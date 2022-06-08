8 films that celebrate Black lesbian identity

Movie night starts now.

Composite image of black and white stills from Black lgbtq+ movies over a rainbow backdrop
ByClarissa Brooks

Stud Life (2012)

This film, led by brilliant trans writer/director Campbell X, is an honest, timely, and chaotic story about London-based wedding photographer, JJ; her (gay and white) best friend, Seb; and her whimsical witty love interest, Elle.

Rafiki (2018)

This queer love story, led by director Wanuri Kehui, premiered at Cannes — and was banned by the Kenyan government, where gay sex is illegal. Rafiki addresses issues of class, proximity, and religious fear in a world that’s violent for Black lesbians.

Tap