Depending on how much warmth you’re looking for, the best fleece jackets come in options that are great for layering or warding off an evening chill, or thicker, plush varieties ideal for cold weather. Regardless of the weight of the fleece jacket you’re searching for, there are lots of colors, styles, and design options available.

What to consider when shopping for fleece jackets

First, consider how warm and thick you’d like your fleece jacket to be and check the weight of the fleece, which is sometimes listed in grams per meter squared (g/m2), ranging from 100 to 300. Lightweight fleece, around 100 g/m2, is a breathable option for outdoor activities, cool evenings, and light layering. Medium-weight fleece around 200 g/m2 is a versatile option that’s still great for layering. Finally, heavyweight fleece around 300 g/m2 does well as a warm outer layer in colder weather.

Additionally, there are many design and style options available. Some features to consider include stand-up collars, elastic waistbands, and zipper closures to keep warmth from escaping. If you’ll be using your jacket for hiking or snow activities, also consider choosing a fleece jacket with a waterproof outer shell and plenty of zipper pockets to store your essentials.

With all these considerations in mind, scroll on to check out the best fleece jackets Amazon has to offer in men’s and women’s sizes.

01 The woven one with a stand-up collar Amazon Dolcevida Speckled Fleece Jacket $35 See On Amazon With a sweater knit, soft fleece lining, and interior and exterior pockets, this medium-weight fleece jacket is well-suited for keeping warm on the go. The stand-up collar and elastic around both the wrists and waist help to keep warmth in and cold out. It’s available in a dozen colors, so there’s sure to be one that fits your style, and the brand offers a similar version in men’s sizes. One reviewer wrote: “Perfect jacket for brisk morning walks, especially when they are long walks that get hotter as the sun rises. When it finally gets too hot for a jacket, this easily ties around my waist and keeps things securely in the pockets. Speaking of pockets, the two inside pockets are perfect for my wallet and keys in one and my cellphone in the other. Then the two outside pockets keep my hands warm. No need to carry a purse. The material feels like a high quality knit that will last well.” Sizes: Women’s Small — 3X | Colors: 12 | Fleece Weight: Medium (g/m2 not listed) | Care Instructions: Machine wash

02 The color-block one Amazon Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Fleece Jacket $41 See On Amazon This medium-weight jacket is made with ultra-soft fleece and features two side zipper security pockets, a collared neck, and a zippered closure. The weight of 250 g/m2 makes it a versatile but cozy option for both layering and solo uses, and it comes in both solid and color-block styles with 29 colors to choose from. Scroll down to the next item on this list for a similar style in women’s sizes. One reviewer wrote: “I live in Wisconsin. We set a record today for coldest in November in many, many years. This jacket arrived yesterday and holy moly am I glad it did. I layered this bad boy with my outer jacket and I’m toasty warm. It’s stylish so I have one of my button down plaid shirts underneath—great for business casual.” Sizes: Men’s Small — 6X, including tall sizes | Colors: 29 | Fleece Weight: 250 g/m2 | Care Instructions: Machine wash

03 The one with 90+ color options Amazon Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket $42 See On Amazon This popular Columbia fleece jacket is available in an array of color options, including canyon blue, dark raspberry, and winter white, to suit a wide range of styles. It features two side-zippered security pockets, a collared neck, and a medium-weight design that’s easy to move in, providing versatility and comfort. One reviewer wrote: “Ok, I’ll admit, when I find a garment that fits me great and is extremely comfortable I tend to become obsessed with it. I own 6 of these and I love all of the colors, especially the Lily red, the colors are so beautiful. I wear these every day from early Fall to late Spring, they are my go to jackets for my mountain hikes, park walks and all my daily outdoor activities. The fit is true and I can move in this jacket. I love that the neck zips into a turtleneck. The side pockets have a zipper which I love and this even has an interior pouch for my gloves, also by Columbia.” Sizes: Women’s X-Small — 3X, including petite sizes | Colors: 94| Fleece Weight: 250 g/m2 | Care Instructions: Machine wash

04 The waterproof one with fleece lining Amazon Helly-Hansen Midlayer Jacket $165 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a waterproof and windproof jacket for time out in the rain or snow, this polar fleece-lined jacket makes a great outer layer or lighter jacket. It features a water-repellent outer shell, an adjustable hem and cuffs, a stand-up collar, and zippered pockets. The brand also offers a similar version in women’s sizes. One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love this jacket! I live in San Francisco, and I wear this jacket everyday on long walks through chilly, windy, foggy Pacific Heights. It keeps the weather out and the warmth in. The fabric really "breathes" also, so I'm not too sweaty after exercising.” Sizes: Men’s X-Small — 5X | Colors: 8 | Fleece Weight: 100 g/m2 | Care Instructions: Machine wash, according to a reviewer

