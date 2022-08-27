Flip-flops are a warm-weather staple, but if you’ve ever gotten them wet, you know how quickly they can become slippery and uncomfortable — and for those with sweaty feet, it can seem like a constant battle. The best flip-flops for sweaty feet will help keep your foot in place and comfortable with moisture-wicking fabrics and breathable designs. And you don’t have to sacrifice function for style either because they’re available in lots of colors, designs, and sizes.

What to consider when choosing a pair of flip-flops

First, you’ll want to make sure the flip-flops you choose will help keep your feet in place, and certain materials and designs can provide better traction than others. Fabrics such as suede help to absorb moisture and provide a slip-resistant surface. Other materials, such as textured EVA foam and rubber, feature bumps and ridges to keep your feet from sliding around. While they both provide necessary traction, it’s important to keep in mind that absorbent fabrics will need ample time to dry out in between uses. If you want an easy way to keep your shoes fresh, look for washable flip-flops.

In addition, some flip-flops are designed with arch support and memory foam padding to create a secure and comfortable fit. This contouring also helps keep your flip-flops on and in place while walking. Some flip-flops feature ridges in the footbed to increase airflow and help keep your feet dry, while others use quick-drying straps to help wick away moisture and keep your foot in place.

Regardless of the type of flip-flop you choose, there are many colors, patterns, and styles to ensure they’re a great addition to your wardrobe. To help you get started, I’ve rounded up the best flip-flops for sweaty feet in both men’s and women’s sizes (so you can find the pair that fits your feet and style the best).

The best flip-flops for sweaty feet in women’s sizes

1. The quick-drying ones with fun patterns

These lightweight flip-flops feature quick-drying straps made from recycled plastic and polyester yarn to provide exceptional moisture-wicking comfort. The cushiony top sole and lightweight EVA foam outsole are made from vegan-friendly materials and help provide a supportive step while maintaining optimal airflow.

Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 22

One reviewer wrote: “Great support! My feet sweat and I have resorted to throwing some shoes in the washing machine (they dry in a sunny window) and I have to say these Teva's are GREAT! I'm on my second pair now and I put some serious miles on these. I do wear them out, and tread is critical but I move more than most. I urge you to try them - your first pair will sell you better than I can!”

2. The suede flip-flops with thin straps

These flip-flops lined with synthetic suede provide a slip-resistant and absorbent footbed that’ll help keep sweaty feet in place. They feature thin, padded straps and a cushioned insole and are handmade and vegan-friendly. The rubber outsole has a wavy design for extra traction, and the sandals provide arch support for extra comfort. Plus, with 13 colors to choose from, there’s a pair for every outfit.

Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 13

One reviewer wrote: “My feet sweat really bad in the summer so these are perfect because they are cloth. They are also SO comfortable and fit perfectly. LOVE THEM!! And plan to buy in more colors!!”

3. The pair with deep heel cups and a contoured footbed

These flip-flops with arch support feature a soft, contoured polyurethane footbed, making them less slippery when wet. They have a deep heel cup for extra support and stability, as well as a cushioned EVA midsole for flexibility and impact resistance. The padded leather straps add style and comfort, and there are 14 fun colors and styles to choose from.

Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 14

One reviewer wrote: “I really like this shoe! The arch support is fantastic and they are light in weight. The sole is very soft to the touch. It feels like suede, but it’s not. I’ve sweated in them and gotten them slightly wet, and I didn’t have problems with my foot sliding around.”

4. The terry cloth pair that’s great for lounging

Great for lounging around the house or running errands, these terry-lined flip-flops provide both absorbency and comfort. They feature a high-density memory foam insole, a rubber outsole with anti-skid traction, and adjustable straps that can be made tighter or looser depending on your desired fit. Plus, when these kicks get dirty, they can be thrown in the washer for easy cleaning.

Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 10

One reviewer wrote: “I really like them. I've been looking for a flip flop [style] of slipper. [...] Also I needed a product that is moisture wicking and these help with the sweating. I'm very pleased with these slippers and will be ordering another pair.”

5. The water-resistant ones with contoured footbeds

Made for wet conditions, these water-resistant and quick-drying flip-flops feature a nonslip EVA foam footbed designed to provide arch support. The soft, jersey-knit strap linings provide comfort, while the lightweight rubber outsole adds traction. Plus, they come with a one-year warranty, so you can feel confident in your purchase.

Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 29

One reviewer wrote: “These are my absolute favorite shoes I have ever purchased. They are so comfortable, waterproof, sturdy, and just overall are great. They look really nice; my boss even lets me wear them to work. They are very comfortable and mold to your feet after only a week of wear. The bottom is microfiber and water-wicking so they're perfect for the beach, the river, or just summer foot sweat. If you are at all a person who likes to wear sandals, these are the best to buy.”

6. The ones with a mattress-inspired footbed

These bouncy flip-flops feature cushiony bubbles in the footbeds that create channels for airflow around your entire foot — helping to keep your feet dry and cool. They’re made from a unique mattress-inspired foam and boast satin-lined leather straps for style and comfort. In addition, the arch support design and textured rubber outsole increase both stability and traction.

Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 2

One reviewer wrote: “These have been the best beach flip flops ever. They are snug, great on sand and rocky beach terrain. Super comfy and withstand water like a champ - your wet feet won’t slide around while walking. I actually wear these to garden in as well. I have worn these all day at music festivals with no problem!”

