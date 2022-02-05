If you want to get a good night's rest, comfortable sleepwear is a must. The best men's pajamas are soft on your skin, a match for the current weather, and have a style that you love.

The first thing you’ll want to consider when buying pajamas is the fabric. If you tend to get cold while you sleep, choose a cozy fleece or flannel set; the loose weave on these fabrics creates air pockets between their fibers, which helps to retain body heat. Those who run hot can look for breathable cotton fabrics like jersey or broadcloth. If you’re looking for something that feels luxurious, silk pajamas are a worthwhile investment thanks the material’s smooth feel and temperature-regulating properties. Though satin pajamas can be a great way to get the feel of silk without the big price tag.

As for the design, pajamas with button-down tops and button-fly drawstring bottoms are the most traditional style. For something more versatile, there are sets with pullover tops that can also be worn as part of a casual outfit. Depending on the temperature where you live, and how hot or cold you sleep, you may want to opt for pajama shorts instead of pants.

Finally, take note of the inseams on pajama bottoms. Leg lengths vary and some options may become shorter after laundering. To maintain size and shape, follow the care instructions for your particular garment — while most pajamas are machine washable, certain fabrics like satin and silk may need to be hand washed.

If you're ready to revamp your sleepwear, read on for the best men’s pajamas on Amazon.

01 The fan-favorite set Amazon Hanes Plain-Weave Pajama Set $34 See On Amazon With more than 5,000 five-star ratings, these Hanes pajamas are a popular choice among Amazon shoppers. The traditional two-piece set is made with 55% cotton and 45% polyester in a flat weave that resembles shirt cloth. For a little added flair, there’s contrast piping at the collar and cuffs. The 30-inch inseam on the drawstring bottoms was described as “just right” by multiple reviewers. The pajamas are not only machine washable but wrinkle-free, according to the brand, so they’re crisp and ready to wear as soon as they come out of the dryer. One reviewer wrote: “This is one of these perfect pairs of pajamas that are lightweight but can be used winter or summer simply because of the comfort factor. They are definitely true to size and not tight but not baggy either [...] There's no uncomfortable fitting or sitting position and they really look good.” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

02 The classic flannel set Amazon Amazon Essentials Flannel Pajama Set $29 See On Amazon This 100% cotton pajama set by Amazon Essentials pairs a solid top with lightweight flannel pants. The 30.5-inch inseam may be on the shorter side for those with long legs, but it saves others the trouble of rolling up cuffs or having hems drag on the floor. The pajamas are machine washable for easy care. Some reviewers recommended ordering a size up, as the pants shrink after cleaning, but they were also happy to report that the fabric holds well up after multiple washes. One reviewer wrote: “Warm flannel pajamas for our cold winter. They fit and are just right for cold nights here in Idaho.” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

03 The versatile shorts set Amazon Latuza Short Sleeves And Shorts Pajama Set $34 See On Amazon These Latuza pajamas pair a short-sleeve shirt with loose-fitting shorts for a sleepwear set that you’ll want to wear all the time. They’re made with 95% viscose and 5% spandex, resulting in a silky knit that’s ultra-soft and moves with your body. The tee is a solid V-neck, and the flat-front shorts have side pockets, so either can do double-duty as daytime loungewear. The pajamas can be machine washed and should be laid flat to dry (though some reviewers did find that both pieces survived the dryer cycle without harm). One reviewer wrote: “I love these. I've never been a pajama wearer (as I [preferred] to sleep in the buff), but decided to try it out after a girlfriend mentioned they help her sleep better. I'm a very hot sleeper, and I usually wake up sweaty. Boy, was she right! Wearing these has eliminated the issue completely. I sleep better and feel more refreshed when I awake. They are soft and comfortable, and I couldn't imagine going back.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

04 The cozy flannel set Amazon EverDream Flannel Pajama Set $40 See On Amazon These flannel plaid pajamas by EverDream are made with 100% cotton for soft, breathable sleepwear that will keep you warm throughout the colder months. The traditional set includes a long-sleeve, button-front top and matching drawstring bottoms with an elastic waistband and button fly. Reviews mentioned that the standard sizes fit a 29-to-30-inch inseam, while tall sizes have a 34-inch inseam. To care for the pajamas, machine wash cold and tumble dry low. One reviewer wrote: “The material for these pajamas is great. Warm flannel works great on cold mornings. The fabric is very soft and gets softer with a few washes. The fit is also good, I found they fit true to size and the size chart here on Amazon was accurate. [...] Definitely worth the money and I will probably order a couple of more pairs.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

