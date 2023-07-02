The best Amazon Prime Day home deals happening now
Sale
By BDG Commerce Updated: July 11, 2023 Originally Published: July 2, 2023
Prime Day 2023 is finally in full swing — and with Amazon offering up to 75% off some of its bestsellers, it’s the perfect time to snag all those home essentials you’ve had on your wishlist. The two-day sales event is set to run from now through Wednesday, July 12, and Mic editors will be regularly updating this list in real time with the hottest deals of the moment. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your bedding and towels, invest in some clever storage solutions, or snag the latest smart home devices, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to find it for a serious discount. But the best deals go to those who act quickly, so you won’t want to wait.
Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. 71% off these highly rated Lightning cables
You can never have enough lightning cables, so now's the time to stock up. With a 6-foot cord and a strong construction that can be unplugged, plugged in, and bent over 15,000 times, these chargers are great go-tos. If you don't believe the specs, maybe you'll believe the 4.5-star rating.
57% off these satin pillowcases with 17,000+ 5-star reviews
These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have racked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because they don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.
30% off a 16-piece non-stick cookware set
Upgrade your kitchen with this 16-piece cookware set from GreenLife that features soft-grip handles and a ceramic nonstick coating that is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Each piece is dishwasher-safe and rivet-free for easier cleaning. The pans feature wobble-free reinforced bases for even heating and the set is available in 14 colors in the listing ranging from neutrals like black and cream to pops of color including yellow and blue. The set includes three frying pans in varying sizes, two saucepans with lids, a stock pot with lid, a sauté pan with lid, a stainless steel steamer, and four kitchen utensils.
48% off this anti-fatigue mat with a stylish design
This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.
50% off this set of fine-tip journal pens with a 4.7-star overall rating
Level up your journaling, calendar-planning, note-taking, and more with this big set of colorful, fine-tip marker pens. Great for writing, drawing, and coloring, these pens use water-based ink for a smooth feel and minimal bleed-through. They feel comfortable in hand and boast a very impressive 4.7-star rating after over 93,000 reviews.
54% off this robot vacuum
With five times more suction power than prior models, the RoboVac G20 would make an excellent addition to your home. Since it's a fairly quiet vacuum, it can work in the background while you go about your day. This vacuum can navigate your home and easily reach areas that a standard vacuum can't, like under your bed and sofa. It can also be controlled with an app, making the cleanup process even more effortless.
41% off these ultra-compact Kasa smart plugs
These smart plugs have a unique and extra-compact shape, so you stack two of them in the same outlet. They have a power button on the side, or you can control them with an app while you're out. They also come with easy timer options, and you can even set up schedules for them.
35% off a bento box and cutlery set
This sleek, microwave-safe bento box set makes lunchtime away from home so much easier. Not only does it come with four wooden utensils and two sauce jars with lids, it also features multiple storage compartments for packing all your favorite mains and sides. This popular lunchbox is made of wood and silicone for a durable, leakproof set that's easy to clean. Simply pop it in the dishwasher or hand wash. It's available in three sizes and more than 20 colors, so you're sure to find one that works with your routine.
50% off these large storage bags with a clear window
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
50% off this Blink mini security camera with over 250,000 reviews
The Blink Mini smart security camera is one of the most popular indoor security systems on the market. With 250,000 Amazon reviews and counting, this small, wireless camera is an extremely popular option for anyone looking to keep a better eye on their home (or pets) while away. You can set up alerts to your smartphone whenever the camera picks up motion in your space, and view your space live, and even use the two-way audio feature. It's no surprise this best-seller has a stunning, 4.4-star average rating on Amazon.
20% off this 12-pack of ultra-hydrating Maple Water
Move over coconut water. Drink Simple's Maple Water is equally hydrating but with half the sugar. Created by two triathletes, this hardworking, plant-powered drink contains maple sap for a drinkable dose of electrolytes, antioxidants, and prebiotics. With just a hint of maple flavor and no added sugars, this is sure to be your new favorite way to meet your daily hydration goals. One shopper reported, "Anything that gets me to drink water is a positive."
54% off these plush, absorbent bath mats
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
72% off this 12-pack of rug grippers
To prevent your rugs from slipping and curling at the corners, pick up this 12-pack of carpet stickers. The self-adhesive grippers attach to the corners of rugs and prevent sliding without leaving sticky residue on your floors, and they're washable and reusable.
20% off this travel-friendly electric toothbrush
Up your brushing game with this Quip rechargeable electric toothbrush with sonic vibrations that are gentle enough for sensitive teeth. It links up via Bluetooth to an app, and the 2 minute and 30 second timers help keep you on track. Since it can last for up to 3 months on a single charge and comes with a lid, it's a great travel option. No matter where you use it, it's been accepted by the American Dental Association, so you know that you're getting a quality clean.
