Britney Spears is finally writing her memoir

When Britney Spears was finally freed at the end of 2021 from a 13-year conservatorship helmed by her lecherous father, she became a poster woman for ending abusive conservatorships. Her enduring power as a cultural figure was on display for months as the #FreeBritney movement steered by fans kept public attention and pressure on her case. Spears has been much more open on social media since her liberation, but she has a uniquely cryptic style on Instagram, her platform of choice. She’s teased bits of her story, but prefers to post random musings or joking ruminations over serious details. Soon, though, we may just get a fuller picture of what happened from Spears’ perspective. On Monday, news broke that Britney has signed a $15 million book deal with publishing giant Simon & Schuster. Spears has yet to release any details about the upcoming project.

Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn, infamously released a tell-all, Things I Should Have Said, at the beginning of this year. The younger Spears’ book was largely panned as a half-assed attempt at redemption in a public narrative in which she doesn’t look great. Even mental health charities turned down Jamie Lynn’s donations from the book. Britney was critical and emotional in posts about the betrayal she felt from both the book and Jamie Lynn’s promotional interview on Good Morning America, even hinting at a rebuttal in an Instagram post with a picture of a typewriter captioned, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”