05 The set for hot sleepers Amazon Hanes Short Sleeve Cotton Raglan Pajama Set $43 See On Amazon This Hanes pajama set is designed for both hot sleepers and hot weather. It’s made with 60% cotton and 40% polyester and features the brand’s trademarked X-Temp technology, which wicks sweat to keep you cool through the night. The solid-colored drawstring shorts, which have side pockets and a button fly, can be worn in bed or around the house, while the short-sleeve raglan top can double as workout gear or a casual tee. The set is also available in a version with pants if you want something a bit warmer. Machine wash both pieces in cold water to keep them in good shape. One reviewer wrote: “Pleased with theses pajamas. True to size and very comfortable and plan to buy another pair. Wish they had more of a choice of colors but that’s a small thing considering that is the only complaint.” Available colors and styles: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

06 The flannel pants in straight sizes Amazon DG Hill Plaid Pajama Pants (3-Pack) $40 See On Amazon Stay warm and cozy with this three-pack of flannel pajama bottoms. They’re made of 100% polyester micro-fleece for a soft feel against your skin. An elastic waist and drawstring provide a customizable fit, and the side pockets are deep enough to hold your phone. The pants have a button fly and relaxed fit for comfortable lounging in and out of the bedroom. Inseams reportedly range from 28 to 30 inches, but many reviewers mentioned there is no shrinking after the pants are washed and dried. To care for the pajamas and increase softness, machine wash them in cold water. One reviewer wrote: “I decided to take a chance on this 3-pack. I figured that even if they were low quality at least they wouldn't cost me very much. [...] In short, without hesitation I recommend these cheap, comfortable, and durable pants over some overly expensive pajamas from a specialty website.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

07 The flannel pants in big & tall sizes Amazon KingSize Flannel Pajama Pants $28 See On Amazon Constructed with soft-brushed cotton, these big and tall pajama pants are a comfy find that’s just under $30. They feature a relaxed fit with an elastic waistband, a drawstring, and a single-button fly. These cozy pants also have side pockets that are deep and roomy, according to reviewers, and they’re machine washable for minimal maintenance. For the best fit, the brand recommends ordering one of the “tall” sizes if you’re over 6 feet 2 inches, and ordering “big” if you’re under 6 feet 1 inches. One reviewer wrote: “I like that it's not too warm but keeps me warm enough at night. I ordered a size larger for comfort but they are very [roomy to] begin with. The pockets are quite roomy as well” Available styles: 8

Available sizes: Tall-M — 6X-Large Big & Tall

08 The splurge-worthy silk set Amazon LilySilk Silk Pajama Set $235 See On Amazon For pajamas that will make you feel like royalty, try this 100% silk pajama set by LilySilk. The natural, breathable fabric has a lustrous finish and feels extremely soft against your skin. The long-sleeve top doesn’t skimp on details and has silk-covered buttons, a suit collar, and two large front pockets. Matching bottoms have a drawstring waist and button fly. To care for these pajamas, hand wash with cold water. Note that the overall size, including the inseam, tends to run small, so reviewers recommended sizing up when ordering. One reviewer wrote: “A little pricey, but worth the cost. They are so comfortable.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

09 The budget-friendly satin set Amazon Tony & Candice Satin Pajama Set $28 See On Amazon These satin pajamas are designed for sleeping in comfort and lounging in style. They’re made with 100% polyester in smooth, lightweight satin, and they come in plenty of colors and prints. The two-piece set includes a button-down top and matching button-fly pants. The inseams tend to run long and hand washing is required, but reviewers noted that the silky feel of the fabric still makes these a worthwhile purchase. One reviewer wrote: “Its hard to find this type of Pajama set in larger sizes at a reasonable price. Love the satin finish too. Makes turning in bed easy. I have laundered them already, on the delicate setting and as light weight as they are, they air dried very quickly. Over the next months I plan to buy a few more sets. Very cool to sleep in as I am very hot nature'ed.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