35% off this Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit
Forever a best-seller, the Crest Whitestrips whitening kit comes with 22 sets of strips (each with one for your bottom and one for your top teeth), and works so easily you'll wonder why you never used them before. In just 22 days of use, you'll see dramatic results, according to reviewers. It's no surprise these have a 4.6-star average rating after 77,000 Amazon reviews.
31% off these Apple AirPods with a charging case that holds 24 hours of playtime
The 2nd generation AirPods bring high-quality sound over a stable wireless connection that supports a rich bass and clear, hands-free calling. Their charging case offers multiple charges for over 24 hours of playtime.
30% off this BISSELL carpet & upholstery cleaner with a 4.6-star overall rating
Remove tough stains and odors — even from pet messes — with this portable, powerful carpet and upholstery cleaner by Bissell. Strong suction makes quick work of stains and the large-capacity, 48-ounce tank means you can do more cleaning and less refilling. And, each purchase supports BISSELL's Pet Foundation which helps homeless pets.
45% off this popular Roomba robot vacuum
Make keeping tidy so much easier with the assistance of this Roomba robot vacuum. You can schedule it to clean via its app or your voice assistant (like Alexa or Google Home). Multi-surface brushes grab dirt and dust from hard floors and carpets automatically, while edges and corners are taken care of with an edge-sweeping brush.
45% off this Philips Sonicare rechargeable electric toothbrush
This powerful electric toothbrush has earned an overall 4.7-star rating from thousands of reviewers and features three modes — cleaning, whitening, and gum care modes — to deliver a full-mouth clean. It has a built-in pressure sensor to help protect your enamel and a 2-minute timer that'll buzz every 30 seconds so you know when it's time to move to the next quadrant. Plus, it comes with two extra brush heads, a charger, and a travel case.
30% off a set of sheets made with eucalyptus fibers
Sheets & Giggles uses eucalyptus lyocell in a sateen weave to create this luxuriously soft, temperature-regulating sheet set. Cool to the touch, moisture-wicking, and breathable, it features extra-deep pockets and a 360-degree elastic band. The set is biodegradable and sustainably made and comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. It's available in seven sizes and 11 colors and prints in the listing to match any bedroom.
20% off a cordless water flosser
This USB-rechargeable water flosser from quip has two pressure modes, along with a 360-degree floss tip that ensures no spot is out of reach. It has an incredibly compact, lightweight design, and you can easily control the amount of water flow based on your needs. One fan called it “compact but powerful," and you can snag it for a major discount while this deal lasts.
40% off this compact Keurig Coffee Maker
This Keurig K-Mini coffee makes is perfect for small spaces because it's just 5 inches wide. It's super easy to operate, too, because you fill up your mug with water, pour it into the reservoir, add in your go-to K-Cup, press the button, and you'll have coffee in no time. Be sure to check the box to get $20 off this morning essential.
30% off the matching comforter
The Sheets & Giggles eucalyptus comforter is a must-consider for anyone who’s in the market for bedding that’s temperature-regulating, soft, and eco-friendly. The breathable, all-season comforter has a sateen weave and quilted stitching that keeps the fill in place. For peace of mind, the eucalyptus is grown without insecticides, and uses 96% less water and 30% less energy to produce than cotton. To boot, unlike petrochemical-based products, eucalyptus doesn’t emit VOCs or microplastics. One Amazon reviewer raved, “Super soft, just the right weight and temperature,” and another, “It's much more cooling while still being substantial, and the material is silky smooth.”
30% off the coordinating, eucalyptus-infused duvet cover
This ridiculously soft duvet cover is made using eucalyptus fibers in a sateen weave, so it's moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating, and breathable for year-round use. Reviewers rave about how luxuriously silky the material is and how much they appreciate the brand's sustainable approach. It features four corner ties and hidden buttons to keep your duvet in place and it's available in two sizes and four colors within the listing.
30% off this 30-ounce Yeti tumbler with 76,000+ 5-star reviews
If you're looking for a tumbler that'll keep your drink cold from morning until night, check out this 30-ounce stainless steel tumbler from Yeti. It's dishwasher-safe, available in over 30 colors, and has over 76,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, scoring an overall rating of 4.8 out of five stars. It's also great for hot drinks if it takes you some time to get through your morning coffee.
