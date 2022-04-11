Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child

Britney Spears is pregnant. In an Instagram post on Monday, the pop star announced the news that she was carrying her third child. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote in her caption.

Spears said she took the test after she noticed an inexplicable weight change, which her fiancé, Sam Asghari, had initially dismissed as the singer being “food pregnant.” The princess of pop also implied the possibility of twins: “4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it,” she wrote.

The news is arguably the biggest milestone yet, signifying Spears’s freedom from her 13-year conservatorship: one of the most horrifying details to emerge from Spears’s case last year was that she was forcibly prevented from becoming pregnant. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby, and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” Spears had said in court last summer, while she was fighting to be released from her father’s control.

In her post, Spears said she would likely avoid going out amid the news, fearful of being hounded by paparazzi. The singer, who has spoken candidly about her life and struggles on Instagram in the months since being freed from her conservatorship, also wrote about suffering from prenatal depression in the past.

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” Spears wrote in her caption. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”