05 The super-soft one Amazon Columbia Fire Side Sherpa Fleece Jacket $62 See On Amazon This super-soft and velvety fleece jacket is made with warm sherpa polyester and features a textured design for added interest. It also has microfleece-lined pockets and a stand-up collar for extra warmth and coziness. The weight isn’t listed, but the brand recommends using it as an outer layer or wearing it under an outer shell, and one reviewer described it as “warm but light weight.” There’s also a similar style in men’s sizes. One reviewer wrote: “Very warm and lightweight. Love the inside pockets. Perfect for those cold fall evenings.” Sizes: Women’s X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 16 | Fleece Weight: n/a | Care Instructions: Machine wash

06 The half-zip with 10,000+ reviews Amazon Amazon Essentials Quarter Zip Pullover $31 See On Amazon This lightweight fleece pullover jacket is a cozy option when you’re looking for a casual, quarter-zip design that’s versatile enough for just about any activity. It features two (non-zippered) pockets, a stand-up collar, and a variety of colors to choose from. Some reviewers recommend sizing up if you plan on using this jacket for layering. Men’s sizing is also available. One reviewer wrote: “First off, I have been LIVING in this quarter-zip. It is now my favorite quarter-zip that I own. It is so soft, the perfect length [...] It keeps you nice and cozy. I have washed it numerous times and it still looks brand new.” Sizes: Women’s X-Small — 6X | Colors: 38 | Fleece Weight: Approximately 100 g/m2, according to reviewers | Care Instructions: Machine wash

07 The one made with recycled materials Amazon The North Face TKA Glacier Jacket $69 See On Amazon This lightweight jacket made with 100% recycled fleece features a full front zip and elastic hem and cuffs for a snug, comfortable fit. The durable microfiber fleece is warm even when wet, according to the brand. Plus, The North Face also offers a version available in men’s sizes. One reviewer wrote: “Perfect thin and light weight fleece! [...] It fits perfect! I have an athletic build and the medium fit perfect. Normally, I lean towards a large, but the size chart is spot on.” Sizes: Women’s X-Small — 3X | Colors: 16 | Fleece Weight: 100 g/m2 | Care Instructions: Machine wash

08 The fleece shirt jacket Amazon Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Shirt Jacket $33 See On Amazon This casual, button-up fleece shirt jacket is a highly rated all-season topper. It features a soft, mid-weight polar fleece, two welt pockets, and two chest flap pockets for keeping all of your necessities safe. There are a variety of colors, styles, and sizes to choose from, and nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers have given it a five-star rating. One reviewer wrote: “I fell in love with this shirt the moment that I put it on. This is one of my new go to fall/deep winter shirts. It works terrifically by itself for those awkward fall/early winter nights when we wear too much or not enough and as a serious cover/layer in deep winter.” Sizes: Men’s X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 12 | Fleece Weight: Mid-weight (g/m2 not listed) | Care Instructions: Machine wash

09 The fuzzy one with a hood Amazon Dokotoo Fuzzy Fleece Jacket $40 See On Amazon With more than 12,000 reviews and more than 30 colors to choose from, this fluffy sherpa fleece jacket is a reviewer favorite. It’s made with 5% spandex for a slightly stretchy feel and features an open-front silhouette with a hood and pockets at the sides. If you’re looking for optimal comfort and coziness, this might be it. One reviewer wrote: “Really happy with this jacket. I got it for a music festival that gets chilly in the evenings and I was not disappointed. I wanted something fun but cozy and that I wouldn’t mind getting a little dirty. I lived in it all weekend and now I wear it to lounge at home too. Extremely soft and fuzzy and cozy. And it hasn’t fallen apart in the wash.” Sizes: Women’s Small — 3X | Colors: 36 | Fleece Weight: Lightweight, according to reviewers (g/m2 not listed) | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, hang to dry

10 The 3-in-1 waterproof jacket Amazon CAMEL CROWN Waterproof 3-in-1 Jacket $90 See On Amazon This versatile 3-in-1 jacket features a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece jacket that can be worn together or separately. According to a reviewer, the fleece is comfortable “on its own for cool, but not cold days.” The jacket’s outer shell features an adjustable waist and cuffs, a stand-up collar, and a detachable hood. It also has two zippered chest pockets, two hand pockets, and an inner security pocket with a convenient spot for earphones. This jacket is offered in men’s sizes, too. One reviewer wrote: “My family and I hiked the Grand Canyon and this jacket was PERFECT for nights on the patio at the hotel. I'm 5'8" and about 145 lbs. I love the 2 layers, the fleece jacket was comfortable, warm, and easy to separate from the shell. Once it got dark and pretty cold, attaching the outer shell was easy, quick, and provided a ton of warmth. I love this jacket and would recommend to anyone looking for a nice jacket for cooler weather!” Sizes: Women’s Small — 3X | Colors: 8 | Fleece Weight: Lightweight, according to reviewers (g/m2 not listed) | Care Instructions: Machine wash cold, line dry