25% off a 12-pack of keto-friendly protein bars
If a peanut butter and chocolate chip bar that has a whopping 10 grams of protein sounds too good to be true, check out this BLISS bar. With a recipe that includes superfoods like reishi, pumpkin seed protein, and cacao, these bars forgo added sugars, fillers, and natural and artificial flavors. They are also free of gluten, soy, and dairy and are entirely plant-based. The listing also contains other flavors including strawberry shortcake, dark chocolate brownie, and cinnamon cookie dough.
20% these Apple AirPods Pro headphones
Apple's AirPods are a beloved pair of headphones, and their AirPods Pro level up the experience. These wireless earbuds offer an even more comfortable experience, better audio quality (including active noise cancellation), and better battery life when compared to their earlier predecessors. Snag them while the sale lasts.
38% off these highly rated deep-pocket bedsheets with 340,000+ reviews
This four-piece sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases and is made of a double-brushed microfiber material that's both supremely soft and breathable. The fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep and has a 360-degree elastic to keep it in place. The set is both wrinkle and shrink-resistant and comes in 40 colors to choose from.
35% off these comfy memory foam pillows with over 220,000 reviews
An ultimate fan favorite, these Beckham Hotel Collection pillows combine lightweight down alternative with supportive memory foam — resulting in a pillow that keeps you comfortable all night. Available in a set of two, these pillows have breathable cotton covers, and they're OEKO-TEX certified (which means they meet high standards for using safe materials). The popular set has a staggering 180,000 fans on Amazon, and now's your chance to get it at a discount.
58% off this Amazon Fire TV Stick with an Alexa voice-controlled remote
If you don't have an Amazon Fire TV Stick, now's the time to buy. With a 4.7-star rating and over 389,000 reviews, this streaming stick turns any TV into a smart TV with easy access to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and all of your other favorite services. The remote has handy Alexa-capable voice controls, too, which makes searching for your favorite shows as easy as it gets.
30% off a 14-piece cookware set
This 14-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set is diamond-infused, making for a virtually indestructible cooking surface. In fact, it promises to last ten times longer than traditional nonstick. The PFOA-free pans are oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and conveniently dishwasher-safe, too. In addition to a fleet of frying pans and sauce pans, you also get a handy three-piece set of nylon utensils and a stainless steel strainer. Whether you're looking to outfit a new kitchen or upgrade your existing one, now is the perfect time to nab this massively marked down set.
33% off a cordless water flosser with 6 tips
Supercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It's equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.
26% off this stylish & study shower caddy set
Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 (!) hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.
25% off this smart electric toothbrush
This quip electric toothbrush packs a lot of features into a slim, lightweight profile. It’s rechargeable and uses sonic vibrations to help you achieve a thorough clean. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and has a companion app for smartphones, where you can see how well you’re brushing and access oral hygiene tips. American Dental Association accepted, the toothbrush has soft bristles that are suitable even for those with sensitive gums, and you can sign up to get replacement heads delivered every three months so you never run out.
65% off this 3-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables
Replace your fraying cords with this three-pack of USB-C to Lightning cables. The cables are 6 feet long and highly rated by users with a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon. They support high-speed power delivery and data transfer and can charge an iPhone 12 up to 50% within just 30 minutes.
40% off this 2-pack of silicone baking mats with a 4.7-star rating
These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a non-stick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.
25% off these indulgent (but also keto-friendly and vegan!) chocolate cherry truffles
These sugar-free superfood truffle cups feature premium vegan dark chocolate and a creamy center that tastes like cherries with a hint of coconut. Each individually wrapped cup contains up to 3 grams of satisfying fiber and is free of soy, dairy, palm oil, added sugars, and sugar alcohols. Brownie batter and snickerdoodle flavors are also available within the listing, as well as a variety pack.
39% off a highly rated air purifier
This air purifier is great for rooms large and small alike; it can cleanse the air in a room up to 1,077 square feet in half an hour and works in smaller rooms in as little as 12 minutes. The medical-grade HEPA filters work to filter out over 99% of room pollutants including smoke, dust, dander, and other allergens. Unlike other air purifiers, this one has a light on top that lets you know your space's air quality in real-time, a handy feature that helped this purifier gain a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.
47% off this cult-favorite dryer vent cleaner attachment
With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your dryer vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard to reach areas."
20% off this tasty sparking water with a blackberry lemon flavor
A soda alternative that's naturally sweetened from maple water and contains electrolytes, prebiotics, and antioxidants — yes, it's about to become your new favorite sparkling drink. The ultra-hydrating, plant-based beverage is perfect for daily sipping or post-workout, and fans especially love the refreshing blackberry lemon flavor. Plus, it's a smart choice for the environment since it helps preserve natural forest and its habitat.