10 The retro cotton set Amazon Alexander Del Rossa Pajama Set $40 See On Amazon These classic pajamas by Alexander Del Rossa will add a 1960’s Mad Men vibe to your bedtime routine. They’re made of 100% soft cotton that’s been pre-shrunk for accurate sizing. The long-sleeve, button-down top has a chest pocket for storage, while the matching drawstring pants have a convenient button fly. Piping on the collars, cuffs, and hem gives the entire set a throwback feel. Inseams vary from 30 inches to 32 inches, depending on the size, but some reviewers mentioned that they run longer than listed. Wash these pajamas on a gentle cycle in cold water and dry them on the lowest heat setting to maintain their quality. One reviewer wrote: “Have had these for a year. They are GREAT pajamas. Two button fly. Substantive thread weight, and comfy-cozy. Heavy enough for winter in the north states. And they feel so damn good. Well worth the money.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11 The striped cotton set Amazon Leveret Cotton Pajama Set $30 See On Amazon These striped pajamas are made with soft, 100% cotton and come in 23 patterns to suit every taste, including the classic striped pattern pictured above. The long-sleeved top has a high, wide neckline and solid cuffs, while the matching pants have ribbed, fitted ankle cuffs. If you’re not wearing these pajamas to bed, they can be used as long johns on cold days. A tag-free label makes the pajamas comfortable to wear for those who have sensitive skin, too. A few reviewers mentioned that the pants run a bit short — be sure to machine wash them in cold water as instructed to avoid shrinking. One reviewer wrote: “They are true-to-size, seem well made and looked very cute. They are a light, stretchy cotton very good for people who like to wear light clothing and stay cool while sleeping.” Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 The broadcloth button-down set Amazon Fruit of the Loom Broadcloth Pajama Set $34 See On Amazon These broadcloth pajamas by Fruit of the Loom are a traditional set that’s ideal for those weekends when you’re in no rush to leave the house. They’re made with 60% cotton and 40% polyester in an ultra-soft, dense weave. The long-sleeve, button-front top has a classic notched collar and chest pocket, while the matching bottoms have side pockets and a button fly. The inseam tends to run on the long side, according to some reviewers, so these are ideal for taller builds or may require hemming. The set is machine washable and reviewers noted that it holds up nicely after multiple washes. One reviewer wrote: “These are exactly what I was looking for, very lightweight and comfortable. The cotton/polly blend provides the right amount of temperature stabilization for a restful night’s sleep. I will be purchasing another pair.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

13 The extra-warm hoodie set Amazon Pajamagram Multicolored Pajama Set $60 See On Amazon Lounge or sleep in comfort with this hoodie pajama set. The top is a cozy blend of 80% cotton and 20% polyester, and it features buttons at the collar, a drawstring for the hood, and a spacious kangaroo pocket that will keep your hands warm while you’re relaxing at home. The bottoms are made of 100% cotton flannel that’s yarn-dyed to ensure the colors won’t fade, and they have an elastic waistband with a drawstring for an adjustable fit. The inseam for the bottoms range from 30 to 34 inches, depending on the size you choose. And the whole set is machine washable. One reviewer wrote: “Wasn't' sure about the sizing, but I ordered based on the sizes they recommended and the pants fit well. 96% cotton. About the thickness of a decent t shirt as I was hoping. [...] Very comfy and look good. Washed 3 or 4 times in the week I wore them and they're holding up really well. I'd order them again.” Available styles: 6

Available sizes: Small — 4X (standard and tall)

14 The button-down shortie set Amazon Fruit of the Loom Broadcloth Short Sleeve Pajama Set $36 See On Amazon Sleep comfortably in warmer weather with this short-sleeve pajama set by Fruit of the Loom. It’s made with 60% cotton and 40% polyester for a soft fabric that’s easy to care for. The short-sleeve, button-front top has a deep V-neck and patch pocket over the left chest. The matching button-fly shorts have a covered elastic waistband for a comfortable fit. Several reviewers reported that these lightweight pajamas resist shrinking after washing and always come out of the dryer wrinkle-free. One reviewer wrote: “These are lightweight and so soft. I love them for summer wear. My husband and I both wear them. They hold up through washing no shrinkage. You can’t go wrong.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large