooms large and small alike; it can cleanse the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters work to filter out over 99% of room pollutants including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has a light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real-time, a handy feature that helped this purifier gain a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

33% off a cordless water flosser with 6 tips Amazon B. WEISS Cordless Water Flosser - $29.97 $19.95 See On Amazon Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

33% off this cult-favorite dryer vent cleaner attachment Amazon Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $14.95 $9.95 See On Amazon With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your dryer vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard to reach areas."

38% off this roll-up over-the-sink dish drying rack Amazon Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack - $12.99 $6.82 See On Amazon This dish-drying rack is perfect for kitchens short on space. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, it rests over your sink and can be folded up when not in use. The stainless steel blends in with most sinks, and it’ll save so much counter space that’s precious in smaller kitchens. Choose from various sizes to accommodate your sink.

32% off a 7-pack of airtight food containers with labels Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers, 7 Pieces - $36.99 $24.99 See On Amazon This set of seven plastic containers is the sort of set that makes a kitchen counter or pantry look so put together. With an assortment of sizes for pasta, snacks, sugar, and other dry goods, these containers are made from BPA-free plastic and come with airtight storage lids. A useful bonus: You’ll get 24 reusable labels so you can keep track of each food item’s freshness.

25% off these smart plugs with with 66,000 5-star reviews Amazon Kasa Smart Plug (2-Pack) - $19.99 $14.99 See On Amazon These smart plugs will let you effortlessly control your home electronics by voice command through your Alexa, Echo, or Google Home device. Using the app, you can even control your lights while you're not at home, which is convenient during vacations and weekends off. Setup is pretty straightforward, even if you're not too tech-savvy, which is one of the many reasons why these plugs have over 66,000 five-star reviews.

19% off this best-selling garment steamer Amazon Hilife Steamer for Clothes - $36.99 $29.99 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling or just don’t want to break out the iron, you can remove wrinkles from your clothes with minimal effort using this hand-held steamer. With a 9-foot power cord and a lightweight, portable shape, this steamer is easy to tote around or pack in a carry on. Safe for most fabrics, it holds enough water for up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming.

25% off this highly-rated outlet extender with a clever 3-side design Amazon LVETEK Surge Protector Outlet Extender - $19.99 $14.96 See On Amazon This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five outlets, three USB ports, and one USB-C port. It also functions as a surge protector. This is the number-one best-selling surge protector on Amazon and has racked up an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 5,000 reviews.

31% off this 2-pack of silicone baking mats with a 4.7-star rating Amazon Amazon Basics Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) - $17.99 $12.49 See On Amazon These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a non-stick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.

33% off this air purifier that is powerful enough to clean large rooms Amazon AMEIFU HEPA Air Purifier - $139.89 $87.29 See On Amazon This air purifier has a high-grade H13 HEPA filter that absorbs and reduces the allergens and contaminants that can affect your home's air quality. From pet dander to funky smells, this purifier covers large areas — up to 1,640 square feet — to keep your air fresh. It maintains a low noise level at under 15 decibels, and you can even add a few drops of essential oil to the aroma pad on the top to infuse the room with a pleasant smell. Choose from three fan speeds, or opt for auto mode and allow the purifier's sensor to determine what levels are needed.

33% off this 2-in-1 cordless vacuum cleaner Amazon Roomie Tec Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - $149.99 $99.99 See On Amazon This cordless vacuum works as both an upright stick vacuum, as well as a handheld vacuum, covering areas both big and small. It has six LED lights in front to help you locate dust and crumbs under couches, chairs, and beds. With its 180-degree rotation, handling the vacuum is a breeze. It also has a lightweight design, to make it easier to move around.

26% off this shower curtain liner with 225,000 reviews Amazon LiBa PEVA Shower Curtain Liner - $18.99 $12.98 See On Amazon A shower curtain liner is one of those bathroom essentials that feels, frankly, mundane — but when it gets all mildewy and water-stained, it quickly becomes a bummer to see while showering. This liner is designed to help prevent that by being constructed with extra-thick PEVA plastic that’s also made to be resistant to soap scum. It comes in three shade options — clear, frosted, and white — and two different thicknesses depending on your needs.

29% off these best-selling bed sheets that are super soft Amazon CGK Queen Size Sheet Set - Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets - $39.99 $28.49 See On Amazon Freshen up your bedroom with this set of non-pilling polyester microfiber sheets, which you can buy in sizes spanning from twin to split king. These sheets are soft, breathable, and a great way to ensure you get a good night's sleep. Since they're both shrink and wrinkle-resistant, they're also easy to wash. You can buy them in over 40 eye-catching patterns and colors.

29% off these highly-rated cotton dish cloths Amazon Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths (6-Pack) - $13.99 $7.99 See On Amazon These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

47% off this sleek electric salt & pepper grinder set Amazon XinXu Gravity Electric Salt And Pepper Grinder Set - $42.99 $22.99 See On Amazon Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as the grinders are turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.

28% off a 5-pack of vacuum storage bags with a hand pump Amazon Amazon Basics Vacuum Storage Bags With Hand Pump (5-Pack) - $24.99 $17.99 See On Amazon Save space in your suitcase or storage bins by storing out-of-season clothing and extra linens in these vacuum compression storage bags from Amazon Basics. These bags have over 44,000 five-star reviews for their ability to reduce the volume of your belongings by up to 80%. They can be used with a vacuum cleaner for efficient, at-home use, but a hand pump is also included so you can use them while traveling.

33% off this stylish & study shower caddy set Amazon YASONIC Corner Shower Caddy - $26.99 $17.99 See On Amazon Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 (!) hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.

31% off a colorful pack of reusable silicone straws Amazon HT-INTL Eco-Friendly Silicone Straws (12 Pieces) - $12.99 $8.99 See On Amazon Brighten up all of your drinks with this colorful set of silicone straws. They're easy to throw in a purse or backpack while on the go. Great for the office, outdoor picnics, or weekend hikes, these reusable straws will help make sure you're hydrated wherever you are. Each set comes with 12 straws and two brushes to clean them.

40% off this sleek neck fan Amazon JISULIFE Hands-Free Bladeless Portable Neck Fan - $39.99 $23.99 See On Amazon This portable neck fan is a great accessory to bring with you on vacation. Made to fit around your neck, this fan has three speeds and runs up to 16 hours, depending on which mode you use. With 78 air outlets, it'll feel like you constantly have a cool breeze following you. It has just one button, making it easy to use, and can recharge using its USB-C interface.