40% off this air purifier that is powerful enough to clean large rooms
This air purifier has a high-grade H13 HEPA filter that absorbs and reduces the allergens and contaminants that can affect your home's air quality. From pet dander to funky smells, this purifier covers large areas — up to 1,640 square feet — to keep your air fresh. It maintains a low noise level at under 15 decibels, and you can even add a few drops of essential oil to the aroma pad on the top to infuse the room with a pleasant smell. Choose from three fan speeds, or opt for auto mode and allow the purifier's sensor to determine what levels are needed.
40% off this sleek neck fan
This portable neck fan is a great accessory to bring with you on vacation. Made to fit around your neck, this fan has three speeds and runs up to 16 hours, depending on which mode you use. With 78 air outlets, it'll feel like you constantly have a cool breeze following you. It has just one button, making it easy to use, and can recharge using its USB-C interface.
33% off this 22-piece PFAS- & PFOA-free nonstick cookware set that’s dishwasher safe
Featuring a diamond-infused ceramic nonstick coating that is safe to use with metal utensils, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, this 22-piece GreenPan cookware set is as durable as it is complete. Every piece is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium and the pots and pans work on all stovetops, including induction. The set comes with a wide variety of pots and pans in varying sizes, as well as pan protectors in three sizes for easier storage.
62% off these 2-sided reusable microfiber sponges
These heavy-duty sponges from SCRUBIT are like two tools in one — one side has a durable scrubber for tough jobs and the other is a soft microfiber that acts as a dishcloth. They're built to last, and even better, can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer when they need a refresh.
20% off this popular instant-read meat thermometer
This meat thermometer is a total game-changer because it'll accurately tell you the temperature of your food in just two to three seconds. It's a fan-favorite on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating and nearly 50,000 reviews because of its waterproof construction and large backlit LED display screen.
38% off this insulated water bottle that comes with 3 different lids
This insulated stainless steel water bottle comes with three different styles of lids and has earned a 4.8-star overall rating after over 130,000 reviews. It keeps cold drinks cool for 2 hours and hot drinks warm for up to 12, and it's available in 28 colors in the listing (and several other sizes).
31% off these highly-rated cotton dishcloths
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hanging hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
41% off this sleek electric salt & pepper grinder set
Season your food with a single hand with these modern salt and pepper grinders. They have a clever gravity design that dispenses your seasoning as soon as the grinders are turned upside down. They have an adjustable coarseness to three different levels and a handy, futuristic-looking blue light on top so you can easily see how much salt and pepper you're dispensing.
43% off a cool mist humidifier with a massive tank
If you're dealing with dry air, this 1-gallon cool mist humidifier is just what you need to make your space more comfortable. It can cover up to 430 square feet and run continuously for up to 50 hours. There's even a timer so you can have it shut off at the interval of your choosing, though there's also an auto shutoff feature when the tank gets low. Choose from black or white units.
24% off this Apple iPad with a 4.8-star overall rating
If you're in the market for a new tablet, now is a great time to get the Apple iPad at a discount. It's backed by a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 118,00 Amazon reviews and boasts speedy performance, gorgeous graphics, and all-day battery life.
55% off the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick
The most powerful Fire Stick available, this model is 40% faster than its predecessor, allowing for quicker app loading and smoother navigation. Use it to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes. The remote allows for Alexa-assisted voice searching for your convenience and is compatible with next-gen Wi-Fi 6.
62% off this 6-pack of braided Lightning charger cables
Whenever you're buying a phone charger, it always helps to invest in a pack. Even better when that pack comes with chargers of different lengths so you can customize to your needs. This pack of Apple M-Fi-certified chargers comes with two 3-feet chargers, three 6-feet chargers, and one extra-long, 9-food charger. Their braided design also makes them more durable than your standard cord.
20% off this Turkish beach towel that comes with a travel bag
If you're heading to the beach, you might want to bring this Turkish beach towel from Bay Laurel with you. Not only is it lightweight and easy to throw in with your luggage, but it also dries quickly and repels sand, meaning there'll be less in your car on the way home from the beach. Available in 40 beach-worthy prints, it even comes with its own bag that you can store it in during or after your trip.
49% off this sleek air purifier with HEPA filtration
Air purifiers have been selling out in recent months, so now is a great time to snag one for a good deal. This powerful purifier is designed for medium to large rooms (up to 800 square feet) and uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. It’s quiet enough for a bedroom and sleek enough to blend in with any home decor.
