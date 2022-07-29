Beyoncé is really grateful you didn't listen to that Renaissance leak

After months of anticipation, Beyoncé’s first full studio album since 2016’s critically acclaimed Lemonade is finally here. Renaissance came out at midnight July 29, but in true world-burning 2022 fashion, the album was leaked anonymously online days prior to its scheduled release. Beyoncé is a meticulous artist, and also famously private, so it was clear the leak was in no way part of any plans she had. While some definitely circulated the links and discussed the album a couple of days early, some of the Bey Hive proudly waited for the real thing. Like any benevolent monarch, Bey thanked those fans, with a rare candid post as the album was officially released.

She wrote a message to her social media profiles alongside a cheeky, disco-inspired photo:

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you deep.”

In the past, album leaks have damaged some artists’ releases to the point of artists substituting songs and re-recording material to combat the songs being so widely accessible ahead of time. While Beyoncé fans will obviously stream RENAISSANCE to the top of the charts and empty their bank accounts on merchandise and tour tickets either way, it’s clear that Bey still hoped to release the album on her terms. She’s not letting the leak break her soul, though — and a legion of faithful fans is sure to help with that.