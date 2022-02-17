Britney Spears may be heading to Congress

Britney Spears is not only finally free — she’s been invited to Congress. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Spears shared that she and her attorney Matthew Rosengart were asked in December on Capitol Hill about conservatorships and guardianships. The letter was sent by Congressmen Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell, who congratulated Spears on being released from a 13-year conservatorship following a legal battle that was followed closely by the nation last year.

“I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now,” Spears wrote in the post’s caption. In the letter, Crist and Swalwell note the significance of Spears’s win, and what her battle revealed about the flawed inner-workings of conservatorships and guardianships.

“Your journey towards justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process,” the letter reads. “Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light. Especially troubling was news that, for years, you were unable to hire your own counsel to represent your personal and financial interests. Other issues surrounding the initial petition, the eventual permanence of the conservatorship, and being forced to engage in employment against your will, are all equaling concerning.”

Spears, it seems, was not ready at the time to speak about her experience. “I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave !!! I wish I would have been …” she wrote. “I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me.” But the letter signified a moment of validation for Spears after years of forced silence and abuse. “Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!!” she wrote. “In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy.”

While Spears appears to not have initially accepted the invitation, there’s no word on whether or not she may ultimately go to Capitol Hill, where legislation has already been proposed in reaction to the Free Britney movement. Last July, as Spears’s battle gained traction in the public eye, the Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation Act (aka the FREE Act or the “Britney Bill”) was introduced in Congress, meant to address similar situations that may arise in conservatorships.

“We want to make sure that we bring transparency and accountability to the conservatorship process,” Congresswoman Nancy Mace told the New York Times last summer. “The Britney Spears conservatorship, it’s a nightmare. If this can happen to her, it can happen to anybody.”