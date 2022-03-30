Bruce Willis is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia

In an Instagram post, members of Bruce Willis’ family announced that he will be stepping away from his career after being recently diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological, often slow-progressing condition that impairs one’s ability to communicate.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the family’s statement read. It appears on the pages of actress Demi Moore, who is his ex-wife, and his current wife, Emma Heming Willis. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The letter was signed by Moore, Heming Willis, and Bruce’s daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel Willis, and Evelyn Willis.

The 67-year old actor and icon of such films as Die Hard, Pulp Fiction, and The Fifth Element retires amid a busy period of his career, as Willis has churned out smaller action movies at a rapid pace in recent years. He has starred in dozens of films over a 40-year career, garnering a Golden Globe (for Moonlighting) and two Emmys (also for Moonlighting, and a guest role on Friends).

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement concludes. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”