7. The pair with gel insoles

For a comfortable design that’ll help keep your feet in place, check out these flip-flops with sweat-resistant footbeds. The textured top layer provides extra traction while the lined straps are both soft and absorbent. The sandals also feature gel insoles, deep heel cups, and arch support for comfort.

Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 21

One reviewer wrote: “Super comfortable, especially in high heat!!. No sweating and slipping around! Good arch support, thick soles, I was able to wear them for hours.”

The best flip-flops for sweaty feet in men’s sizes

1. The fan-favorite pair

These durable and water-friendly flip-flops feature soft, textured EVA foam footbeds with arch support to prevent slipping and sliding and provide extra comfort. The synthetic nubuck straps add cool style while the rubber soles provides traction and stability. Many Amazon reviewers liked how they never slip out of these flip-flops, and the sandals have earned a 4.6-star overall rating.

Sizes: 4 — 17 | Colors: 4

One reviewer wrote: “I was looking for a comfortable flip flop that doesn't get slippery when wet. Around the pool, sprinklers, wet grass etc. The texture on the insoles are perfect, just enough, the grip of the sole is really good as well. [...] Lightweight overall is a huge plus as well. Adequate arch supports for myself and not "too much" like others I have tried.”

2. The ones with a rugged, textured design

One of the most slip-resistant options on this list, these rugged sandals feature textured nonslip footbeds and synthetic leather straps with a textile lining for moisture-wicking abilities. They have cushiony foam midsoles with arch support, textured rubber outsoles, and a water-friendly construction to handle almost any activity. Plus, they come in five colors and styles.

Sizes: 7.5 — 14 | Colors: 5

One reviewer wrote: “These are becoming my favorite flip flops. they do fit differently than standard flip flops your foot doesn't move around making your footing more stable. they are good on wet surfaces also.”

3. The slip-resistant pair in lots of colors

Featuring enhanced traction on both the outsole and footbed, these flip-flops with arch support will help your feet stay in place with each step. The upper strap is made of synthetic leather, while the outsole is completely waterproof and made with a unique herringbone traction design to help you navigate a variety of terrains.

Sizes: 7.5 — 16 | Colors: 15

One reviewer wrote: “They are great feeling, good traction when wet and my feet don't get sweaty on the bottom, even in south Florida summer heat. Glad I bought them.

4. The lightweight ones with a wide sole

These casual, lightweight flip-flops are designed with a wide sole for extra stability and have a cushioned EVA footbed with grooves for enhanced traction. They’re made with arch support and a nonslip rubber sole and come in a variety of colors and designs. Plus, they’re able to be rinsed with water, making them a convenient choice for those with sweaty feet.

Sizes: 6 — 17 | Colors: 19

One reviewer wrote: “I have had other brands that cost far more than these, and these NeedBo are made of high quality, sturdy construction, excellent design and color. The feature that stands out is that these fit perfectly, have a nice deck design that does not induce sweating, and when walking in them, my foot stays centered, and does not slide off to the side.”

5. The pair with quick-drying jersey fabric

Similar to the OluKai flip-flops available in women’s sizes above, these water-friendly sandals feature a molded anti-slip EVA foam footbed to help keep your feet in place. They have a thick, 2.8-inch rubber sole, stylish faux leather straps lined with quick-drying jersey knit fabric, and boast a soft nylon toe post for extra comfort. Plus, the one-year warranty can help you feel more confident in making the investment.

Sizes: 7 — 18 | Colors: 17

One reviewer wrote: “They fit well and are very comfortable. I like the grip of the soles on wet pool decks and also the grip of the insoles against wet feet.”

6. The pair with a fabric lining

These plush-lined flip-flops provide both traction and absorbency to keep your feet in place while adding silky-soft comfort. They feature a stylish frayed-look canvas strap, memory foam insole, and a rubber outsole with extra traction. They’re designed with a relaxed fit for extra stability and are available in seven colors and patterns to choose from.

Sizes: 7 — 15 | Colors: 7

One reviewer wrote: “Very comfortable, felt bottom feels great, doesn't get that sweaty feel to it that rubber does on a typical flip flop. No real arch support but has a memory foam feel to it. Size is true, recommend highly.”

7. The popular pair that’s just $20

Boasting over 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these comfortable flip-flops are also some of the most popular for sweaty feet. The canvas straps help keep your feet in place while also being extra-durable, breathable, and quick-drying. The foam footbed can be easily cleaned with water, and the wide sole with arch support increases stability. At just $20 a pair, they’re worth adding to your collection.

Sizes: 6 — 15 | Colors: 10

One reviewer wrote: “I love these flips. I am picky when it comes to sandals, comfort is #1, next style of course. The straps are smooth and soft on the inside so no rubbing or chaffing. The sole is lightly textured on top, so no slipping with sweat or moisture. The thick sole means no poke through on gravel or other rough surfaces. These get a 10 star on comfort. The quality is very good, I like the simplicity in style.”

8. The pair with a quilted bubble footbed design

These comfortable flip-flops are made with bubbles of cushioning and grooves in the footbed that allow airflow for extra cooling and drying abilities. The soft, synthetic leather strap creates comfort and style, while the reinforced double webbing toe post adds durability. There are eight colors and a wide range of sizes to choose from.

Sizes: 6 — 15 | Colors: 8

One reviewer wrote: “These flip-flops are one of the few that meet my requirements. The part your foot sits on is patterned and has some traction as well as some cushion, [...] The section that connects to the flip flop between your toes is a lot thicker than what i have seen before but in not uncomfortable between you toes, this is great as this is the part of the flip flop that will break first normally.”