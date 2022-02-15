The aristocracy is still horny as hell in the new Bridgerton trailer

Lady Whistledown has returned for another dose of Regency-era salaciousness. The second season of Netflix’s wildly popular show Bridgerton has just released its first trailer, bringing us back into the glittering world of Shonda Rhimes’s steamy London period drama.

“Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?” Julie Andrews, the voice behind the show’s mysterious narrator Lady Whistledown, asks in this early glimpse of the new season. Last season, Whistledown, the gossip columnist who wreaked havoc on London’s high societies and stirred up drama on the central Bridgerton family, was revealed to the audience to be one of the Bridgerton children herself.

The show, which premiered at the end of 2020 and became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows ever, will see Whistledown “sharpening my knives” as the show resumes. But while last season focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her romance with Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page, who will not appear at all in the new season), the new one will shift toward her brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his courtship with newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Season two of Bridgerton premieres March 25.