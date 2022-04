Whether you’re a history buff or are just looking for fresh entertainment, the best history podcasts can satisfy your craving for something a little more stimulating, and — in many cases — a lot more dramatic.

These shows go into fascinating detail on topics you probably didn’t learn about in school — ranging from a not-so-glamorous look at Hollywood’s first century to almost-too-wild-to-be-true stories about ice cream’s origin. The class you wish you had in school is finally in session.