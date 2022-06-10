Free from her conservatorship, Britney Spears finally married Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has been living her best life since being released from her 13-year conservatorship last September. The abusive control over the pop icon’s life, helmed by her father, even extended to her romantic pursuits. Her conservators cruelly denied her the right to marry, while also forcing her to have an IUD — despite her wishes to wed and start a family with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Well, Britney is finally free, and on Thursday she and Asghari tied the knot in a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles.

The event wasn’t free from drama, as Britney’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, tried to crash the event while live streaming to his social media and telling security he’d been invited. TMZ reports that Alexander was detained after making it into the house, at which point the police were called. Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told the site that he was “absolutely livid,” over the incident, adding, “I am personally working with the sheriff's department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” As of Friday morning Alexander has been charged with trespassing, vandalism, and battery.

The unfortunate dustup didn’t dampen the star-studded affair though. Guests — including Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Paris Hilton — partied in a pink floral wonderland, complete with a horse drawn carriage for the happy couple. Spears wore an off the shoulder Versace gown and a million dollars worth of jewels, while Asghari went with a classic black tuxedo. Spears changed into a short, black suit jacket for the reception and danced barefoot. We wouldn’t expect anything less from our queen of pop, and dance videos on Instagram. See more photos below.