35% off this fabric shaver & lint remover with a 4.5-star overall rating
If you've never owned a good fabric shaver, they can be a complete game changer for clothes prone to lint and pilling. This best-selling lint remover has two speeds and replaceable stainless steel blades. Simply turn it on and run it over the areas of your fabric with pills on it. It'll restore your favorite sweater or pill-ridden couch to its former glory. With over 97,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average rating, this is well worth the buy any day. Even better since it's on sale.
11% off this 4-pack of Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag is essential if you find yourself losing your things frequently. This smart tracker easily sits in keychains, wallets, or luggage, so you can keep an eye on your belongings wherever you are (or track them down if you are forgetful). This set of four offers tremendous value, even more so now that it's on sale. Over 70,000 Amazon reviews and counting and the results are rave: This has earned its 4.8-star average overall rating.
37% off this set of plush pillows with a 4.5-star overall rating
These extra-plush and cooling pillows are such an easy swap for any flat or not-so-comfy pillows on your bed. Underneath the breathable cotton cover, they even have an anti-shift filling that will always stay fluffy. You also get two of them in this luxurious bedding pack.
46% off this surge protector with a 4.7-star overall rating
Make your outlets far more functional with this wall charger and surge protector, which has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon after 41,000 reviews. It has five classic outlets on three sides, so your plugs don't overlap one another, as well as three USB ports and a USB-C port. Despite its nine charging slots, this charger has overload protection and overheating protection to keep your electronics and home safe.
35% off this popular insulated Yeti mug
With over 11,000 ratings and 4.7 stars overall, the YETI rambler mug is definitely a fan favorite on Amazon. It's double-wall insulated to keep drinks hot or cold for hours and features a magnetic sliding lid for easy opening and closing. The mug is also dishwasher-safe for quick cleaning.
48% off this set of exercise bands with five levels of resistance
Each band in this five-pack has a different level of resistance that you can choose from, depending on your workout. The levels range from X-Light to X-Heavy, and they're all constructed with natural, lightweight rubber. Plus, the pack includes a carrying case so you can easily bring it with you when you exercise. These bands have earned a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating after 118,000 Amazon reviews.
45% off these braided micro-USB cables with a 4.6-star overall rating
With over 11,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating, this set of micro USB cables is a popular pick for charging your Android phone, tablet, or Kindle. Each one has a long, 6-foot braided nylon cord, reinforced necks for durability, and plugs into outlets or adapters via USB 2.0.
52% off this pair of MFi-certified wall chargers for Apple devices
Power up your Apple products with this two-pack of wall charger blocks and lightning cables. Each one is MFi-certified, and the brand promises that these powerful blocks and cables charge your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook three times faster than Apple's original chargers. The cables are extra-long too — one is 6 feet and the other is 10 feet — so you can use your devices anywhere.
60% off this memory foam seat cushion with 100,000+ reviews
A best-seller on Amazon with a 4.4-star rating and over 101,000 reviews, this seat cushion offers a ton of support at your desk, in the car, or wherever you may find yourself. Made of 2.75-inch thick, dense memory foam, this cushion supports your spine. Best of all, this cushion has a breathable and moisture-wicking design to keep you as comfortable as possible.
31% off this Contigo insulated travel mug with a 4.7-star overall rating
Beverage in style with this leak- and spill-proof insulated travel mug from Contigo. Dispense your sips with the push of a button, and enjoy drinks that stay cold for up to 12 hours or hot for up to five. With over 117,000 reviews and 4.7 stars, this is a sure bet.
50% off this video doorbell that lets you answer the door from anywhere
Make your entry more convenient — and futuristic — with this video doorbell from Blink. It alerts you when anyone presses the button or motion is detected, and lets you answer your door from anywhere using your phone. It has two-way audio and can be connected to Alexa.
35% off the lightest & most compact Amazon Kindle
Read in comfort with the most compact and lightest Kindle yet. A sharp, high-resolution display delivers crisp text and images, and the display is designed to be paper-like and glare-free. A single charge can last up to six weeks and 16 gigs of storage mean you can store thousands of books.
29% off this powerful air purifier that’s very quiet
This powerhouse purifier can clean the air in a 722 square-foot room in just 60 minutes, and is built with BLUEAIR's "HEPASilent" technology so it operates so quietly that you'll forget it's there. It has three modes you can choose between, quiet mode, everyday mode, and boost mode, so you can pick the perfect one for your space and needs. With over 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings and a 4.6-star overall rating, this purifier is one of the most well-loved models on the market. Reviewers say it works well for allergies, wildfire smoke, and other outdoor air pollutants, making quick work of purifying your space. One fan raves, "I have TWO because they are TOO good to not have." And while many of BLUEAIR's smart air purifiers are on sale right now, this one offers so much bang for your buck.